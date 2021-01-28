info

Rating Action:

Moody’s maintains a negative outlook for Prudential Plc on announcement of planned demerger of Jackson, its US subsidiary

28 January 2021
﻿

London , January 28, 2021 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Prudential Public Limited Company's ("Prudential" or "the Group ") long-term credit ratings (senior unsecured debt at A2), maintaining a negative outlook.

The rating action follows Prudential's announcement today that it intends to separate its US business, Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson), from the Group in the second quarter of 2021 through a demerger, whereby shares in Jackson would be distributed to Prudential shareholders. At the point of demerger, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, the group would retain a 19.9% non-controlling interest in Jackson, that it would sell down over time.

Prudential had initially planned to separate from Jackson commencing with a minority initial public offering (IPO) of Jackson in the first half of 2021. The Group's revised plan to demerge Jackson will accelerate the separation of Jackson from the Group compared to what would have been the case with a minority IPO and future sell-downs. However Moody's does not expect the planned demerger to result in a materially different financial profile for the group than would have been the case with a minority IPO, despite the likely absence of a pre-separation dividend from Jackson, which had been anticipated with the minority IPO. The Group also announced that it is considering raising new equity capital of around $2.5 to $3 billion, which if executed, would improve the Group's financial flexibility and position it to take advantage of possible growth opportunities in Asia.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

NEGATIVE OUTLOOK CONTINUES TO REFLECT DIMINISHED DIVERSIFICATION

The negative outlook on Prudential's ratings continues to reflect the diminished diversification of the group's earnings, capital and cashflows following the planned demerger of Jackson in the second quarter of 2021. In parallel, Moody's will continue to monitor developments in the group-wide supervisory framework by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority (HKIA), which could be beneficial for the credit profile at the holding company level by including the holding company within regulatory oversight. In its most recent announcement, on 28 December 2020, the HKIA stated that it expected – subject to the legislative process - for the Group Capital Rules in respect of the new group wide supervisory framework to come into operation in the first quarter of 2021.

RATING AFFIRMATION

The rating affirmation reflects Prudential Asia's strong financial profile and Moody's view that the sale of Jackson is not expected to have any material impact on the Asian operations, given that the operations are run separately, or to the group's capitalization and leverage.

Prudential Asia's standalone credit profile benefits from its top three positions in nine of the 13 insurance markets where it operates. The division has a well-regarded brand in the region and strong sales growth oriented towards lower-risk participating and unit-linked products, with the proportion of protection policies increasing in recent years. While premium growth has faced significant headwinds in 2020 given the coronavirus-related disruptions to its distribution channels, Prudential Asia has strong liquidity and renewal premiums, enabling it to withstand this negative pressure.

The group's operating profit remained resilient through the first half of 2020, despite a sharp drop in new business sales for the Asian business in particular. The group reported a shareholder LCSM regulatory capital ratio of 334% at 30 June 2020, which we expect will decline moderately following the sale of Jackson, but with the group's capitalization and leverage remaining comfortably within expectations for its rating level.

The Group has also announced its intent to target a debt-leverage ratio of 20% to 25% over the medium term, post-demerger, which Moody's believes will strengthen the Group's financial flexibility. Should the Group proceed with an equity raise of between $2.5 to $3 billion, it would accelerate this movement towards lower leverage and stronger financial flexibility, while enhancing the Group's ability to take advantage of opportunities to grow its business in Asia.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is not likely in the near term. However, the following could stabilize the outlook: (i) the introduction of an effective group-wide supervisory framework by HKIA; (ii) a significant improvement in the diversification and growth in the earnings generating ability of the Asian operations or (iii) a meaningful improvement in profitability and financial flexibility, leading to earnings coverage consistently above 12x and adjusted financial leverage below 20%.

Conversely, the following factors could lead to a downgrade of Prudential's ratings: (i) a delay in the anticipated timing of effective group wide supervision being implemented in Hong Kong, such that it occurs meaningfully later than the Jackson demerger; (ii) a deterioration in the Asian operations' credit profile, reflected in a substantial deterioration in its profitability with return on capital consistently below 10% or its capital adequacy with risk-adjusted capitalization ratio, excluding the with-profit business, consistently below 10%; (iii) a material fall in the group's capitalization as a result of the planned sale of Jackson; (iv) an increase in adjusted financial leverage to over 30% or earnings coverage falling below 8x on a long-term basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign and Local Currency), affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign and Local Currency), affirmed A3(hyb)

....Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), affirmed A3(hyb)

....Subordinated Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), affirmed (P)A3

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), affirmed Baa1(hyb)

....Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), affirmed P-1

....Outlook maintained at negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Life Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187348 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004 .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

