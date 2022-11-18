Moody's places Ahern Rentals Inc.'s ratings on review for upgrade, including Caa2 CFR

Approximately $550 million of rated debt affected

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Ahern Rentals, Inc. ("Ahern") on review for upgrade following the announcement that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by United Rentals (North America), Inc. (CFR Ba1). The ratings affected by the review for upgrade include Ahern's Caa2 corporate family rating, Caa3-PD probability of default rating, and the Caa3 senior secured rating. The outlook, previously negative, was revised to ratings under review from negative.

United Rentals entered into an agreement to acquire the general rental assets of Ahern Rentals for $2 billion in cash with an expected closing date in December 2022. Ahern's aggressive financial policies resulted in high financial leverage, which Moody's believes contributed to the ultimate sale of these assets to United Rentals. The transaction will be structured as an asset purchase agreement that will include a rental fleet valued at roughly $1.85 billion based on original equipment cost, 2,300 employees, and 105 locations.

Moody's placed the ratings of Ahern on review for upgrade because the rating agency anticipates that Ahern's existing debt will be repaid as of the transaction's completion. At that time, Moody's would expect to withdraw the ratings of Ahern Rentals.

Moody's review will focus on the whether the aforementioned transaction will be completed and the extent to which all of Ahern's outstanding debt will be repaid.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Ahern Rentals Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa3-PD

.... Senior Secured Second Lien Notes, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ahern Rentals Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Excluding the review for upgrade, the Caa2 CFR reflects Ahern's challenged operating performance, high financial leverage, weak liquidity and significant refinancing risk. The company has $550 million of senior secured second lien notes maturing in May 2023 while remaining highly reliant on its $575 million ABL facility that expires in October 2024.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379526. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ahern Rentals Inc., headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is an equipment rental company with a network of 112 branches across 31 states, as well as a small international presence. The company generates approximately 70-75% of its rental revenue from the largest portion of its rental fleet, high reach equipment, which consists of boom lifts, fork lifts, and scissor lifts. Ahern's majority shareholder is the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Don Ahern. Ahern reported revenue of approximately $957 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

