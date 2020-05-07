Moody's places 215 classes of seasoned re-performing RMBS from 2015-2020 on review for possible downgrade

Approximately $2.8 billion of asset-backed securities affected

Toronto, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed the ratings of 215 mezzanine and junior tranches from 52 residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS) on review for possible downgrade. The ratings of the affected tranches are sensitive to the performance deterioration of the underlying collateral in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The transactions, issued between 2015-2020, are backed by seasoned performing and modified re-performing residential mortgage loans (RPL). The collateral has multiple servicers.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-GS1

Cl. B1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B1A, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B1B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B2A, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. M3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M3B, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: MILL CITY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2019-GS2

Cl. B1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B1A, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B1B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. M3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M3A, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Cl. M3B, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-1

Cl. B-5, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-2

Cl. B-4, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-4

Cl. B-4, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-4A, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-4B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-4C, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-4-IOA*, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-4-IOB*, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-4-IOC*, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-5, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-5A, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-5B, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-5C, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-5D, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-5-IOA*, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-5-IOB*, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-5-IOC*, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-5-IOD*, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-7, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-5

Cl. B-4, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B-4A, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B-4B, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B4-IOA*, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B4-IOB*, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-5A, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-5B, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B5-IOA*, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B5-IOB*, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-6

Class B-5, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Class B-5A, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Class B-5B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Class B-5C, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Class B-5D, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Class B-7, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-2

Cl. B-5, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-5A, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-5B, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-5C, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-5D, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-7, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-4

Cl. B-4, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-4A, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-4B, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-4C, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-5, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-5A, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-5B, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-5C, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-5D, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-7, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-2

Cl. B-3, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B-3A, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B-3B, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B-3C, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B-3D, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-4A, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-4B, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-4C, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-5A, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-5B, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-5C, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-5D, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-7, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-3

Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-4A, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-4B, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-4C, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-5, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-5A, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-5B, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-5C, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-5D, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B-7, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-4

Cl. B-3, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-3A, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-3B, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-3C, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-3D, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-4A, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-4B, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-4C, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-5, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. B-5A, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. B-5B, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. B-5C, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. B-5D, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. B-7, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-5

Cl. B-4, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-4A, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-4B, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-4C, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-5A, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-5B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-5C, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-5D, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-6, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-6A, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-6B, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-6C, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-8, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-RPL2

Cl. B-1, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 2, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 2, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-RPL3

Cl. B-1, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 4, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-2, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 4, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Issuer: CIM Trust 2019-R2

Cl. B1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 11, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 11, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. M3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 11, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: CIM Trust 2019-R5

Cl. B1, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 10, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 10, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. M3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 10, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2015-A

Cl. B-4, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-RP2

Cl. B-1, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-2, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to B1 (sf)

Issuer: Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-RP3

Cl. B-1, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 9, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. M-3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 9, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-RP1

Class B-1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Class B-2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Class M-3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2016-1

Cl. M-2, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2017-1

Cl. M-1, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2017-2

Cl. M-1, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: GCAT 2019-RPL1 Trust

Cl. B-1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. M-3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-1

Cl. A4, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. M3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-6

Cl. B-4, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-4A, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-4B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-4C, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-5, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-5A, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-5B, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-5C, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-5D, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B-7, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1

Cl. B-3, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-3A, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-3B, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-3C, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-3D, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-4A, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-4B, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-4C, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-5, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. B-5A, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. B-5B, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. B-5C, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. B-5D, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. B-7, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-RPL1

Cl. B-1, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-2, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. M-2, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-1

Cl. B1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-2

Cl. 1-B3, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to B1 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-3

Cl. B2, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 18, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B3, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned B2 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-4

Cl. B3, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned B2 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-5

Cl. B3, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 31, 2018 Upgraded to B3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-6

Cl. B2, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-1

Cl. B3, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-3

Cl. B3, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-4

Cl. B4, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned B3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-5

Cl. B2, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B3, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned B1 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-1

Cl. B1, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B2, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B3, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned B3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-2

Cl. B3, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-3

Cl. B2, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 30, 2018 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-5

Cl. B3, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-6

Cl. B1, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B2, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-1

Cl. B2, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-2

Cl. B1, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B2, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to B1 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Cl. M2, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-6

Cl. M1, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M2, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1

Cl. M1, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M2, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-4

Cl. A5, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Cl. B1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B1A, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B1B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. M2, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M2A, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M2B, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-HY2

Cl. B1, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B2, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Issuer: CSMC 2017-FHA1 Trust

Cl. B-1, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 31, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-2, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 31, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-3, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 31, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL424048 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects an increased likelihood of performance deterioration of the underlying mortgage loans as a result of a slowdown in US economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Specifically, we expect an increase in delinquencies, forbearance and deferrals to result in higher realized losses or interest shortfalls or both.

In our analysis, we considered an increase in the baseline loss of up to 20% to evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pools' performance. The sensitivity scenarios we considered reflect the increased volatility caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which negatively affects the macroeconomic conditions that influence consumer credit performance. We also accounted for the seasoned profile of the underlying borrowers, equity built up in the properties and the notes' payment priorities.

The rating actions also reflect the elevated risk of interest shortfalls. Transactions from all shelves in this rating action, except New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust (NRMLT) transactions with shifting interest structures, do not require servicers to advance missed principal and interest (P&I) payments, thereby increasing the likelihood of interest shortfalls in the current environment. The transaction documents do allow for reimbursement of missed interest payments using excess interest or principal collections or both. However, for the junior bonds principal collections can't be redirected to cover missed interest unless the higher priority bonds have been paid off in full, thereby delaying the recoupment of missed interest. As a result, any interest shortfall on a bond, once incurred, could be outstanding for an extended period.

Transactions from NRMLT with shifting interest structures have protection against the risk of interest shortfalls. These deals not only require servicers to advance missed P&I payments, but principal collections can also be redirected to pay missed interest. While reducing the risk of interest shortfalls, these features can increase the risk of principal write-downs for the junior notes.

In addition to the increased risk of interest shortfalls, certain transaction documents require that deferred balances be treated as a realized loss, leading to a write-down of the junior notes. At the end of the forbearance period, servicers can defer the forborne amount as a non-interest-bearing balance, due at maturity of the loan as a balloon payment. This deferred balance is treated as an up-front realized loss to the trust in all NRMLT deals, as well as in seasoned deals issued between 2015 and 2017 for the affected shelves, such as Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust, Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer and Towd Point Mortgage Trust. In deals for which the documents are silent about the treatment of deferred balance, servicer practices will also influence whether deferred balances are recognized as an up-front loss. The magnitude of the write-down will depend on the proportion of the borrowers in the pool subject to principal deferral and the number of months of such deferral.

During the review period, we will evaluate the effects of ongoing and projected macroeconomic conditions and the impact of actions from the government and private organizations, such as servicers and issuers, on collateral performance. Specifically, we will review the proportion of borrowers that are offered forbearance or deferrals and the treatment of deferrals with respect to losses. Based on the impact these factors will have on the performance of the affected transactions, we will update our loss expectations and resolve the review. Rating actions on the bonds due to the revised loss projections will vary for the different shelves and reflect individual transaction considerations.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. Specifically, for US RMBS, loan performance will weaken due to the unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit borrowers' income and their ability to service debt. The softening of the housing market will reduce recoveries on defaulted loans, also a credit negative. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs such as forbearance, may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders. The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

- Principal Methodologies

The methodologies used in rating all classes except CSMC 2017-FHA1 Trust Cl. B-1, Cl. B-2, & Cl. B-3 and interest-only classes were "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127300 and "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103. The methodologies used in rating CSMC 2017-FHA1 Trust Cl. B-1, Cl. B-2, & Cl. B-3 were "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127300, "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103, and "FHA-VA US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1125880. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127300 and "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

An IO bond may be upgraded or downgraded, within the constraints and provisions of the IO methodology, based on lower or higher realized and expected loss due to an overall improvement or decline in the credit quality of the reference bonds and/or pools.

For more information please see www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Siddharth Lal

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karandeep Bains

VP-Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

