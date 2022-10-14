Moody's places Albertsons' ratings on review for upgrade on proposed acquisition by Kroger

New York, October 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Albertsons Companies, Inc. ("Albertsons") on review for upgrade following an announcement by The Kroger Co. ("Kroger ", Baa1 negative) that it has agreed to acquire Albertsons. The ratings placed under review for upgrade include Albertsons Ba2 corporate family rating, its Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and its Ba3 senior unsecured rating. Ratings placed under review for upgrade also include Safeway Inc.'s ("Safeway") Ba3 unsecured rating. The outlook is revised to Ratings Under Review from Stable. At the same time, Albertson's speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1.

On October 14, 2022, Kroger announced that it had agreed to purchase Albertsons for about $25 billion.[1] Upon closing of the transaction, Moody's expects that Kroger will take the necessary steps such that Albertsons' existing debt, including the Safeway bonds, that remain in the final capital structure will be pari-passu with Kroger's existing and new transaction debt.

The review for upgrade reflects the pending acquisition by Kroger and that the remaining Albertson's debt and heritage Safeway debt will be pari-passu with Kroger's debt. The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Due to the expected lengthy regulatory review, the companies expect the acquisition to close in 2024.

Prior to close of the transaction Albertsons will issue a special $4.0 billion dividend to its shareholders. The dividend will be financed with approximately $2.5 billion of Albertsons' balance sheet cash and the balance from a revolver draw from Albertsons fully available $4.0 billion asset based revolving credit facility ("ABL"). The downgrade to SGL-2 reflects Albertsons lower cash balances and reduced revolver availability following the payment of the dividend.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Albertsons Companies, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Albertsons Companies, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3 to (LGD5) from (LGD4)

..Issuer: Safeway Inc.

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3 to (LGD5) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Albertsons Companies, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Safeway Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for upgrade reflects Moody's expectation that, should Albertson's acquisition by Kroger be completed, Albertsons outstanding debt will be assumed and be pari-passu with Kroger's existing and transaction debt. The review also takes into account that Albertsons will become part of a larger company, benefitting from greater scale and diversity. The review will focus on the final capital structure including the steps taken by Kroger to ensure that the Albertson's debt and heritage debt is pari-passu with Kroger's debt. The review for upgrade will also focus on the outcome of the regulatory and shareholder approvals which are required for the deal to close. Should the transaction successfully close with all the debt pari-passu, Albertson's and Safeway's debt would likely be upgraded to Baa1.

Excluding the ratings review, Albertsons ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.25x, EBITA/interest sustained above 3.0x, financial policies remain benign, the company shifts to a majority independent Board membership, and liquidity remains very good.

Ratings could be downgraded if recent positive operating trends are significantly reversed, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x or EBITA/interest is sustained below 2.0x. Ratings could also be downgraded if financial policies become aggressive or if liquidity deteriorates.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho Albertsons Companies, Inc. is the second largest traditional supermarket in the U.S. As of June 18, 2022 the Company operated 2,273 retail stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is minority owned by a consortium led by Cerberus Capital Management. HPS Investment Partners, LLC owns a significant amount of Convertible Preferred Stock of the company. Annual revenue is about $74 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company Press Release 14-Oct-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Chedly Louis

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

