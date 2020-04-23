Moody's places 18 securities issued by NextGear auto floorplan securitizations on review for downgrade

Approximately $2.7 billion securities affected

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed 18 securities issued by NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust from 2017 to 2020 on review for downgrade. The notes are backed by dealer floorplan loans which are originated by NextGear Capital, Inc. which is also the servicer and administrator for the transactions.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2017-2

Class A-1 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 25, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class A-2 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 25, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class B Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 25, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Issuer: NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-1

Class A-1 Floating Rate Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 14, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class A-2 Fixed Rate Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 14, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class B Fixed Rate Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 14, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Issuer: NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2

Class A-1 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 18, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class A-2 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 18, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class B Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 18, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Issuer: NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2019-1

Class A-1 notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class A-2 notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class B notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Issuer: NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2019-2

Class A-1 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class A-2 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class B Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Issuer: NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2020-1

Class A-1 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 11, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class A-2 Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 11, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class B Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 11, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions reflects an increased likelihood of deterioration in the performance of the underlying loans as a result of a slowdown in US economic activity and disruptions to auto dealerships due to the coronavirus outbreak. We expect this to negatively impact the financial profile of obligors in the trust and consequently lead to higher levels of losses to the securitizations. Floorplan loans in this trust are mostly originated to independent dealers for the purpose of financing their inventory of used vehicles. The dealers in this trust have generally weaker financial profiles compared to trusts sponsored by captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and do not benefit from OEM support.

As of March 31, the 3-month average payment rate in the trust is 45% compared to the early amortization trigger level of 25%. The Class A and B notes benefit from 18.00% and 10.25% of hard credit enhancement, respectively.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

During the review period, we will assess the deterioration in performance of the underlying collateral including dealer defaults, changes in the monthly payment rates, sponsor support if any and the potential impact on the rated notes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Floorplan Asset-Backed Securities" published in November 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Floorplan-Asset-Backed-Securities--PBS_1131442. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of dealer defaults or appreciation in the value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally, a strengthening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could decrease expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on US economic performance. Other reasons for better-than-expected performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of dealer defaults or deterioration in the value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally, a weakening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could increase expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on US economic performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nicholas Monzillo

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Daniela Jayesuria

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

