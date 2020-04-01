Moody's maintains 19 PTCs under review for downgrade; places two additional PTCs on review for downgrade

Singapore, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has maintained the ratings of 19 Pass Through
Certificates (PTCs) under review for downgrade. Moody's has
also placed the ratings of two additional PTCs on review for downgrade.
The rating action is driven by the increased risk of loan performance
deterioration and reduced loan collections caused by the lockdown in India
and the payment moratorium for term loans announced by the Reserve Bank
of India.
Together, the 21 PTCs were issued by 20 asset-backed securities
(ABS) transactions from four Indian sponsors -- three non-bank
financial institutions (NBFIs) and a small finance bank in India.
These transactions are either backed by static pools of commercial vehicles
and passenger vehicle loans, or by mixed pools with both commercial
vehicle loans and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans.
Moody's notes that 19 of the 21 ratings have been under review for
downgrade since 24 December 2019, because of the risk of payment
default upon the bankruptcy of their NBFI sponsor. Affected sponsors
have communicated their plan to amend the transaction structure in April
to mitigate this specific risk. Please refer to this rating action
on 24 December 2019 for more information: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-places-PTCs-from-four-Indian-ABS-sponsors-on-review--PR_415523.
The complete list of rating actions is as follows:
RATINGS RATIONALE
Principal Methodologies
Today's rating action reflects the heightened risk of loan performance
deterioration and reduction in collections caused by the lockdown of India
for a period of 21 days, starting on 25 March 2020 [1].
It also follows the payment moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) on 27 March 2020 [2], which will provide some financial
relief for borrowers but also pose non-payment risks for lenders.
A large portion of borrowers in India pay their monthly loan payments
by handing cash to collection agents in person, therefore the lockdown
of the country will hinder agents' ability to collect payments.
In addition, borrowers who pay electronically may prefer to conserve
their cash during these uncertain times, especially as many transport
businesses are not allowed to operate during the lockdown. As such,
Moody's expects delinquencies to increase sharply and payment collections
to drop dramatically during the lockdown and gradually recover once movement
restrictions ease.
The relief measures announced by RBI allow all commercial banks and NBFIs
to provide a moratorium of three months on the instalment payments of
all loans outstanding on 1 March 2020. Accordingly, the repayment
schedule for all subsequent due dates, and the tenor for such loans,
can be shifted by three months, which will further hinder loan collections.
All the PTCs are structured with timely payments of principal and interest
amounts. The required principal payment is mainly based on the
scheduled principal amount due on the underlying assets. In any
given month, if collections are not enough to meet PTC's required
principal and interest payments, the trustee will draw on the first
loss and second loss credit facilities. The credit facilities can
cover between three and seven months of PTC payments for the 21 PTCs under
review, based on PTCs' payment schedules and assuming no loan
collections for the transactions after March.
Based on the current PTC payment schedule, if the sponsors provide
a moratorium to most borrowers and/or the lockdown period extends beyond
21 days, then the default risk of the PTCs with the lowest liquidity
coverage would increase substantially.
Moody's analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating
to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy,
as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place
to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes
it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree
of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually high.
During the review period, Moody's will assess sponsors' plans
to use the payment moratorium for term loans. We will also monitor
the upcoming PTC payment schedule, collection rates as well as the
usage of credit facilities.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a deterioration
in credit quality of the sponsor, a substantial deterioration in
loan performance, a substantial decrease in collections, and
potential hindrances to the trustee's access to the cash reserves.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include an improvement
in credit quality of the sponsor, normalization of collection from
the borrowers, trustee's unhindered access to cash reserves,
and a build-up in credit enhancement available to the PTCs.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more
third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying
assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)")
in this credit rating action.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Prime Minister's Office 24-Mar-2020
[2] Reserve Bank of India 27-Mar-2020
