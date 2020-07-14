Moody's places 23 local government issuers on review due to lack of sufficient information

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed 23 issuers on review with direction uncertain due to insufficient information, affecting approximately $577.6 million in outstanding debt, not all of which is rated by Moody's.
Below are the affected issuers:
Bertie (County of) NC (Issuer and lease appropriation ratings)
Bridgewater-Raynham Reg. S.D., MA (General obligation rating)
Columbus Municipal School District, MS (General obligation rating)
Duplin (County of) NC (Issuer and lease appropriation ratings)
Edgecombe (County of) NC (General obligation and lease appropriation ratings)
Franklin (County of) GA (General obligation rating)
Franklin County Technical School District, MA (General obligation and issuer ratings)
Goldsboro (City of) NC (General obligation rating)
Grady County School District, GA (General obligation rating)
Harris County School District, GA (General obligation rating)
Hinds County School District, MS (General obligation ratings)
Hyattsville (City of) MD (General obligation rating)
Jackson County School District, GA (General obligation rating)
Jenkins County School District, GA (General obligation rating)
Lamar County School District, GA (General obligation rating)
Loganville (City of) GA (Issuer rating)
Loganville Wtr and Swr Ent, GA (Water & sewer revenue rating)
Middleborough (Town of) MA (General obligation and issuer ratings)
Northbridge (Town of) MA (General obligation and issuer ratings)
Pike County School District, GA (General obligation rating)
South Shore Regional School District, MA (General obligation rating)
Telfair County School District, GA (General obligation rating)
Windham (Town of) CT (General obligation rating)
Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906583536 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The review is prompted by the lack of sufficient, current financial information. If the information is not received over the next 30 days, we will take appropriate rating action which could include the withdrawal of the issuers' ratings.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the issuer and general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodolgy used in the revenue rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debtpublished in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906583536 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
- Rating Solicitation
- Issuer Participation
- Participation: Access to Management
- Participation: Access to Internal Documents
- Disclosure to Rated Entity
- Endorsement
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
