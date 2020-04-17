Moody's places 24 classes of bonds issued by eight US SASB commercial mortgage backed securities on review for possible downgrade

Approximately $1.8 billion of structured securities affected

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed 23 principal and interest (P&I) tranches and one interest only (IO) tranche from eight US single asset single borrower (SASB) commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) deals on review for possible downgrade. The action is based on the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting worldwide property closures. Given that the hospitality and retail segments of our rated SASB universe have been the first to reflect a lack of demand, our current action focuses on these segments. The duration of property closures, together with the speed and extent of the rebound in demand after reopening, will determine the ratings impact.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL422663 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Principal Methodologies

The rating action reflects our expectations of increased risk of default and cash flow deterioration among loans backed by hotel and retail properties, which are the most susceptible to the pandemic's impact on travel and consumption and to damage to the broader economy. The tranches placed on review as part of this action are vulnerable to changes in credit quality based on their exposure to hotel and retail loans.

Hotels are the commercial real estate (CRE) sector's hardest hit by the immediate economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Hotels have already experienced a severe decline in revenue per available room (RevPAR) in March and early April due to voluntary and mandated quarantines throughout the US. According to STR, Inc.'s Weekly Hotel Review for the week ending April 11, 2020, US RevPAR declined by 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. The non-essential retail sector has also been greatly affected by the coronavirus outbreak due to the impact of temporary store closures and reduced traffic on both landlords and retail tenants.

Within the hotel and retail SASB transactions we rate, our analysis has taken into account those transactions with i) loans maturing within the next 12 months, ii) loans whose performance had deteriorated prior to the coronavirus outbreak, iii) guarantor rating and outlook changes, and/or iv) loans secured by properties with the lowest relative buffer to absorb market value declines within the same rating categories.

The collateral for SASB loans typically consists of trophy assets located in major metropolitan statistical areas and/or irreplaceable locations, or a portfolio with diversity. These assets are often owned by well-capitalized sponsors and are recognized as flagship assets that should attract institutional buyers and competitors in a distressed situation.

However, with respect to transactions placed on review mainly because of a looming maturity date, all tranches in such transactions were placed on review for possible downgrade due to the uncertainty of refinancing in the current market environment. Moody's will continue to monitor the status of the loans, the borrowers' ability and willingness to service the debt, servicer advances, the latest developments in the pandemic and potential implications for reopening properties, and assess their collective impact on the ratings. Furthermore, we will continue to monitor our rated large loan and SASB universe of rated deals.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The rating on one IO class whose referenced class include these P&I classes was placed on review for possible downgrade.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade on the impacted classes is unlikely in the foreseeable future until there is a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization and/or an increase in defeasance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the loan, transfer to specially servicing or interest shortfalls.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

