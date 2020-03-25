Moody's places Adient's ratings under review for downgrade, senior secured rating downgraded to Ba3.

|
|
25 Mar 2020
Approximately $3.7 billion of Rated Debt Affected
New York, March 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service placed the ratings of Adient Global Holdings
Ltd. (Adient) including Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B2,
the Probability of Default Rating at B2-PD, and the senior
unsecured ratings at B3 under review for downgrade. Adient US LLC's
senior secured facilities have been downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 and are
also under review for downgrade. The Speculative Grade Liquidity
Rating is upgraded to SGL 2 from SGL-3
The following rating actions were taken:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Adient Global Holdings Ltd
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Adient Global Holdings Ltd
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Adient US LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2); Placed Under Review for
further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2); Placed Under Review for
further Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Adient Global Holdings Ltd
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Adient US LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
The $1.25 billion asset based revolving credit facility
is unrated by Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The auto sector (and issuers
within other sectors that rely on the auto sector) has been one of the
sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in the companies' credit profiles, including their
exposure to final consumer demand for light vehicles have left them vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and the companies remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on the companies of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
The review will consider (i) the outbreak's impact on the manufacturing
operations of Adient, and its global operations. A number
of automotive original equipment manufacturers and auto parts suppliers
have already temporarily closed facilities in order to ensure the safety
of their employees. The review will assess the impact from facility
closures and global automotive production declines on Adient now and what
the company will experience in the near term. The review will also
consider (ii) the lingering impact of diminished consumer demand on automotive
production, resulting from consumer concerns over contracting coronavirus,
and regional government policies restricting consumer movement over coming
quarters, (iii) the impact of governmental action to support corporates
and consumers in the companies' main markets, and (iv) the
impact of potential self-help measures of the individual issuers.
The review will aggregate these effects in conjunction with the liquidity
profiles of these issuers placed under review for downgrade. The
level of cash, availability under liquidity facilities, financial
maintenance covenant pressure, the pressure of refinancing debt
maturities coming due over the next 12-24 months will be major
considerations for Moody's review.
Adient's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects the
expectation of good liquidity through 2020 supported by strong cash balances.
As of December 31, 2019 cash on hand was $965 million and
availability under the $1.25 billion asset based revolving
credit facility (ABL) was about $1.1 billion. This
facility matures in May 2024. On March 20, 2020, Adient
announced that it would draw $825 million under the ABL increasing
cash to $1.79 billion at December 31, 2019 on a pro
forma basis and reducing ABL availability to $175 million.
Also positively impacting Adient's liquidity profile are expected proceeds
of $574 million by fiscal year-end September 2020 from the
announced agreements to sell certain assets. The financial covenant
under the ABL facility is a springing fixed charge coverage test,
triggered when availability falls to 10%. The senior secured
term loan does not have financial maintenance covenants. With the
recent draw under the ABL and the company's strong cash position,
the ABL covenant is not expected to be triggered through 2020.
Offsetting the relatively sizable cash position is the risk is Moody's
estimate that Adient could generate negative free cash flow of at least
$200 million, given the recent suspension of operations at
OEM manufacturing facilities around the world and additional headwinds
from supply chain disruptions related to the COVID-19 virus.
Yet, this estimate is uncertain given the risk of further spreading
of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of the consumer's return
to automotive show rooms.
Adient enters into supply chain financing programs to sell accounts receivable
without recourse to third-party financial institutions.
Amounts under these programs were $165 million as of September
30, 2019. While not expected, if the company is unable
to maintain and extend these receivable programs, additional borrowings
under the revolving credit facility would be required to meet liquidity
needs.
Adient US LLC's rating was downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 following
the draw under the company's revolving credit, which increased
the proportion of secured debt relative to total claims and lowered the
recovery prospects of the unsecured claims.
The ratings could be downgraded with the expectation of material deterioration
of automotive demand affecting cash flow, the loss of or meaningful
decline in volume from a major customer, or if the company is unable
to demonstrate progress improving operating performance over the next
12 months. A deterioration in liquidity or if Moody's expects weak
free cash flow performance to worsen could also lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months. However,
the ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates improved operating
performance that leads to an expectation of positive free cash flow generation
and a reduction in debt-to-EBITDA below 5x (excluding consideration
for equity income from joint ventures). Progress on improving margins
and free cash flow, along with solid liquidity could lead to a stable
rating outlook.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Adient plc, the publicly-traded parent of Adient Global Holdings
Ltd., is one of the world's largest automotive seating suppliers
with a leading market position in the Americas, Europe and China,
and has longstanding relationships with the largest global original equipment
manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive space. Adient's automotive
seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames,
mechanisms, foam, head restraints, armrests, trim
covers and fabrics. Adient also participates in the automotive
seating and interiors market through its joint ventures in China.
Revenues for the LTM period ending December 31, 2019 were $16.3
billion.
