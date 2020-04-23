Moody's places 14 notes issued by Stonebriar on review for possible downgrade

Approximately $443 million asset-backed securities affected

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed 14 notes on review for possible downgrade from five asset-backed securitizations issued by Stonebriar Commercial Finance LLC (Stonebriar) and, in the case of the transactions issued in 2018 and 2019 also Stonebriar Commercial Finance Canada Inc. The transactions are securitizations of equipment loans and leases secured primarily by railcars, corporate aircraft, transportation equipment, marine vessels, other manufacturing and industrial equipment, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2017-1 LLC

Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Class C, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 30, 2020 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Class D, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 30, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2017-2 LLC

Class D Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 30, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2018-1 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2018 Limited Partnership Series 2018-1

Class D Notes, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 30, 2020 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Class E Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 30, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Class F Notes, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 1, 2019 Confirmed at B1 (sf)

Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2019-1 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2019 Limited Partnership

Class C Notes, A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 10, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Class D Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 10, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Class E Notes, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 30, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Class F Notes, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 30, 2020 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2019-2 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2019-2 Limited Partnership

Class C Notes, A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Class D Notes, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Class E Notes, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Class F Notes, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions on the notes are primarily a result of deterioration of credit quality stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, and our assessment that expected losses on collateral backing the transactions may increase materially. The credit quality of certain obligors in the collateral pools has already begun to deteriorate, as evidenced by negative rating actions on some obligors' ratings, including a rating downgrade to one of the largest obligors in the pools backing the transactions. In estimating the higher expected losses, we considered obligor exposure to vulnerable sectors such as Oil & Gas and Transportation & Services. Expected loss on the loans and leases is a function of, among other things, financial health of the obligors, the asset value of the collaterals, and the amortization of the loan or lease contracts. Obligors with weak credit quality are more likely to be susceptible to weaker economic conditions associated with the slowdown. Additionally, high level of pool concentrations in these transactions introduces higher performance volatility because any default of large obligors or stress in certain industries could have a material impact on expected losses to noteholders as they may not have sufficient credit enhancement available to maintain the ratings. In our analysis, we also took into account transaction structural features such as overcollateralization, reserve fund, and availability of excess spread.

To identify the notes subject to today's rating action, we considered pools' exposure to (1) obligors whose ratings were recently downgraded, are currently on review for downgrade, or have negative credit outlooks (2) obligors in the sectors classified as 'High exposure' and 'Moderate exposure' in our Nonfinancial corporates - North America -- Heatmap (3) greater volatility in projected asset values, which were provided at transaction closing (4) level of credit enhancements available to the notes.

Moody's further considered specific risks associated with the transactions, such as the substantial residual value risk. Upon expiration of lease term or early termination for certain assets, the servicer has the right (but not the obligation) to purchase the equipment out of the trusts, and hence, reduce the residual value risk for such transactions. Historically, the servicer has exercised its right to purchase such equipment out of the trusts. However, if the servicer does not do so in the future, the transactions will be exposed to market value of the equipment if lessees return the equipment upon maturity of the leases. Under the current macroeconomic conditions, market value of the equipment may come under stress, potentially increasing expected losses to the rated notes. Additionally, lengthy re-lease or disposition timeframe could result in slower pay down of the notes.

During the review period, we will evaluate effects of ongoing and projected macroeconomic conditions on financial health of each obligor in the collateral pools as well as on the residual value risk to the transactions. We will also evaluate the impact of actions by various parties including the government, servicers and issuers on the performance of underlying pools. Rating actions on the notes will reflect individual transaction considerations and structural features.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-ABS-Backed-by-Equipment-Leases-and--PBS_1112107. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss. Moody's updated expectations of loss may be better than its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by the underlying obligors or lower than expected depreciation in the value of the equipment and commercial real estate that secure the obligor's promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the US macro economy and the strong performance of various sectors where the obligors operate could also affect the ratings.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss. Moody's updated expectations of loss may be worse than its original expectations because of higher frequency of default by the underlying obligors or a greater than expected deterioration in the value of the equipment and commercial real estate that secure the obligor's promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, negative changes in the US macro economy and the weak performance of various sectors where the obligors operate could also affect Moody's ratings. Other reasons for worse performance than Moody's expectations could include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, lack of transaction governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™ is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction, the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected loss.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

