Moody's places 194 classes of bonds issued by 50 US conduit commercial mortgage backed securities on review for downgrade

Approximately $4.4 billion of structured securities affected
New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
placed 159 principal and interest (P&I) tranches, 32 interest-only
(IO) classes and three exchangeable classes from 50 US conduit commercial
mortgage-backed securitizations (CMBS) deals on review for possible
downgrade. The bonds are backed by pools of commercial real estate
loans originated by multiple issuers.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL422767
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
Principal Methodologies
The rating action reflects our expectations of increased risk of default
and cash flow deterioration among loans backed by property types that
are most susceptible to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on travel
and consumption as well as damage to the broader economy. The tranches
placed on review as part of this action are vulnerable to changes in credit
quality based on cash flow disruptions from exposure to hotel and retail
loans, in particular lower quality regional malls that have already
experienced declining performance. The tranches may also be affected
by significant exposure to oil metros and/or near-term loan maturities
in the next 12 months. This action takes into account the credit
support of each rated tranche in relation to Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV), debt service coverage (DSCR) ratios, the transaction's
Herfindahl Index (Herf) and previously troubled loans to which Moody's
has assumed a high probability of default. The increased uncertainty
associated with the property types and markets described above has a greater
potential impact on the ratings of classes within the 2010-14 vintages
conduit transactions due to the lower credit enhancement of the tranches
we rate and/or their exposure to upcoming refinancing risk from maturing
loans. The ratings of the tranches placed on review generally range
from Ca (sf) to A1 (sf) and represents approximately 2%,
by balance, of the outstanding tranches we rate on conduit transactions.
The two Aa3 (sf) rated tranches on review are exchangeable classes that
reference multiple principal and interest classes. Tranches with
lower credit enhancement are at higher risk of interest shortfalls and
potential losses from defaulted loans. The placement of the investment-grade
classes on review relates to their significant exposure to the above criteria.
We will continue to monitor the impact on the universe of US conduit CMBS
that we rate.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of commercial real estate. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
Hotels are the commercial real estate (CRE) sector hardest hit by the
immediate economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Hotels have already
experienced a severe decline in revenue per available room (RevPAR) in
March and early April due to voluntarily and mandated quarantines throughout
the US. According to STR, Inc.'s Weekly Hotel Review
for the week ending April 11, 2020, US RevPAR declined by
over 80% on a year-over-year basis. As of
the March 2020 remittance statements, the hotel exposure for these
transactions ranged from 0% to 33% of the aggregate pooled
balance, with a weighted average exposure of 8%. In
the determination of this action, we applied additional cash flow
haircuts and increased cap rates to hotel properties, particularly
those that have exhibited declining revenue and/or net operating income
since the loan was securitized.
The non-essential retail sector has also been greatly affected
by the coronavirus outbreak due to the impact of temporary store closures
and reduced traffic on both landlords and retail tenants. Excluding
defeasance, the impacted transactions have significant exposure
to retail properties with the exposure exceeding 60% for certain
transactions. Loans secured by regional malls and large outlet
center properties collectively can represent up to 50% or more
of the transaction balance, with a weighted average exposure of
17% across the 50 affected transactions. We expect the greatest
impact on transactions with significant exposure to non-dominant
regional malls that have already exhibited weakening performance,
as indicated by declines in tenant sales, in-line occupancy
and/or net operating income (NOI). Class B or lower quality malls
in secondary locations have historically exhibited higher cash flow volatility
and loan loss severity, as well as higher refinancing risk,
than other major property types.
The ratings on the IO classes whose referenced classes include these P&I
classes were placed on review for possible downgrade.
The ratings on the exchangeable classes whose referenced classes include
these P&I classes were placed on review for possible downgrade.
During the review period, Moody's will evaluate the performance
of each transaction's underlying loans, taking into account
cash flow interruptions and loan default risks associated with temporary
closures and reduced foot traffic and occupancy for loans backed by hotel
and retail properties. Our individual transaction reviews will
also include an analysis of the impact on performance across all property
types. Moody's will assess the potential severity and duration
of the decline in occupancies and rental revenues, and its impact
on the affected tranches.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade on the impacted classes
is unlikely in the foreseeable future until there is a significant amount
of loan paydowns or amortization and/or an increase in the pool's share
of defeasance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool (including an increase in defaulted and/or
specially serviced loans), an increase in realized and expected
losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
