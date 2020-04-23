Moody's places 18 securities issued by NextGear auto floorplan securitizations on review for downgrade

Approximately $2.7 billion securities affected
New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
placed 18 securities issued by NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust from
2017 to 2020 on review for downgrade. The notes are backed by dealer
floorplan loans which are originated by NextGear Capital, Inc.
which is also the servicer and administrator for the transactions.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2017-2
Class A-1 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 25, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Class A-2 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 25, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Class B Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 25, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Issuer: NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-1
Class A-1 Floating Rate Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 14, 2018 Definitive
Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class A-2 Fixed Rate Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 14, 2018 Definitive
Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class B Fixed Rate Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Mar 14, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf)
Issuer: NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2
Class A-1 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 18, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Class A-2 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 18, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Class B Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 18, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Issuer: NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2019-1
Class A-1 notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Mar 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Class A-2 notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Mar 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Class B notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Mar 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Issuer: NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2019-2
Class A-1 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Class A-2 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Class B Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Issuer: NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2020-1
Class A-1 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Mar 11, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Class A-2 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Mar 11, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Class B Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Mar 11, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions reflects an increased likelihood of deterioration in
the performance of the underlying loans as a result of a slowdown in US
economic activity and disruptions to auto dealerships due to the coronavirus
outbreak. We expect this to negatively impact the financial profile
of obligors in the trust and consequently lead to higher levels of losses
to the securitizations. Floorplan loans in this trust are mostly
originated to independent dealers for the purpose of financing their inventory
of used vehicles. The dealers in this trust have generally weaker
financial profiles compared to trusts sponsored by captive finance companies
of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and do not benefit from
OEM support.
As of March 31, the 3-month average payment rate in the trust
is 45% compared to the early amortization trigger level of 25%.
The Class A and B notes benefit from 18.00% and 10.25%
of hard credit enhancement, respectively.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of consumer assets. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is
a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide
an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts
is unusually high.
During the review period, we will assess the deterioration in performance
of the underlying collateral including dealer defaults, changes
in the monthly payment rates, sponsor support if any and the potential
impact on the rated notes.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Floorplan Asset-Backed Securities" published in November
2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Floorplan-Asset-Backed-Securities--PBS_1131442.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are higher
than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio
losses. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations
as a result of a lower number of dealer defaults or appreciation in the
value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally,
a strengthening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could decrease
expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on
US economic performance. Other reasons for better-than-expected
performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are
insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio
losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as
a result of a higher number of dealer defaults or deterioration in the
value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally,
a weakening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could increase
expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on
US economic performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction
parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
