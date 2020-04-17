Moody's places 24 classes of bonds issued by eight US SASB commercial mortgage backed securities on review for possible downgrade

Approximately $1.8 billion of structured securities affected
New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
placed 23 principal and interest (P&I) tranches and one interest only
(IO) tranche from eight US single asset single borrower (SASB) commercial
mortgage backed securities (CMBS) deals on review for possible downgrade.
The action is based on the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus pandemic
and the resulting worldwide property closures. Given that the hospitality
and retail segments of our rated SASB universe have been the first to
reflect a lack of demand, our current action focuses on these segments.
The duration of property closures, together with the speed and extent
of the rebound in demand after reopening, will determine the ratings
impact.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL422663
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Principal Methodologies
The rating action reflects our expectations of increased risk of default
and cash flow deterioration among loans backed by hotel and retail properties,
which are the most susceptible to the pandemic's impact on travel
and consumption and to damage to the broader economy. The tranches
placed on review as part of this action are vulnerable to changes in credit
quality based on their exposure to hotel and retail loans.
Hotels are the commercial real estate (CRE) sector's hardest hit
by the immediate economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak,
given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Hotels
have already experienced a severe decline in revenue per available room
(RevPAR) in March and early April due to voluntary and mandated quarantines
throughout the US. According to STR, Inc.'s Weekly
Hotel Review for the week ending April 11, 2020, US RevPAR
declined by 83.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The non-essential retail sector has also been greatly affected
by the coronavirus outbreak due to the impact of temporary store closures
and reduced traffic on both landlords and retail tenants.
Within the hotel and retail SASB transactions we rate, our analysis
has taken into account those transactions with i) loans maturing within
the next 12 months, ii) loans whose performance had deteriorated
prior to the coronavirus outbreak, iii) guarantor rating and outlook
changes, and/or iv) loans secured by properties with the lowest
relative buffer to absorb market value declines within the same rating
categories.
The collateral for SASB loans typically consists of trophy assets located
in major metropolitan statistical areas and/or irreplaceable locations,
or a portfolio with diversity. These assets are often owned by
well-capitalized sponsors and are recognized as flagship assets
that should attract institutional buyers and competitors in a distressed
situation.
However, with respect to transactions placed on review mainly because
of a looming maturity date, all tranches in such transactions were
placed on review for possible downgrade due to the uncertainty of refinancing
in the current market environment. Moody's will continue
to monitor the status of the loans, the borrowers' ability
and willingness to service the debt, servicer advances, the
latest developments in the pandemic and potential implications for reopening
properties, and assess their collective impact on the ratings.
Furthermore, we will continue to monitor our rated large loan and
SASB universe of rated deals.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of commercial real estate. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
The rating on one IO class whose referenced class include these P&I
classes was placed on review for possible downgrade.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade on the impacted classes
is unlikely in the foreseeable future until there is a significant amount
of loan paydowns or amortization and/or an increase in defeasance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the loan, transfer to specially servicing
or interest shortfalls.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
