Moody's places Advanced Micro Devices on review for upgrade following announced acquisition of Xilinx

New York, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the senior unsecured rating of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s ("AMD") on review for upgrade following the company's announcement that it agreed to acquire Xilinx, Inc. in an all-stock transaction for approximately $35 billion. Both boards of directors have approved the transaction, and subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2021.

The review for upgrade reflects the credit positive nature of the proposed acquisition because, aside from all equity funding, it would diversify AMD's revenue and earnings sources, and broaden its portfolio outside of its core personal computer, server, and gaming end markets. Xilinx's core markets of automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense as well as test, measurement and emulation (together 44% of revenue) have broadly returned to pre-COVID revenue levels. These markets provide a resilient foundation for Xilinx and we expect low single digit revenue growth in this area over the next year. Importantly the deal would give AMD greater opportunity to provide accelerated computing solutions in the increasingly important data center market, although widespread adoption of field programmable gate arrays in the datacenter is yet to be realized. The review will focus on the strategic rationale of the transaction (which we preliminarily believe is sound), expected cost synergies (the company currently anticipates $300 million of cost synergies within 18 months of closing) and costs to achieve those, and the capital structure and capital allocation plans over the next few years following closing.

Xilinx is the leader in the $6 billion programmable logic device (PLD) market where it has over 55% market share and competes mostly with just one other company (Altera, owned by Intel). PLD's provide end users product design flexibility and time to market advantages over other semiconductor devices and there are high barriers to entry for new competitors. Xilinx benefits from broad geographic, customer and end market diversification and has generated positive free cash flow each year for more than a decade. Long product design and lifecycles and stable pricing contribute to strong profitability (mid-30% EBITDA margins) and stable operating performance through business cycles. Moody's expects ongoing strong performance even in the currently challenging macro environment, with revenue of about $3.1 billion and nearly $1 billion of EBITDA in its fiscal year ending March 2021.

On Review for Upgrade:

...Issuer: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

.....$312 million (outstanding) Senior Unsecured Notes due 2022; currently Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

AMD's credit profile reflects the company's strong performance and outlook, driven by continued design wins, market share gains, and an expanded set of product offerings and customers. With recent new product launches, we expect strong revenue growth in 2020 driven by new desktop, mobile, server, and graphics chips, and the launch of semi-custom revenue related to game consoles in the second half of 2020. Additionally, already low leverage will continue to decline while the company's liquidity profile remains excellent. We project over 40% growth in 2020 to drive full year revenue of $9.5 billion, with over 20% plus growth projected in 2021. The 2020 annual revenue is 7% or $600 million higher than what we projected in early September. With higher average selling prices and compelling chip performance, gross margins should expand to around 45% this year while EBITDA margins improve towards 19% and over 20% in 2021.

Despite staging working capital to support this strong growth, we expect over $700 million of free cash flow in 2020 and around $1.5 billion in 2021. Very low debt levels and improved performance will drive a further decline in already low leverage, with adjusted gross debt to EBITDA around 0.4x in 2020 (0.8x at December 2019) and free cash flow to gross adjusted debt over 100%. While the ability to consistently execute product and technology transitions and withstand competition from strong competitors such as Intel and Nvidia remain key challenges, AMD has demonstrated steady and successful execution for several years.

Over the last five years, AMD's product roadmap execution has improved considerably with the company successfully launching multiple generations of commercial and consumer desktop processors, mobile processors, a new graphics lineup, and two generations of EPYC server processors. A decision in 2018 by one of AMD's foundry partner (GlobalFoundries Inc.) to not pursue 7 nanometer technology means AMD will continue to increase its use of its other foundry partner, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) for leading edge chip making. GlobalFoundries Inc. had historically manufactured most AMD's CPUs.

The increased use of TSMC for leading edge microprocessor production provides additional manufacturing roadmap certainty for AMD and its customers, which is a credit positive. AMD is currently in the market with leading edge 7-nanometer server processors and datacenter chips and gaining share with expanding profitability. With this product and manufacturing positioning, combined with Intel's current challenges at 10 nanometers and new delays at 7 nanometers that are expected to last into 2022, AMD is well positioned to increase its share of the profitable and growing server CPU market from its current level of about 10%, with the potential to reach 20% over the next couple of years. Despite AMD's solid operating prospects and Intel's current challenges, Moody's expects the company will continue to face stiff competition from strong and higher rated companies such as Intel as well as NIVIDIA Corporation.

AMD has an excellent liquidity profile that allows the company to internally fund investment needs and react to marketplace dynamics and competitive challenges. AMD reported $1.8 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of September 2020. AMD also maintains access to an unused $500 million and now unsecured revolving credit facility that matures June 2024. With cash balances, access to the credit facility, Moody's projection of at least $700 million of free cash flow in 2020 and over $1.5 billion in 2021, and no debt maturities until $312 million is due in August 2022, AMD has excellent liquidity.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Semiconductor Industry published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a fabless semiconductor company that specializes in microprocessors, graphics processing units and semi-custom and embedded processors. AMD reported revenue of $8.6 billion for the twelve months ended September 2020.

