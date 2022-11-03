Moody's placed the rating of the ABCP issued by Mountcliff Funding, LLC on review for downgrade

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the Prime-1 (sf) rating of the asset-backed commercial paper ("ABCP") issued by Mountcliff Funding LLC ("Mountcliff") on review for downgrade. Mountcliff is a fully supported, multi-seller ABCP program sponsored and administered by 20 Gates Management LLC. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas acts as Mountcliff's backup payment administrator.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Mountcliff Funding LLC

Asset-Backed Commercial Paper, P-1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on 02 May 2011 Assigned P-1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action was prompted by Moody's decision on 01 November 2022 to downgrade Credit Suisse AG's commercial paper rating and short-term counterparty risk (CR) assessment to Prime-2 and Prime-2(cr), respectively.

As of 03 November 2022, Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Island Branch ("Credit Suisse") provided liquidity and credit support to 16.8% of Mountcliff's outstanding ABCP through a liquidity asset purchase agreement. Support for the remainder of Mountcliff's outstanding ABCP of $1.984 billion is provided by other banks with short-term ratings of Prime-1. In reaction to our recent rating action, 20 Gates Management LLC has indicated that they will assign back to Credit Suisse the assets supported under the liquidity asset purchase agreement between Mountcliff and Credit Suisse. The proceeds from the asset purchases will be available to repay ABCP and eliminate Mountcliff's exposure to Credit Suisse. Assignment agreements have been executed for the remaining assets supported by Credit Suisse. The assignment process is expected to be completed within a short period of time. During the review period Moody's will monitor the progress of the assignments and outstanding exposure to Credit Suisse.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393048. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

The rating of the ABCP is highly dependent on its support providers' reference point. An upgrade or downgrade of the support providers' reference point may result in a corresponding rating action of the ABCP. Additionally, any changes to Mountcliff's management of asset purchases may result in a downgrade of the ABCP. Moody's will continue to monitor the appropriate reference point for the support providers as well as the relevant rating or assessment, as applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kai-Ling Chang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Lisa Singman

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

