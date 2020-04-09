Moody's placed ratings of Citycon OYJ on review for downgrade

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Citycon OYJ Citycon Treasury B.V. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable for both entities. A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release. "Today's rating actions reflect the fact that Citycon's operating environment has deteriorated notably with the business interruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak which puts substantial pressure on its tenant base and will ultimately affect earnings and profitability. The uncertainty around the duration and the severity of the business disruption and the negative impact on Citycon's cash flows, earnings and property values is reflected in the review for downgrade, says Maria Gillholm, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Citycon.". RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The retail real estate segment has been one of the sectors more affected by the shock given the sensitivity to the retail environment and financial health of retailers. Positively, Citycon has however not yet been required to close large parts of its shopping centres with non-essential businesses and shops. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Citycon's operating environment has deteriorated strongly with the business interruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak and will likely be sustainably weaker even after the immediate disruption has ceased. A large number of retailers will face acute liquidity and solvency challenges. While governments around the world have announced measures to support businesses challenged by the coronavirus crisis, we expect that Citycon will have to provide concessions through extended payment terms all the way to rent reductions to support occupancy. While the business interruptions as such may only last a few weeks, we expect an increasing number of tenant insolvencies and subdued leasing activity that will result in declining NOI throughout 2020 and 2021. We understand that for the largest part of Citycon's portfolio, tenants are still obliged to make payments independent of continued operations, but we are mindful that some tenants may challenge the lawfulness of rents in case of centre closures. Governments may also take steps to prevent tenants from liquidity challenges or being evicted from its premises during the corona downtime. As a consequence, we expect at least a moderate decline in EBITDA with a high level of uncertainty around the extent of the decline. We understand Citycon will take measures to preserve cash flows and including delaying operating tenant expenditures. The company is committed to cut operating costs to the extent it is possible in combination to significantly scale back capital expenditures that is not committed. Most importantly Citycon has grocery stores in all its centres. From tenants in the sectors groceries, kiosks, liquor stores, pharmacies, health product stores, banks, health care, offices, post, and all municipality services Citycon expect to be able to collect more or less full rents also during the Covid-19 and these account for 31% of gross rental income. To support tenants, secure revenues long-term and avoid vacancies, Citycon has in Sweden and Norway changed to monthly rent invoicing (already implemented in Finland and Estonia) so tenants do not have to pay 3 months in advance but only 1 month rent now at the beginning of April. The rent postponements have a cash flow impact but not on net income. Also, the governments in Norway and Sweden are providing a support package consisting on up to 90% and 50% repayment to the property companies of the rent reduction provided to tenants. The company has also announced that its Q1 quarterly dividend will be paid and but opened up for that Q2, Q3 and Q4 will be reviewed separately if these will be paid. If the Q2-Q4 is canceled this will reduce cash outflow by around €87 million. We also expect that reduced investor interest will result in declining property values over the next two years, hence we do not expect substantially declining debt/asset ratios. We note that the transition of the weakened investment sentiment may take time to filter through into valuations, but we have assumed valuation declines of at least 10% cumulatively in our scenarios in the next 2 years. Debt/total assets stood at about 45% at year end 2019 (around 46% including JV Kista). The current retail environment will challenge the company's ability to maintain net debt/EBITDA around 10x and effective leverage below 50%. Citycon's liquidity position is adequate. Despite the expected cash flow decline over the next few quarters amid the likely reduction in passing rent caused by the coronavirus outbreak-driven retail, we estimate that the company will generate funds broadly covering maintenance capital spending and interest payments over the next 12-18 months. The company has access to €527 million of undrawn revolving credit facilities as of Q1 2020, while we understand some of these lines have been drawn as a precautionary measure in the meantime. Even assuming concessions on the timing and the amount of rental payments and no access to debt markets for 2020, the company will have of headroom under its credit facilities at year end. While access to capital market debt funding is currently expensive and more restrictive, our forward view on liquidity would tighten if Citycon was unable to roll refinancing upcoming maturities in 2020 debt maturities. Given the uncertainties caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Nordics even though none of the countries is in completely lock down, an upgrade is unlikely at this stage. Negative rating pressure could develop if the business disruptions last longer than during March to May, or we expect a high level of retailer distress to translate into sustained weakened cashflow, occupancy and deteriorating credit quality. Moreover, we could downgrade Citycon's rating if Moody's-adjusted gross debt/assets increases above 50%, accompanied with an increasing trend in net debt/EBITDA. We could also downgrade if fixed-charge coverage is sustained below 3x, or if the company fails to maintain good liquidity. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS On Review for Downgrade: ..Issuer: Citycon OYJ ....Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 ....Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 ..Issuer: Citycon Treasury B.V. ....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Citycon OYJ ....Outlook, changed to Ratings Under Review from Stable ..Issuer: Citycon Treasury B.V. ....Outlook, changed to Ratings Under Review from Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Maria Gillholm

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

