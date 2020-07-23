Moody's places Adler Pelzer's B3 ratings on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and senior secured instrument ratings of Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH (Adler Pelzer, or the group) as we well as its B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) on review for downgrade. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from negative.

"The rating review is driven by the continued delay of the publication of Adler Pelzer's 2019 audited financial statements, well beyond the 120 day timeline included in the financial covenants of its notes due 2024.", said Matthias Heck, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for Adler Pelzer. "We expect to conclude the review during the course of August, and an unavailability of audited financials for 2019 by mid-August will likely lead to another rating downgrade." added Mr. Heck.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The review results from the continued delay of the publication of Adler Pelzer's 2019 audited financial statements. This represents a breach of financial covenants of the company's notes due 2024, which require the company to publish annual results within 120 days and quarterly results within 60 days. The company already informed the market about the delayed publication and Moody's understands that the current breach of reporting requirements has not resulted in an event of default, as neither the trustee nor holders of the notes representing at least 25% of the outstanding amount have given written notice to the company so far.

The review will focus on the published financials, if available by mid-August, and the company's current operating and financial performance as well as its liquidity situation. The review will also focus on additional liquidity risks as long as audited financials haven't been published. A continued delay in the publication will increase the risk that the trustee or bondholders could give notice to the company to comply with the reporting requirement related to the notes, potentially leading to an event of default after another 60 days. Moreover, the lack of audited financial statements will increase refinancing risks of short-term financial debt, in Moody's view. Moody's expects to conclude the review during the course of August.

On 03 June 2020, Adler Pelzer confirmed the delayed publication of its 2019 annual report to around 30 June (from previously end-April), and also delayed its 1Q 2020 results publication until later this year. The delayed results publication reduces visibility on the group's financial and operating performance, and changes versus Moody's expectations could result in further pressure on the rating.

Adler Pelzer also announced that its management has taken strong actions to mitigate costs and protect its cash flow and aggressively analyzed each cost item to eliminate all non-essential cost. The company also revised capex for 2020 to €25 million, from €75 million at LTM September 2019. With these measures, the company has been able to maintain cash on hand at €125 -- 130 million at the end of April 2020, versus €140 --145 million at the end of December 2019. Whilst this indicates an adequate level of liquidity, Moody's notes that the current restart of production activities could consume sizeable amounts of cash and weaken the group's liquidity accordingly. In this respect, Moody's notes the company's plans to secure additional financing from public sector banks in a range of €60 -- 70 million, which would support liquidity accordingly.

Moody's expects that the company will suffer materially from the global coronavirus outbreak, with revenues declining by 15-20% in 2020, before recovering by around 10-15% in 2021. Despite the recovery, Adler Pelzer's revenues will remain below levels seen in the years 2017 and 2018. Moody's expects a drop in the company's margins (Moody's adjusted EBITA) to below 3% in 2020, before recovering into a range of 3%-4% in 2021. The lower profitability will also weigh on the group's leverage, which Moody's expects to increase to above 7x in 2020, from 4.0x at LTM September 2019. With a recovery in 2021, Adler Pelzer's leverage might improve but stay at still elevated levels of around 5x-6x in 2021.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's assesses Adler Pelzer's liquidity profile as still adequate, while expecting a weakening over the next quarters due to the operational challenges related to the coronavirus outbreak. The group's primary liquidity sources are internal and include a cash balance of €120-125 million (on a preliminary and unaudited basis, at the end of March 2020), which Moody's understands is unrestricted, and annual funds from operations (FFO) of around €40-50 million in Moody's stress case.

Adler Pelzer's main liquidity uses include estimated capital expenditure of around €25 million and short-term debt maturities, which Moody's estimates at around €50 million. Moody's understands that the company is not planning to pay any dividends to its shareholders. Moody's assumes around €40 million of working cash (3% of revenues), which is tied up to run the business.

Overall, the company is exposed to the cyclicality of the automotive industry and the current disruption in production due to the global coronavirus outbreak. This could further weigh on Adler Pelzer's ability to generate positive free cash flows and weaken its liquidity accordingly.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the current market situation Moody's does not anticipate any short term positive rating pressure for Adler Pelzer. A stabilization of the market situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically adjusted Debt/EBITDA would have to drop back sustainably below 5x with an EBITA margin sustainably above 4%.

Further negative pressure would build if Adler Pelzer's liquidity erodes, and/or the company fails to publish audited financial statements, leading to a covenant breach and potentially also an event of default. Rating pressure would also increase, if the company fails to return to meaningful operating profit generation of the second half of 2020 allowing it to stabilize its liquidity situation. A prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading to more balance sheet deterioration and a longer path to restoring credit metrics in line with a B3 credit rating (EBITA margin at least 3%, debt/EBITDA 6x) could also lead to negative pressure on the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

