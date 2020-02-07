Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Blue Ribbon, LLC Related Research Credit Opinion: Blue Ribbon, LLC: Update to Discussion of Key Credit Factors after the downgrade to B3 from B2 Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Blue Ribbon, LLC Rating Action: Moody's affirms Blue Ribbon's B2 ratings; outlook changed to negative Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Blue Ribbon, LLC Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Blue Ribbon's rating to B2 on earnings decline; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's lowers Blue Ribbon LLC's ratings to B3; outlook negative 07 Feb 2020 New York, February 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today lowered Blue Ribbon, LLC's ("Blue Ribbon") CFR and senior secured ratings to B3 from B2. The Probability of Default rating was lowered to B3-PD. The outlook remains negative. The downgrade reflects high debt to EBITDA leverage, an aggressive financial policy, particularly with respect to back up liquidity, and challenges to grow volumes in the core business. Leverage, which was over 7 times as of September 2019, is expected to moderate only slightly to closer to 7 times by year end. The negative outlook reflects the fact that Blue Ribbon's revolving credit facility is current with the expiration set for May 2020. The absence of a revolving credit facility would weaken the company's liquidity despite good internal liquidity, including approximately $15 million of cash on hand at the end of December. The revolver was reduced from $95 million to $36 million when the maturity date was last extended. Moody's expects that the company will generate positive free cash flow in 2020 resulting in minimal revolver borrowings under the revolver this year. However, the company relies on the revolver for letters of credit supporting its brewing arrangement with Molson Coors. Also, the revolver is an important alternate liquidity source in the event of unexpected operating challenges. It is Moody's understanding the Company is in the process of working on an extension of the revolver and expects to finalize the extension prior to maturity. Its term facility will mature in November 2021 which will also need to be addressed in the near term. A longer term refinancing that addresses these upcoming maturities could result in the stabilization of the outlook. Blue Ribbon, LLC Ratings lowered: Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B2 Probability of Default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD Senior Secured First lien term loan due 2021 to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3) Rating assigned: Senior Secured Revolving Credit facility due May 2020 at B3 (LGD3) Outlook remains negative RATINGS RATIONALE Blue Ribbon's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage (Debt to EBITDA in the mid 7 times range including Moody's adjustments), small scale and its heavy reliance on its largest brand, Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR), which accounts for nearly half of sales and has seen slowing revenue growth and recent volume declines. The company has seen top line declines for the last several years as it has downsized its hard soda portfolio and exited the hard cider business. At the same time, the rating reflects its portfolio of more than 30 other active brands that are helping to revitalize and premiumize its portfolio. Moody's expects that the company will continue to face tough competition from larger competitors. While operating margins have improved in recent years, they are still thin relative to larger beer producers. Blue Ribbon also has more limited geographic diversity and small scale compared to other beer companies and to other beverage companies in general. The rating is supported by its well-known, iconic brands, the strong market position of its largest brand as one of the most affordable beers in its category, success of certain recent brand additions and partnerships, minimal need for working capital and capital investment, and good cash flow. While the beer category has been in decline in the US for some time, Blue Ribbon has successfully taken pricing which helps to mitigate the volume declines. In November, 2018 the company settled its lawsuit with MillerCoors, extending the length of the co-packing arrangement through 2024, and on January 6, 2020, it entered into an agreement with Molson Coors giving it an option to purchase one of that company's brewing facilities located in Irwindale, California. In addition, in November 2019, Blue Ribbon announced that it had reached an agreement to transition its production to City Brewing. This removed the uncertainty surrounding the phase out of the Molson Coors relationship. The rating could be upgraded if the company demonstrates solid liquidity, provides visibility into a longer term operating plan, generates good and predictable cash flows, successfully executes its growth strategies to support sustained top line and operating profit expansion, improves its scale and diversification and reduces leverage. In addition, an upgrade would require that leverage is reduced such that debt to EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments) is below 6 times. The rating could be downgraded if the company fails to address liquidity including its alternate liquidity arrangements, if operating performance weakens such that EBIT/interest falls below 1 times, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 8 times, or free cash flow becomes negative. In addition, leveraged acquisitions, or leveraging transactions including substantial dividend distributions before debt/EBITDA declines below 5 times, could also lead to a downgrade. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Blue Ribbon, LLC (parent company of Pabst Brewing Company) is one of the largest privately held independent brewers in the US, though well behind market leaders in scale, with a portfolio of iconic American beer brands. Major brands in the company's portfolio include Pabst Blue Ribbon, Lone Star, Rainier, Old Milwaukee, Colt 45, Schlitz and Not Your Father's hard sodas. The company also has a long-term arrangement to market and distribute Tsingtao in the US. The company is owned by a consortium of investors which consists of the Great American Brewing Company (owned by Eugene Kashper) and TSG Consumer Partners, a private equity firm with a focus in consumer products. Annual net sales for 2019 are expected to reach approximately $500 million. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 