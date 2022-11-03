Moody's places Altra's ratings on review for upgrade; being acquired by Regal Rexnord

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed Altra Industrial Motion Corp.'s ("Altra") ratings on review for upgrade, including Altra's Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba2-PD probability of default rating and Ba3 rating on the senior notes (issued by the company's subsidiary, Stevens Holding Company, Inc.) The company's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged.
This follows the announced acquisition of Altra for about $5 billion in enterprise value by Regal Rexnord Corporation ("Regal Rexnord", Baa3 stable). The closing of the transaction is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and Altra's shareholder approval as well as the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.
The ratings review for upgrade reflects our expectation that Altra's credit profile will improve once it is acquired by Regal Rexnord, an investment-grade rated company. Altra will become part of a larger, more diverse company with greater financial resources. Regal Rexnord's historically conservative financial leverage, very good liquidity and good track record of acquisition execution is also considered.
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2-PD
..Issuer: Stevens Holding Company, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable
..Issuer: Stevens Holding Company, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating review will focus on the successful closing of the transaction, the treatment of Altra's debt following the acquisition, pro forma credit metrics and the risks and opportunities associated with a large scale acquisition.
The Ba2 CFR for Altra as a standalone company is supported by its strong market position and brand strength in the design and manufacture of electro-mechanical power transmission and motion control products. The company also possesses a global reach into diverse end markets spanning factory automation and specialty automation to turf & garden, material handling, and medical, among others. Consistent and healthy annual free cash flow and a conservative financial profile support the company's credit profile. Counterbalancing these considerations are the company's modest size relative to higher rated peers and the cyclical nature of certain of its end-markets. Risk factors include those related to the industrial sector's supply chain constraints and inflationary cost pressures ranging from elevated commodity costs to higher logistics and labor costs.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra Industrial Motion Corp., is a leading global designer, producer, and marketer of a wide range of electromechanical power transmission and motion-control products. Key products include clutches, brakes, couplings and gearing. Annual revenues for the publicly-traded company approximate $1.9 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
