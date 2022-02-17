Moody's places 19 bonds from five RMBS warehouse transactions on review for downgrade

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") published an update to the methodology "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework." As a result of this update, Moody's has placed the ratings of 19 bonds issued by five US warehouse RMBS transactions on review for possible downgrade, including four Aaa-rated bonds. The transactions are securitizations of revolving pools of newly originated first-lien, fixed rate and adjustable rate, residential mortgage loans which are eligible for purchase by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or in accordance with the criteria of Ginnie Mae for the guarantee of securities backed by mortgage loans to be pooled in connection with the issuance of Ginnie Mae securities.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL462175 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. This link also contains the associated underlying collateral losses.

Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2020-1

Cl. A, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Cl. E, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2020-2

Cl. A, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 17, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 17, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 17, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 17, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. E, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 17, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1

Cl. A, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 2, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 2, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 2, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 2, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-2

Cl. A, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: NewRez Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1

Cl. B, Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 6, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions are driven by the adoption of the updated methodology "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework." The review actions are primarily the result of the potential application of a rating cap, an update to the MILAN CE to account for the maximum concentration of wet loans permitted in the transaction, or both. During the review period, Moody's will consider certain foundational structural protections available in the transactions, the maximum percentage of wet loans allowed, and available credit enhancement, among other factors, for the affected transactions before concluding the review. In addition, sponsors of some impacted transactions have communicated to Moody's that they may amend the governing documents for their warehouses to address the risk of wet loans. Moody's will also consider any such amendments, if presented, in resolving the review actions.

All five transactions impacted by today's rating actions include structural protections that are considered "moderate" under the updated methodology. Therefore, all five transactions are subject to rating caps that would impact certain tranches that have less hard credit enhancement than the maximum wet loan concentration permitted in the transaction. In addition, four of the five transactions allow for a maximum wet loan concentration limit that exceeds the MILAN CE for these deals. As a result, pursuant to the updated methodology, the MILAN CE for each of these four deals is adjusted to equal the maximum wet loan concentration limit. The MILAN CE reflects the loss we expect the portfolio to incur in a severe economic scenario (the Aaa scenario).

Specifically, the MILAN CE of 27.88% for Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2020-1, 28.73% for Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2020-2, 27.22% for Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1, and 31.28% for Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-2 (Mello transactions) is lower than the maximum wet loan concentration limit of 50% for each warehouse facility. Therefore, the MILAN CE for these warehouse facilities is adjusted to equal the maximum wet loan concentration limit of 50%. The MILAN CE for NewRez Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1 is 31.16%, which is higher than the maximum wet loan concentration limit of 25% for the warehouse and therefore does not require any adjustment.

Principal Methodologies

The principal methodology used in rating all deals except Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2020-2, Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1 and Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-2 was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403. The principal methodologies used in rating Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2020-2, Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1 and Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-2 was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403 and "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Transaction performance also depends on the US macro economy and housing market. For the Mello transactions, an upgrade of LD Holdings Group LLC's rating could result in an upgrade of certain securities.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Expected losses rising above our original expectations as a result of a weaker collateral composition than that in the adverse pool or financial distress of any of the counterparties could also drive the ratings down. Transaction performance also depends on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud. For the Mello transactions, a downgrade of LD Holdings Group LLC's rating could result in a downgrade of certain securities.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight into certain performance metrics such as the level of collateral modifications.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL462175 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph DiMiceli

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Masako Oshima

Senior Vice President

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

