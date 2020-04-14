Moody's places Albéa's B2 ratings on review for downgrade

Milan, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed
on review for downgrade Albéa Beauty Holdings S.a r.l.'s
("Albéa" or "the company") B2 corporate
family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR).
Albéa Beauty Holdings S.ar.l is the top entity of
the restricted banking group, and parent of beauty and personal
care packaging company Albéa. The outlook has been changed
to ratings under review from stable.
Concurrently, Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the B2
ratings on the €450 million and $408 million senior secured
term loans due April 2024 and on the $105 million revolving credit
facility (RCF) due April 2023.
"We have placed Albéa's B2 ratings on review for downgrade because
of the supply and demand shock caused by the coronavirus outbreak on the
company's operations, at a time when the use of the $900
million proceeds from the disposal of its dispensing business and its
metal and Brazil clusters is still uncertain,"says Donatella Maso,
a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Albéa.
The full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Albéa's operations are highly exposed to the risks posed
to the global economies by the coronavirus outbreak because the majority
of its revenues can be considered as discretionary as they are generated
in end-markets such as colour cosmetics, fragrances and skin
care. In addition, Albéa is also facing a supply shock
linked to the manufacturing and logistics disruption owing to the lockdowns
implemented in a number of countries. Albéa's production
facilities in China have been shut for a few weeks while other factories
in Italy, France, Mexico and Brasil remain closed.
A prolonged and widespread demand shock, combined with production
difficulties at some of the company's main facilities, and
deteriorating macroeconomic environment, could result in weaker
earnings, cash generation and liquidity for 2020. The longer
the current situation lasts, the larger the impact on Albéa's
credit metrics and liquidity.
However, the ultimate impact on the company's credit metrics
and liquidity will largely depend on the use of proceeds from the $900
million disposal of Albea's dispensing business and metal and Brazil
clusters (project Alinea) to Silgan Holdings Inc. (Ba2 stable)
announced on 27 January 2020 [1]. This sale is expected to
close before end of Q2 2020.
Prior to the review process, Albéa's B2 rating was
already weakly positioned in the category because of the lack of revenue
and EBITDA growth in the first nine months of 2019, increasing gross
leverage to around 6.1x pro forma for the acquisitions of Orchard
and Fasten, and persistent negative or weak free cash flow generation.
On the positive side, Moody's recognizes how the company's
product and geographic diversification, as well as proactive cost
savings initiatives implemented by the management could mitigate to a
degree the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The rating review process will focus on (1) the degree to which the spread
of the coronavirus outbreak will impair the company's business; (2)
the flexibility of the company to adapt its cost structure and preserve
cash; (3) the recovery prospects after the normalization of operations
in the context of a weakened macroeconomic environment; (4) the assessment
of Albéa's business risk profile following the sale of Alinea;
and (5) the use of proceeds and financial profile of the company post
disposal.
The ratings are currently on review for downgrade. Prior to the
ratings review process, Moody's said that positive pressure on the
ratings could develop in if (1) the company continues to improve its EBITDA
margin, resulting in deleveraging, measured by debt/EBITDA
(Moody's-adjusted), below 5x, and (2) the company maintains
positive free cash flow (FCF).
Prior to the ratings review process, Moody's said that negative
pressure could emerge if (1) improvements in operating performance from
growth opportunities and cost efficiencies fail to materialise,
(2) debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) increases above 6.0x,
or (3) FCF remains negative on a sustained basis or liquidity deteriorates
significantly. Immediate negative rating pressure would also arise
if the preferred equity certificates (PECs) no longer qualify for equity
treatment or the ring-fencing of the pay-if-you-can
(PIYC) notes from the restricted group became compromised, or both.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The weaknesses in Albéa's credit profile,
including its exposure to multiple affected countries have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Today's action reflects the impact on Albéa of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
In terms of corporate governance considerations, Albéa is
controlled by private equity firm PAI, which in common with other
financial sponsors, typically has tolerance for relatively high
leverage in the companies it controls. However, more positively,
the use of proceeds from the recent disposal provide the owner the flexibility
to ensure that Albea's capital structure is sustainable over the medium
term.
LIQUIDITY
Albéa's adequate liquidity profile largely depends on the completion
of the announced disposal and on the use of proceeds. The company
had $89 million of cash on balance sheet at the end of September
2019, albeit $49 million is restricted cash in China.
The company has $64 million availability under its RCF, although
Moody's expects the balance to be fully drawn by the end of Q1 2020.
The company also relies on (1) a $60 million committed North American
ABL facility, ($18.6 million utilized against a borrowing
base of $59.1 million available), and due October
2022, (2) €130 million committed European receivables facility
(factoring) ($26 million utilised against a borrowing base of $26.5
million, maturing October 2022), and (3) local facilities
and other non-recourse factoring arrangements which are expected
to be renewed on an ongoing basis.
These sources of liquidity should be sufficient to cover the immediate
needs such as working capital, capital expenditures, upstream
distributions intended to serve the PIYC notes cash interests and 0.25%
quarterly debt amortization of the term loan B USD tranche until the disposal
completes.
The RCF has one springing financial covenant (net senior secured leverage
ratio), set at 7.97x, to be tested on quarterly basis
when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. While headroom under
the covenant is reducing, Moody's expects the company to continue
to comply with its covenant when tested.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The term loan B and the RCF, issued by Albéa Beauty Holdings
S.ar.l, both rated B2, are secured on a first-priority
basis by shares and certain assets, and on a second-priority
basis by the assets securing the US ABL facility and other local facilities,
and they are guaranteed by material subsidiaries which represent at least
80% of consolidated EBITDA and 80% of consolidated assets.
Moody's also notes the presence of (1) €140 million PECs lent
into the restricted banking group, which have been treated as equity;
and (2) €150 million PIYC notes which, although issued outside
of the restricted group, represent a liability which could over
time negatively weigh on the rating of the restricted group.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Albea Beauty Holdings S.a r.l.
On Review for Downgrade:
....Probability of Default Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in France, Albéa is a leading producer of plastic
packaging for the beauty and personal care industries. For the
last twelve months to 30 September 2019, Albéa generated
$1.6 billion of revenues and reported $200 million
of EBITDA (pre IFRS 16 and pro forma for the acquisitions of Orchard and
Fasten), employing approximately 15,500 people.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Company press release dated 27 January 2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Donatella Maso
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454