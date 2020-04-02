Moody's places Aa3 preferred share ratings of Allianz CEFs on review for downgrade

New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
placed the Aa3 ratings of auction rate preferred shares issued by AllianzGI
Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income
Fund II (NCZ) on review for possible downgrade.
A summary of the rating action is as follows:
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) - Series A,
B, C, D and E total $223.3 million of auction-rate
preferred shares — at Aa3, under review for downgrade
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) - Series A,
B, C, D and E total $162.5 million of auction-rate
preferred shares — at Aa3, under review for downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action on NCV's and NCZ's outstanding preferred
shares reflects the impact sharp asset price declines in the high yield
bond and convertible bond markets have had on the funds' net asset
values (NAVs) and subsequently their regulatory asset coverage ratios.
NCV and NCZ's NAVs have declined by approximately 37.1%
and 37.5%, respectively between 02 March and 31 March.
We expect the funds' NAV levels to remain depressed and volatile
given the increasing uncertain economic and financial market conditions
with the widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
We have observed that the funds' investment managers have been moving
proactively to improve the quality and liquidity of the funds' portfolios
to increase their resilience to market shocks and possible illiquidity.
The funds' portfolios of convertible and high yield securities exhibit
strong issuer and sector diversity; however, the weak credit
quality and liquidity of the portfolios' investments (average single
B rating) make them more vulnerable to credit impairments under our downside
scenario, in which the resulting economic slowdown from the pandemic
is prolonged and extensive.
The review also reflects the bylaws under which NCV and NCZ are governed.
Certain of the funds' internal asset coverage tests are more conservative
than that which is required by current regulations. If the funds
were to fail to maintain such internal asset coverage levels and cure
within the relevant period and conditions, including conditions
specified by their statement of preferences, the outstanding preferred
shares would be subject to a mandatory redemption. At 29 February,
the effective leverage ratio of both NCV and NCZ stood at 42%.
During the review period, we will monitor the direction of asset
price volatility in the high yield and convertible bond markets,
movement in the funds' regulatory asset coverage ratios, the
credit quality of their underlying portfolios as well as their ability
to manage periodic preferred share dividends.
The funds' ratings could be confirmed if the funds reduce leverage
significantly thereby improving risk-adjusted asset coverage ratios
or there is a sustained improvement in the overall credit quality and
liquidity of their investment portfolios. However, the ratings
could be downgraded if the funds' leverage is sustained above 40%;
or their underlying investment portfolios experience greater than expected
credit impairments.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The closed-end fund
sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock resulting in
lower portfolio valuations and the risk of breaching regulatory asset
coverage and leverage levels. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the impact on NCV and NCZ of the breadth and severity of the
shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Allianz Global Investors US LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned
subsidiary of PFP Holdings, Inc., serves as the funds'
investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Securities Issued
by US Closed-End Funds" published in August 2018 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125868.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Rokhaya Cisse, CFA
AVP-Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marc R. Pinto, CFA
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653