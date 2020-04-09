Moody's places 4 classes of STACR fixed severity credit risk transfer (CRT) RMBS on review for possible downgrade

Approximately $124.8 million of asset-backed securities affected
Toronto, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
placed the ratings of 4 classes from Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR)
Debt Notes, Series 2014-DN1 on review for possible downgrade.
The transaction in this rating action is a GSE credit risk transfer (CRT)
RMBS fixed-severity transaction issued by Freddie Mac.
Rating actions:
Issuer: Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes,
Series 2014-DN1
Cl. M-12, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)
Cl. M-2, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)
Cl. M-2F, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)
Cl. M-2I*, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Class
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL422567
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects the potential for an increase in transaction
losses due to GSE temporary policies that allow servicers to offer up
to twelve months of forbearance. The transaction is expected to
see a rise in delinquencies as a result of higher unemployment and a general
slowdown in US economic activity, which could have a negative impact
on the ratings of these classes. In general, the GSEs treat
loans that are granted forbearance as delinquent for purposes of CRT transactions
despite suspension of reporting borrowers to the credit bureaus.
While a majority of CRT transactions allocate losses based on actual losses
to mortgage loans in the reference pool (ie, "actual loss"
transactions), fixed severity deals will pass losses to investors
when affected loans become 180 days delinquent. Losses are allocated
to bondholders based on a tiered severity structure (known as "fixed
severity"), reverse sequentially. Most fixed severity
CRT transactions issued by Freddie Mac provide a grace period for delinquent
loans that are affected by a "natural disaster". However,
Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes, Series 2014-DN1
will require additional guidance from Freddie Mac to prevent losses because
the transaction does not have a "natural disaster" exception.
During the review period, we will evaluate the effects of ongoing
and projected macroeconomic conditions, impact of guidance that
the GSEs provide, actions that government and private organizations,
(including servicers and issuers) have enacted and will implement to curb
the negative effects of the virus, and on the performance of the
underlying pools in order to update our losses and take a final rating
action on the bonds.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
of the announced government measures which were put in place to contain
the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. On March 25th, we revised
our baseline growth forecast and now expect real GDP in the US to contract
by 2.0% in 2020. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1163671.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in October
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1163671
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published on February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent
on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers
or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these
transactions.
A list of these actions including CUSIP identifiers may be found at:
Excel: https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL422567
For more information please see www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more
third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying
assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)")
in this credit rating action.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Donald Lee
AVP-Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Sonny Weng
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653