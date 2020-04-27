Moody's places 18 classes of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust on review for downgrade

Approximately $46 million of asset-backed securities affected

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed the ratings of 18 junior tranches from 12 Sequoia Mortgage Trust transactions on review for possible downgrade. These transactions have a particular type of stop-advance feature, which can lead to a reduction in interest payments to the affected junior tranches. This reduction is more likely to occur if delinquencies in the underlying collateral increase in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Rating actions:

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL423415 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. The link also contains the CUSIP identifiers and the associated underlying collateral losses.

Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2015-2

Cl. B-4, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2018 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2015-3

Cl. B-4, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 14, 2017 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2015-4

Cl. B-4, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 12, 2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2016-1

Cl. B-3, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 31, 2018 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 8, 2017 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2016-2

Cl. B-3, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 3, 2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 3, 2018 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST 2016-3

Cl. B-3, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 28, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 28, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2017-1

Cl. B-3, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 28, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 28, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2017-2

Cl. B-3, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 28, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 28, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2017-3

Cl. B-3, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 4, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 4, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2017-4

Cl. B4, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 8, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2017-5

Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 4, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2017-6

Cl. B-4, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 8, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects possible reductions in interest payments (which we treat as interest shortfalls) to the affected bonds due to an increased likelihood of deterioration in the performance of the underlying mortgage loans, and specifically an increase in delinquencies, as a result of a slowdown in US economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. While the collateral backing these transactions is prime quality residential mortgage loans with strong credit characteristics, the ratings of these bonds showed sensitivities to an increase in delinquencies and loss expectations.

In our analysis, we considered an increase in the baseline loss of up to a 10% to evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pools' performance. Higher losses also imply higher modeled delinquencies. The sensitivity scenarios we considered reflect the increased volatility caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which negatively affects the macroeconomic conditions that influence consumer credit performance.

The affected tranches are junior notes in transactions with a stop-advance feature, whereby the servicer, or securities administrator, does not advance principal and interest to loans that are 120 days or more delinquent. While stop-advance features may lessen potential cash flow disruptions upon advance recoupment and offer greater transparency on actual collections, in these transactions principal collections or liquidation proceeds cannot be used to pay interest on the bonds and there is no alternative source of liquidity to pay interest. As a result, in an environment where delinquencies and forbearance activities are expected to rise, this particular stop-advance feature can lead to a reduction in interest payment to these junior tranches. In addition, prepayments, which are a key source of build-up in credit enhancement in the transactions, are expected to slow materially in the next few months, exacerbating the sensitivity of the tranches to interest reductions.

According to the deal structure, after the servicer stops advancing principal and interest on delinquent loans, at the end of the 120 days delinquency period, the balance and the interest accrued on these "Stop Advance Mortgage Loans (SAML)" will be removed from the calculation of the principal and interest distribution amounts with respect to the seniors and subordinate bonds. The interest distribution amount will be reduced by the interest accrued on the SAML loans. This reduction will be allocated first to the class of certificates with the lowest payment priority and then to the class of certificates with the next lowest payment priority, and so on. Once a SAML is liquidated, the net recovery from that loan's liquidation is allocated first to pay down the loan's outstanding principal amount and then to repay its accrued interest. The recovered accrued interest on the loan is used to repay the interest reduction incurred by the bonds that resulted from that SAML.

During the review period, we will evaluate the performance of the loans in delinquency and forbearance; some of the loans could cure or be modified prior to the end of the 120 day stop-advance period. We will also continue to evaluate the effects of ongoing and projected macroeconomic conditions, as well as impact of the actions that the government and private organizations, including servicers and issuers, have enacted and will implement to try and curb the negative effects of the virus, on the performance of underlying pools to update our losses and take a final rating action on the bonds for these 12 RMBS transactions. Rating actions on the bonds, due to the revised loss and delinquency projections, will vary for the different pools.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects of the announced government measures which were put in place to contain the virus. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

