Moody's places 19 bonds from five RMBS warehouse transactions on review for downgrade

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") published
an update to the methodology "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using
the MILAN Framework." As a result of this update, Moody's
has placed the ratings of 19 bonds issued by five US warehouse RMBS transactions
on review for possible downgrade, including four Aaa-rated
bonds. The transactions are securitizations of revolving pools
of newly originated first-lien, fixed rate and adjustable
rate, residential mortgage loans which are eligible for purchase
by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or in accordance with the criteria
of Ginnie Mae for the guarantee of securities backed by mortgage loans
to be pooled in connection with the issuance of Ginnie Mae securities.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL462175
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
This link also contains the associated underlying collateral losses.
Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2020-1
Cl. A, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Cl. D, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Cl. E, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2020-2
Cl. A, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Dec 17, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Dec 17, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Dec 17, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Dec 17, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Cl. E, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Dec 17, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1
Cl. A, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 2, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 2, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 2, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 2, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-2
Cl. A, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Issuer: NewRez Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1
Cl. B, Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on May 6, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions are driven by the adoption of the updated methodology
"Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework."
The review actions are primarily the result of the potential application
of a rating cap, an update to the MILAN CE to account for the maximum
concentration of wet loans permitted in the transaction, or both.
During the review period, Moody's will consider certain foundational
structural protections available in the transactions, the maximum
percentage of wet loans allowed, and available credit enhancement,
among other factors, for the affected transactions before concluding
the review. In addition, sponsors of some impacted transactions
have communicated to Moody's that they may amend the governing documents
for their warehouses to address the risk of wet loans. Moody's
will also consider any such amendments, if presented, in resolving
the review actions.
All five transactions impacted by today's rating actions include
structural protections that are considered "moderate" under
the updated methodology. Therefore, all five transactions
are subject to rating caps that would impact certain tranches that have
less hard credit enhancement than the maximum wet loan concentration permitted
in the transaction. In addition, four of the five transactions
allow for a maximum wet loan concentration limit that exceeds the MILAN
CE for these deals. As a result, pursuant to the updated
methodology, the MILAN CE for each of these four deals is adjusted
to equal the maximum wet loan concentration limit. The MILAN CE
reflects the loss we expect the portfolio to incur in a severe economic
scenario (the Aaa scenario).
Specifically, the MILAN CE of 27.88% for Mello Warehouse
Securitization Trust 2020-1, 28.73% for Mello
Warehouse Securitization Trust 2020-2, 27.22%
for Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1, and 31.28%
for Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-2 (Mello transactions)
is lower than the maximum wet loan concentration limit of 50% for
each warehouse facility. Therefore, the MILAN CE for these
warehouse facilities is adjusted to equal the maximum wet loan concentration
limit of 50%. The MILAN CE for NewRez Warehouse Securitization
Trust 2021-1 is 31.16%, which is higher than
the maximum wet loan concentration limit of 25% for the warehouse
and therefore does not require any adjustment.
Principal Methodologies
The principal methodology used in rating all deals except Mello Warehouse
Securitization Trust 2020-2, Mello Warehouse Securitization
Trust 2021-1 and Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-2
was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published
in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403.
The principal methodologies used in rating Mello Warehouse Securitization
Trust 2020-2, Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1
and Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-2 was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403
and "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach:
Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published
in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Transaction performance also depends on the US macro economy
and housing market. For the Mello transactions, an upgrade
of LD Holdings Group LLC's rating could result in an upgrade of
certain securities.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Expected losses rising above our original expectations as a result of
a weaker collateral composition than that in the adverse pool or financial
distress of any of the counterparties could also drive the ratings down.
Transaction performance also depends on the US macro economy and housing
market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance
include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction
governance and fraud. For the Mello transactions, a downgrade
of LD Holdings Group LLC's rating could result in a downgrade of
certain securities.
Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent
on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers
or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these
transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats
and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight
into certain performance metrics such as the level of collateral modifications.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's
Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available
on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally,
the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that
vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link
https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL462175
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph DiMiceli
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Masako Oshima
Senior Vice President
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653