Moody's places 14 notes issued by Stonebriar on review for possible downgrade

Approximately $443 million asset-backed securities affected
New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
placed 14 notes on review for possible downgrade from five asset-backed
securitizations issued by Stonebriar Commercial Finance LLC (Stonebriar)
and, in the case of the transactions issued in 2018 and 2019 also
Stonebriar Commercial Finance Canada Inc. The transactions are
securitizations of equipment loans and leases secured primarily by railcars,
corporate aircraft, transportation equipment, marine vessels,
other manufacturing and industrial equipment, and owner-occupied
commercial real estate loans.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2017-1 LLC
Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Class C, A2 (sf) Placed Under
Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 30, 2020 Upgraded
to A2 (sf)
Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Class D, Ba1 (sf) Placed
Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 30,
2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2017-2 LLC
Class D Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 30, 2020 Upgraded
to Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2018-1 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing
Canada 2018 Limited Partnership Series 2018-1
Class D Notes, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 30, 2020 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Class E Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 30, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Class F Notes, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jul 1, 2019 Confirmed at B1 (sf)
Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2019-1 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing
Canada 2019 Limited Partnership
Class C Notes, A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 10, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Class D Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 10, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Class E Notes, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 30, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Class F Notes, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 30, 2020 Upgraded to B2 (sf)
Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2019-2 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing
Canada 2019-2 Limited Partnership
Class C Notes, A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Class D Notes, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Class E Notes, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Class F Notes, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions on the notes are primarily a result of deterioration
of credit quality stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, and our
assessment that expected losses on collateral backing the transactions
may increase materially. The credit quality of certain obligors
in the collateral pools has already begun to deteriorate, as evidenced
by negative rating actions on some obligors' ratings, including
a rating downgrade to one of the largest obligors in the pools backing
the transactions. In estimating the higher expected losses,
we considered obligor exposure to vulnerable sectors such as Oil &
Gas and Transportation & Services. Expected loss on the loans
and leases is a function of, among other things, financial
health of the obligors, the asset value of the collaterals,
and the amortization of the loan or lease contracts. Obligors with
weak credit quality are more likely to be susceptible to weaker economic
conditions associated with the slowdown. Additionally, high
level of pool concentrations in these transactions introduces higher performance
volatility because any default of large obligors or stress in certain
industries could have a material impact on expected losses to noteholders
as they may not have sufficient credit enhancement available to maintain
the ratings. In our analysis, we also took into account transaction
structural features such as overcollateralization, reserve fund,
and availability of excess spread.
To identify the notes subject to today's rating action, we
considered pools' exposure to (1) obligors whose ratings were recently
downgraded, are currently on review for downgrade, or have
negative credit outlooks (2) obligors in the sectors classified as 'High
exposure' and 'Moderate exposure' in our Nonfinancial corporates -
North America -- Heatmap (3) greater volatility in projected asset
values, which were provided at transaction closing (4) level of
credit enhancements available to the notes.
Moody's further considered specific risks associated with the transactions,
such as the substantial residual value risk. Upon expiration of
lease term or early termination for certain assets, the servicer
has the right (but not the obligation) to purchase the equipment out of
the trusts, and hence, reduce the residual value risk for
such transactions. Historically, the servicer has exercised
its right to purchase such equipment out of the trusts. However,
if the servicer does not do so in the future, the transactions will
be exposed to market value of the equipment if lessees return the equipment
upon maturity of the leases. Under the current macroeconomic conditions,
market value of the equipment may come under stress, potentially
increasing expected losses to the rated notes. Additionally,
lengthy re-lease or disposition timeframe could result in slower
pay down of the notes.
During the review period, we will evaluate effects of ongoing and
projected macroeconomic conditions on financial health of each obligor
in the collateral pools as well as on the residual value risk to the transactions.
We will also evaluate the impact of actions by various parties including
the government, servicers and issuers on the performance of underlying
pools. Rating actions on the notes will reflect individual transaction
considerations and structural features.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures, put in place to contain
the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in March
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-ABS-Backed-by-Equipment-Leases-and--PBS_1112107.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection
are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations
of loss. Moody's updated expectations of loss may be better than
its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by the
underlying obligors or lower than expected depreciation in the value of
the equipment and commercial real estate that secure the obligor's promise
of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, positive
changes in the US macro economy and the strong performance of various
sectors where the obligors operate could also affect the ratings.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if levels of credit protection
are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of
loss. Moody's updated expectations of loss may be worse than its
original expectations because of higher frequency of default by the underlying
obligors or a greater than expected deterioration in the value of the
equipment and commercial real estate that secure the obligor's promise
of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, negative
changes in the US macro economy and the weak performance of various sectors
where the obligors operate could also affect Moody's ratings. Other
reasons for worse performance than Moody's expectations could include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
lack of transaction governance and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model
the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™
is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default
probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is
then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating
both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation
structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario
simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive
losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model
then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to
derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and
averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive
the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction,
the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's
CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance
with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected
loss.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
