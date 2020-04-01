Moody's maintains 19 PTCs under review for downgrade; places two additional PTCs on review for downgrade

Singapore, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has maintained the ratings of 19 Pass Through Certificates (PTCs) under review for downgrade. Moody's has also placed the ratings of two additional PTCs on review for downgrade. The rating action is driven by the increased risk of loan performance deterioration and reduced loan collections caused by the lockdown in India and the payment moratorium for term loans announced by the Reserve Bank of India.

Together, the 21 PTCs were issued by 20 asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions from four Indian sponsors -- three non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) and a small finance bank in India.

These transactions are either backed by static pools of commercial vehicles and passenger vehicle loans, or by mixed pools with both commercial vehicle loans and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans.

Moody's notes that 19 of the 21 ratings have been under review for downgrade since 24 December 2019, because of the risk of payment default upon the bankruptcy of their NBFI sponsor. Affected sponsors have communicated their plan to amend the transaction structure in April to mitigate this specific risk. Please refer to this rating action on 24 December 2019 for more information: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-places-PTCs-from-four-Indian-ABS-sponsors-on-review--PR_415523.

The complete list of rating actions is as follows:

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL421688 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL421688 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

Principal Methodologies

Today's rating action reflects the heightened risk of loan performance deterioration and reduction in collections caused by the lockdown of India for a period of 21 days, starting on 25 March 2020 [1]. It also follows the payment moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 27 March 2020 [2], which will provide some financial relief for borrowers but also pose non-payment risks for lenders.

A large portion of borrowers in India pay their monthly loan payments by handing cash to collection agents in person, therefore the lockdown of the country will hinder agents' ability to collect payments.

In addition, borrowers who pay electronically may prefer to conserve their cash during these uncertain times, especially as many transport businesses are not allowed to operate during the lockdown. As such, Moody's expects delinquencies to increase sharply and payment collections to drop dramatically during the lockdown and gradually recover once movement restrictions ease.

The relief measures announced by RBI allow all commercial banks and NBFIs to provide a moratorium of three months on the instalment payments of all loans outstanding on 1 March 2020. Accordingly, the repayment schedule for all subsequent due dates, and the tenor for such loans, can be shifted by three months, which will further hinder loan collections.

All the PTCs are structured with timely payments of principal and interest amounts. The required principal payment is mainly based on the scheduled principal amount due on the underlying assets. In any given month, if collections are not enough to meet PTC's required principal and interest payments, the trustee will draw on the first loss and second loss credit facilities. The credit facilities can cover between three and seven months of PTC payments for the 21 PTCs under review, based on PTCs' payment schedules and assuming no loan collections for the transactions after March.

Based on the current PTC payment schedule, if the sponsors provide a moratorium to most borrowers and/or the lockdown period extends beyond 21 days, then the default risk of the PTCs with the lowest liquidity coverage would increase substantially.

Moody's analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy, as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually high.

During the review period, Moody's will assess sponsors' plans to use the payment moratorium for term loans. We will also monitor the upcoming PTC payment schedule, collection rates as well as the usage of credit facilities.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a deterioration in credit quality of the sponsor, a substantial deterioration in loan performance, a substantial decrease in collections, and potential hindrances to the trustee's access to the cash reserves.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include an improvement in credit quality of the sponsor, normalization of collection from the borrowers, trustee's unhindered access to cash reserves, and a build-up in credit enhancement available to the PTCs.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL421688 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Prime Minister's Office 24-Mar-2020

[2] Reserve Bank of India 27-Mar-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Surbhi Khandelwal

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Marie Lam

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

