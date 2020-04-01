Moody's placed Mexico's Volkswagen Bank and Volkswagen Leasing ratings on review for downgrade; Volkswagen Bank's deposit ratings affirmed

Mexico, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's de México (Moody's) has today placed on review
for downgrade Volkswagen Bank, S.A.'s (VW Bank)
and Volkswagen Leasing, S.A de C.V.'s
(VW Leasing) backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured
debt ratings of A3 and its backed long-term Mexican National Scale
Senior Unsecured debt ratings of Aaa.mx.
Moody's also affirmed VW Bank's long- and short-term
global local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Ba2/Not Prime and
long-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba1(cr). Moody's
also affirmed VW Bank's long- and short-term Mexican
National Scale local currency deposit ratings of A2.mx/MX-1.
The stable outlook on VW Bank's deposits ratings remains unchanged.
The rating agency also affirmed VW Leasing's short-term global
local and foreign currency debt ratings of Prime-2 and short-term
local and foreign Mexican national scale debt ratings of MX-1.
This rating action follows a similar action taken by Moody's on the ratings
of Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VW FS AG, senior unsecured
debt rating of A3, on review for downgrade) on 27 March 2020,
which in turn, follows the placing on review for downgrade of the
ratings of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (Volkswagen AG, issuer
rating of A3, on review for downgrade) on 25 March 2020.
Both VW Leasing's and VW Bank's backed senior unsecured debt
ratings benefit from an explicit guarantee from VW FS AG. VW Bank's
deposit ratings benefit from Moody's assessment of very high support
from its parent VW FS AG.
The following ratings of Volkswagen Bank, S.A. (821153838)
were placed on review for downgrade:
. Backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured
debt ratings of A3, outlook changed to ratings under review,
from stable (VWBANK 18)
. Backed long-term Mexican National Scale local currency
senior unsecured ratings of Aaa.mx, ratings under review
(VWBANK 18)
The following ratings of Volkswagen Leasing, S.A de C.V.
(820591608) were placed on review for downgrade:
. Backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured
debt ratings of A3, outlook changed to ratings under review,
from stable (VWLEASE 17, VWLEASE 17-2, VWLEASE 18,
VWLEASE 18-2, VWLEASE 19, VWLEASE 19-2).
. Backed long-term Mexican National Scale local currency
senior unsecured ratings of Aaa.mx, ratings under review
(VWLEASE 17, VWLEASE 17-2, VWLEASE 18, VWLEASE
18-2, VWLEASE 19, VWLEASE 19-2)
The following ratings and assessments of Volkswagen Bank, S.A.
(821153838) were affirmed:
. Baseline Credit Assessment of b2
. Adjusted baseline credit assessment of ba2
. Long-term global local currency deposit rating of Ba2,
outlook remains stable
. Short-term global local currency deposit rating of Not
Prime
. Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Ba2,
outlook remains stable
. Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Not
Prime
. Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba1(cr)
. Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)
. Long-term Mexican National Scale local currency deposits
rating of A2.mx
. Short-term Mexican National Scale local currency deposit
rating of MX-1
The following ratings of Volkswagen Leasing, S.A de C.V.
(820591608) were affirmed:
. Backed short-term global local currency senior unsecured
debt program rating of Prime-2
. Backed short-term global foreign currency senior unsecured
debt program rating of Prime-2
. Backed short-term Mexican National Scale local currency
senior unsecured debt program rating of MX-1
. Backed short-term Mexican National Scale foreign currency
senior unsecured debt program rating of MX-1
Outlook action:
Volkswagen Leasing, S.A de C.V. (820591608)
Outlook changed to ratings under review, from stable.
Volkswagen Bank, S.A. (821153838)
Outlook changed to ratings under ratings from stable .
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's placed VW Bank's and VW Leasing's senior unsecured
debts ratings on review for downgrade following a similar action on VW
FS AG's ratings.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The auto sector has been
one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment, leaving it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Moody's further regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
Because VW FS AG is an integral part of the car manufacturer's business
model, the rating agency believes it would be similarly affected
by the aforementioned risk factors. VW FS AG benefits from a direct
control and profit and loss transfer agreement with Volkswagen AG and
close strategic links with its car manufacturing parent.
For more information on the actions on VW FS AG and Volkswagen AG,
please see the press releases "Moody's places ratings of 7 European Automotive
manufacturers on review for downgrade one issuer for direction uncertain;
downgrades one issuer" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420407)
of 25 March 2020, and "Moody's places Volkswagen Financial Services
AG's A3 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings on review for downgrade"
(https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420909)
of 27 March 2020.
The ratings of VW Bank's and VW Leasing's senior unsecured
debts reflect a full irrevocable and unconditional guarantee from VW FS
AG.
The parental guarantees for VW Bank and VW Leasing explicitly meet most
of Moody's Core Principles for credit Substitution; namely
they (1) are irrevocable and unconditional; (2) promise full and
timely payment of the underlying obligations; (3)cover payment-not
merely collection; (4) extend as long as the term of the underlying
obligation; (5) are enforceable against the guarantor, and
(6) are governed under German law, a jurisdiction hospitable to
the enforcement of guarantees.
The guarantees do not specify that any transfer, assignment or amendment
of the guarantee by the guarantor will not result in a deterioration of
the credit support provided by the guarantee. Nevertheless,
this weakness is offset by (i) the strategic fit and importance of VW
Bank's and VW Leasing's operations for the German parent,
(ii) the fact that the three companies share the name, and (iii)
the reputational risk that a default by VW Bank or VW Leasing would represent
for VW FS AG and its ultimate parent, car manufacturer Volkswagen
AG.
VW Bank's and VW Leasing's Aaa.mx Mexican national
scale senior unsecured debt rating is the sole Mexican national scale
corresponding to its A3 global senior unsecured debt rating. VW
Bank's and VW Leasing's senior unsecured debt ratings,
which are covered by the guarantee from VW FS AG were place on review
for downgrade, mirroring the review for downgrade on the guarantor's
ratings.
AFFRIMATION OF VOLKSWAGEN BANK'S Ba2 DEPOSITS
Moody's affirmed VW Bank's Ba2 long-term deposit ratings
in line with the rating agency's assessment of a very high likelihood
of affiliate support, if needed, from its parent VW FS AG.
As such, VW Bank's deposit ratings benefit from three notches
of uplift from its b2 BCA solely from affiliate support assumptions.
VW Bank's b2 BCA reflects its good levels of profitability that
complement a strong capitalization through a full earnings retention strategy.
However, the BCA is limited by VW Bank's high concentration
on car financing to individuals, reflected on null diversification
on its loan portfolio, and full dependence on the sales of Volkswagen
cars, all of which could lead to high volatility in terms of loan
portfolio growth and revenues. Although the bank depends heavily
on market funding, refinancing risks are mitigated by the full and
unconditional guarantee on VW Bank's debt issuances by its parent.
The outlook for VW Bank's deposit ratings remains stable in line
with Moody's assessment of very high affiliate support from VW FS
AG.
VW Bank's A2.mx Mexican national scale deposit rating is
the sole Mexican national scale rating corresponding to its Ba2 global
scale deposit rating.
The global spread of the coronavirus is resulting in simultaneous supply
and demand shocks. Moody's expects these shocks to materially slow
economic activity, particularly in the first half of this year.
Moody's forecasts a decline in Mexico's GDP of about 3.7%
in 2020 followed by a modest recovery for 2021 of 0.9%.
The full extent of the economic costs will be unclear for some time.
Fear of contagion will dampen consumer and business activity. The
longer it takes for households and businesses to resume normal activity,
the greater the economic impact. Fiscal and monetary policy measures
will likely help limit the damage in individual economies. The
coronavirus outbreak will have a direct negative impact on the asset quality
and profitability of banks and finance companies, in some cases
in a pronounced manner, for example for undiversified entities with
material exposure to high-risk sectors and small and medium-sized
enterprises. Moody's also views risks to be elevated for business
models reliant on spread income, equity indices and sustained low
rates.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
VW Bank's Ba2 deposit ratings could be upgraded if the bank improves
its liquidity position and achieves more stable core earnings while maintaining
strong capitalization.
However, VW Bank's and VW Leasing's A3 backed senior
unsecured debt ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given that they are
on review for downgrade.
VW Bank's Ba2 deposits ratings would likely to be downgraded if
its profitability declines significantly, or capital levels or asset
quality deteriorates substantially.
VW Bank's and VW Leasing's A3 backed senior unsecured debt
ratings will be downgraded if VW FS AG's rating is downgraded in
line with the review.
The principal methodologies used in rating Volkswagen Bank, S.A.
were Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865,
and Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach:
Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published
in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
The principal methodology used in rating Volkswagen Leasing, S.A.
de C.V. was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution
Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed
Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of these methodologies.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Volkswagen Bank, S.A.'s rating is between 1 January
2016 and 30 September 2019 (source: Financial statements ,
public on the issuer website).
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Volkswagen Leasing, S.A. de C.V.'s rating
is between 1 January 2016 and 30 September 2019 (source: Financial
statements , public on the issuer website).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, parties not involved in the ratings,
public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's
information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities prior to public
dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Volkswagen Bank, S.A.
was 10/12/2018
The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Volkswagen Leasing,
S.A. de C.V. was 1/11/2019
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
