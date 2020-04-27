Moody's places 18 classes of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust on review for downgrade

Approximately $46 million of asset-backed securities affected
New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
placed the ratings of 18 junior tranches from 12 Sequoia Mortgage Trust
transactions on review for possible downgrade. These transactions
have a particular type of stop-advance feature, which can
lead to a reduction in interest payments to the affected junior tranches.
This reduction is more likely to occur if delinquencies in the underlying
collateral increase in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Rating actions:
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
The link also contains the CUSIP identifiers and the associated underlying
collateral losses.
Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2015-2
Cl. B-4, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2018 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2015-3
Cl. B-4, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Dec 14, 2017 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2015-4
Cl. B-4, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 12, 2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2016-1
Cl. B-3, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 31, 2018 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Nov 8, 2017 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2016-2
Cl. B-3, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 3, 2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 3, 2018 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Issuer: SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST 2016-3
Cl. B-3, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Feb 28, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Feb 28, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2017-1
Cl. B-3, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Feb 28, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Feb 28, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2017-2
Cl. B-3, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Feb 28, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Feb 28, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2017-3
Cl. B-3, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Mar 4, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Mar 4, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2017-4
Cl. B4, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 8, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2017-5
Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Mar 4, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2017-6
Cl. B-4, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Apr 8, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects possible reductions in interest payments (which
we treat as interest shortfalls) to the affected bonds due to an increased
likelihood of deterioration in the performance of the underlying mortgage
loans, and specifically an increase in delinquencies, as a
result of a slowdown in US economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus
outbreak. While the collateral backing these transactions is prime
quality residential mortgage loans with strong credit characteristics,
the ratings of these bonds showed sensitivities to an increase in delinquencies
and loss expectations.
In our analysis, we considered an increase in the baseline loss
of up to a 10% to evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the
uncertainty surrounding the pools' performance. Higher losses
also imply higher modeled delinquencies. The sensitivity scenarios
we considered reflect the increased volatility caused by the coronavirus
outbreak, which negatively affects the macroeconomic conditions
that influence consumer credit performance.
The affected tranches are junior notes in transactions with a stop-advance
feature, whereby the servicer, or securities administrator,
does not advance principal and interest to loans that are 120 days or
more delinquent. While stop-advance features may lessen
potential cash flow disruptions upon advance recoupment and offer greater
transparency on actual collections, in these transactions principal
collections or liquidation proceeds cannot be used to pay interest on
the bonds and there is no alternative source of liquidity to pay interest.
As a result, in an environment where delinquencies and forbearance
activities are expected to rise, this particular stop-advance
feature can lead to a reduction in interest payment to these junior tranches.
In addition, prepayments, which are a key source of build-up
in credit enhancement in the transactions, are expected to slow
materially in the next few months, exacerbating the sensitivity
of the tranches to interest reductions.
According to the deal structure, after the servicer stops advancing
principal and interest on delinquent loans, at the end of the 120
days delinquency period, the balance and the interest accrued on
these "Stop Advance Mortgage Loans (SAML)" will be removed
from the calculation of the principal and interest distribution amounts
with respect to the seniors and subordinate bonds. The interest
distribution amount will be reduced by the interest accrued on the SAML
loans. This reduction will be allocated first to the class of certificates
with the lowest payment priority and then to the class of certificates
with the next lowest payment priority, and so on. Once a
SAML is liquidated, the net recovery from that loan's liquidation
is allocated first to pay down the loan's outstanding principal
amount and then to repay its accrued interest. The recovered accrued
interest on the loan is used to repay the interest reduction incurred
by the bonds that resulted from that SAML.
During the review period, we will evaluate the performance of the
loans in delinquency and forbearance; some of the loans could cure
or be modified prior to the end of the 120 day stop-advance period.
We will also continue to evaluate the effects of ongoing and projected
macroeconomic conditions, as well as impact of the actions that
the government and private organizations, including servicers and
issuers, have enacted and will implement to try and curb the negative
effects of the virus, on the performance of underlying pools to
update our losses and take a final rating action on the bonds for these
12 RMBS transactions. Rating actions on the bonds, due to
the revised loss and delinquency projections, will vary for the
different pools.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
of the announced government measures which were put in place to contain
the virus. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which
makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent
on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers
or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these
transactions.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ilana Fried
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Padma Rajagopal
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
