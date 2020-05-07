Moody's places 215 classes of seasoned re-performing RMBS from 2015-2020 on review for possible downgrade

Approximately $2.8 billion of asset-backed securities affected
Toronto, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
placed the ratings of 215 mezzanine and junior tranches from 52 residential
mortgage backed securities (RMBS) on review for possible downgrade.
The ratings of the affected tranches are sensitive to the performance
deterioration of the underlying collateral in light of the coronavirus
outbreak.
The transactions, issued between 2015-2020, are backed
by seasoned performing and modified re-performing residential mortgage
loans (RPL). The collateral has multiple servicers.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-GS1
Cl. B1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B1A, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B1B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B2A, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. M3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M3B, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: MILL CITY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2019-GS2
Cl. B1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B1A, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B1B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. M3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M3A, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Cl. M3B, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-1
Cl. B-5, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-2
Cl. B-4, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-4
Cl. B-4, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-4A, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-4B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-4C, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-4-IOA*, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive
Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-4-IOB*, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive
Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-4-IOC*, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive
Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Cl. B-5A, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Cl. B-5B, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Cl. B-5C, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Cl. B-5D, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Cl. B-5-IOA*, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive
Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. B-5-IOB*, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive
Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. B-5-IOC*, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive
Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. B-5-IOD*, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive
Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. B-7, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jun 30, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-5
Cl. B-4, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-4A, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-4B, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B4-IOA*, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for
Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to
Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B4-IOB*, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for
Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to
Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-5A, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-5B, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B5-IOA*, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for
Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to
Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B5-IOB*, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for
Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to
Ba1 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-6
Class B-5, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Class B-5A, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Class B-5B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Class B-5C, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Class B-5D, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Class B-7, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-2
Cl. B-5, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-5A, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-5B, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-5C, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-5D, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-7, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-4
Cl. B-4, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-4A, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-4B, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-4C, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-5, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-5A, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-5B, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-5C, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-5D, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-7, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-2
Cl. B-3, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-3A, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-3B, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-3C, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-3D, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4A, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4B, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4C, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-5A, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-5B, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-5C, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-5D, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-7, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 31, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-3
Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-4A, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-4B, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-4C, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-5, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Cl. B-5A, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Cl. B-5B, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Cl. B-5C, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Cl. B-5D, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Cl. B-7, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jul 12, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-4
Cl. B-3, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3A, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3B, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3C, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3D, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-4A, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-4B, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-4C, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-5, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Cl. B-5A, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Cl. B-5B, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Cl. B-5C, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Cl. B-5D, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Cl. B-7, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-5
Cl. B-4, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-4A, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-4B, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-4C, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5A, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5C, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5D, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-6, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-6A, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-6B, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-6C, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-8, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-RPL2
Cl. B-1, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 2, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 2, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-RPL3
Cl. B-1, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 4, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-2, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 4, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Issuer: CIM Trust 2019-R2
Cl. B1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 11, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 11, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
Cl. M3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 11, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: CIM Trust 2019-R5
Cl. B1, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Dec 10, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Dec 10, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
Cl. M3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Dec 10, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2015-A
Cl. B-4, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Issuer: Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-RP2
Cl. B-1, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-2, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to B1 (sf)
Issuer: Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-RP3
Cl. B-1, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 9, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. M-3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 9, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-RP1
Class B-1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Class B-2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
Class M-3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series
2016-1
Cl. M-2, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Issuer: Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series
2017-1
Cl. M-1, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series
2017-2
Cl. M-1, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: GCAT 2019-RPL1 Trust
Cl. B-1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. M-3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-1
Cl. A4, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jun 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jun 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. M3, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jun 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-6
Cl. B-4, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-4A, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-4B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-4C, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-5A, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-5B, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-5C, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-5D, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
Cl. B-7, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Dec 3, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1
Cl. B-3, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3A, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3B, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3C, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3D, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-4A, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-4B, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-4C, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-5, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Cl. B-5A, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Cl. B-5B, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Cl. B-5C, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Cl. B-5D, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Cl. B-7, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 14, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-RPL1
Cl. B-1, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-2, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Cl. M-2, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Feb 7, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-1
Cl. B1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-2
Cl. 1-B3, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to B1 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-3
Cl. B2, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 18, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B3, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned B2 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-4
Cl. B3, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned B2 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-5
Cl. B3, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Aug 31, 2018 Upgraded to B3 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-6
Cl. B2, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-1
Cl. B3, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to B2 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-3
Cl. B3, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Ba1 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-4
Cl. B4, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned B3 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-5
Cl. B2, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B3, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned B1 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-1
Cl. B1, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B2, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B3, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned B3 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-2
Cl. B3, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-3
Cl. B2, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Nov 30, 2018 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-5
Cl. B3, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-6
Cl. B1, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B2, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-1
Cl. B2, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on May 7, 2019 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-2
Cl. B1, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B2, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to B1 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-5
Cl. M2, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-6
Cl. M1, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M2, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1
Cl. M1, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M2, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 7, 2020 Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-4
Cl. A5, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B1, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B1A, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B1B, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B2, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
Cl. M2, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M2A, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M2B, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-HY2
Cl. B1, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jun 21, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B2, B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Issuer: CSMC 2017-FHA1 Trust
Cl. B-1, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on May 31, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on May 31, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-3, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on May 31, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
B3 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL424048
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects an increased likelihood of performance deterioration
of the underlying mortgage loans as a result of a slowdown in US economic
activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Specifically,
we expect an increase in delinquencies, forbearance and deferrals
to result in higher realized losses or interest shortfalls or both.
In our analysis, we considered an increase in the baseline loss
of up to 20% to evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the
uncertainty surrounding the pools' performance. The sensitivity
scenarios we considered reflect the increased volatility caused by the
coronavirus outbreak, which negatively affects the macroeconomic
conditions that influence consumer credit performance. We also
accounted for the seasoned profile of the underlying borrowers,
equity built up in the properties and the notes' payment priorities.
The rating actions also reflect the elevated risk of interest shortfalls.
Transactions from all shelves in this rating action, except New
Residential Mortgage Loan Trust (NRMLT) transactions with shifting interest
structures, do not require servicers to advance missed principal
and interest (P&I) payments, thereby increasing the likelihood
of interest shortfalls in the current environment. The transaction
documents do allow for reimbursement of missed interest payments using
excess interest or principal collections or both. However,
for the junior bonds principal collections can't be redirected to
cover missed interest unless the higher priority bonds have been paid
off in full, thereby delaying the recoupment of missed interest.
As a result, any interest shortfall on a bond, once incurred,
could be outstanding for an extended period.
Transactions from NRMLT with shifting interest structures have protection
against the risk of interest shortfalls. These deals not only require
servicers to advance missed P&I payments, but principal collections
can also be redirected to pay missed interest. While reducing the
risk of interest shortfalls, these features can increase the risk
of principal write-downs for the junior notes.
In addition to the increased risk of interest shortfalls, certain
transaction documents require that deferred balances be treated as a realized
loss, leading to a write-down of the junior notes.
At the end of the forbearance period, servicers can defer the forborne
amount as a non-interest-bearing balance, due at maturity
of the loan as a balloon payment. This deferred balance is treated
as an up-front realized loss to the trust in all NRMLT deals,
as well as in seasoned deals issued between 2015 and 2017 for the affected
shelves, such as Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust, Citigroup
Mortgage Loan Trust, Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer and
Towd Point Mortgage Trust. In deals for which the documents are
silent about the treatment of deferred balance, servicer practices
will also influence whether deferred balances are recognized as an up-front
loss. The magnitude of the write-down will depend on the
proportion of the borrowers in the pool subject to principal deferral
and the number of months of such deferral.
During the review period, we will evaluate the effects of ongoing
and projected macroeconomic conditions and the impact of actions from
the government and private organizations, such as servicers and
issuers, on collateral performance. Specifically, we
will review the proportion of borrowers that are offered forbearance or
deferrals and the treatment of deferrals with respect to losses.
Based on the impact these factors will have on the performance of the
affected transactions, we will update our loss expectations and
resolve the review. Rating actions on the bonds due to the revised
loss projections will vary for the different shelves and reflect individual
transaction considerations.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of consumer assets. Specifically, for US RMBS, loan
performance will weaken due to the unprecedented spike in the unemployment
rate, which may limit borrowers' income and their ability
to service debt. The softening of the housing market will reduce
recoveries on defaulted loans, also a credit negative. Furthermore,
borrower assistance programs such as forbearance, may adversely
impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders. The contraction in
economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall
recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However,
there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that
the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated.
As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
- Principal Methodologies
The methodologies used in rating all classes except CSMC 2017-FHA1
Trust Cl. B-1, Cl. B-2, &
Cl. B-3 and interest-only classes were "US RMBS Surveillance
Methodology" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127300
and "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations
Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103.
The methodologies used in rating CSMC 2017-FHA1 Trust Cl.
B-1, Cl. B-2, & Cl. B-3
were "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127300,
"Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology"
published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103,
and "FHA-VA US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1125880.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US
RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127300
and "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations
Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number
of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property
securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance
also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent
on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers
or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these
transactions.
An IO bond may be upgraded or downgraded, within the constraints
and provisions of the IO methodology, based on lower or higher realized
and expected loss due to an overall improvement or decline in the credit
quality of the reference bonds and/or pools.
For more information please see www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more
third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying
assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)")
in this credit rating action.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal
box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity
page of the website.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Siddharth Lal
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karandeep Bains
VP-Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653