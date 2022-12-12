Moody's places 7 Bangladeshi banks' ratings under review for downgrade; downgrades Social Islami Bank's ratings to B3 from B2

Singapore, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed 7 Bangladeshi banks' long-term ratings and assessments on review for downgrade following the announcement that the rating agency has placed Government of Bangladesh's long-term ratings on review for downgrade. The outlooks have been changed to rating under review.

The affected 7 banks are: (1) BRAC Bank Limited (BBL), (2) City Bank Limited, The (CBL), (3) Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL), (4) Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), (5) NCC Bank Limited (NCC), (6) Premier Bank Limited (The) (PBL) and (7) Mercantile Bank Ltd. (MBL).

Moody's has also downgraded Social Islami Bank Limited's (SIBL) long-term foreign currency deposit ratings to B3 from B2 and the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to caa1 from b3. The rating agency has also changed the rating outlooks, where applicable, to stable from negative.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL472182 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BBL, CBL, DBBL, EBL, NCC, PBL, MBL

The decision to place the ratings and assessments of 7 Bangladeshi banks on review for downgrade is driven by Moody's placement of Bangladesh's Ba3 sovereign rating on review for downgrade on 9 December 2022. For more information on the sovereign credit rating action, please refer to the Government of Bangladesh issuer page on www.moodys.com.

Bangladesh's sovereign credit strength is a key input in Moody's assessments of bank ratings because the country's credit strength affects the government's capacity to provide support to the banks in times of stress. If Moody's were to downgrade Bangladesh's sovereign rating, it will likely result in lower long-term ratings for the banks.

The rating action also considers the deterioration in the country's foreign exchange reserves and central bank's measures to limit foreign currency outflows, which have tightened foreign currency liquidity in the banking system. During the rating review, Moody's will assess if the efforts instituted by the central bank and individual banks to improve their foreign currency liquidity, such as limiting the opening of new letters of credit and efforts to attract remittances, will help to improve the banks' foreign currency liquidity to support their obligations.

DOWNGRADE OF SIBL'S RATINGS

The downgrade of SIBL's BCA and long-term ratings reflect the bank's weak solvency and liquid buffers, which have deteriorated further amid a tight funding environment. Prior to this action, the ratings of SIBL were already on a negative outlook, reflecting the bank's weak solvency and constrained access to funding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP

BBL, CBL, DBBL, EBL, NCC, PBL, MBL

Given the review for downgrade, the 7 banks' BCAs and long-term ratings are unlikely to be upgraded during the review period. Nonetheless, Moody's could confirm the ratings if Bangladesh's sovereign rating is maintained at Ba3 and the banks' standalone credit strengths remain unchanged.

SIBL

Moody's could upgrade SIBL's BCA and long-term ratings if the bank manages to increase the share of high-quality liquid assets and reduce reliance on market funds on a sustained basis. Specifically, Moody's could upgrade SIBL's ratings if the bank's ratio of liquid banking assets to tangible banking assets remains above 15% and there is an improvement in the quality of liquid assets. Moody's could also upgrade SIBL's ratings if the bank's ratio of market funds to tangible banking assets remains below 15% and there is an improvement in the bank's deposit composition. An improvement in the bank's solvency will also be positive for its ratings.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN

BBL, CBL, DBBL, EBL, NCC, PBL, MBL

A downgrade of the sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade of the 7 banks' BCA and long-term ratings. Moody's could also downgrade their ratings and BCAs if there is a material deterioration in their standalone credit strengths.

Moody's could downgrade SIBL's BCA and long-term ratings if the bank's nonperforming loan ratio increases significantly, leading to a deterioration in capital and profitability. A further weakening in the bank's funding and liquidity will also be negative for the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BRAC Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka and reported total assets of BDT611 billion as of 30 September 2022.

The City Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka and reported total assets of BDT497 billion as of 30 June 2022.

Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka and reported total assets of BDT551 billion as of 30 June 2022.

Eastern Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka and reported total assets of BDT428 billion as of 30 June 2022.

NCC Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka and reported total assets of BDT286 billion as of 30 June 2022.

The Premier Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka and reported total assets of BDT381 billion as of 30 June 2022.

Mercantile Bank Ltd. is headquartered in Dhaka and reported total assets of BDT382 billion as of 30 June 2022.

Social Islami Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka and reported total assets of BDT424 billion as of 30 June 2022.

