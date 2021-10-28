Moody's places Amentum's ratings on review for downgrade

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed all ratings of Amentum Government
Services Holdings LLC's ("Amentum" or the "company")
on review for downgrade, including the company's B2 corporate
family rating (CFR), the B2-PD probability of default rating
(PDR), and the B1 rating on the senior secured first lien credit
facilities. The outlook is changed to ratings under review from
stable.
The review for downgrade is prompted by the company's decision to
acquire PAE Incorporated in an all cash transaction valued at $1.9
billion. Amentum expects to close the transaction at the end of
the first quarter of 2022.
The ratings review will focus on Amentum's pro forma capital structure
and leverage at the time of the acquisition and the ability and likelihood
for debt reduction in the first few years after the transaction's
close. The review will also incorporate the larger scale and broader
service offerings of the combined company, the outlook for future
operating performance, risks associated with the integration of
PAE, and future governance considerations and financial strategies.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE/ FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Excluding the review, Amentum's B2 CFR reflects the company's
very short operating history as an independent, newly branded business
with elevated leverage and an acquisitive growth focus. The company's
margins are low (EBITDA margin of 6-7%) relative to peers
and many contracts have pricing terms that limit the company's ability
to grow earnings through greater operational efficiency. Governance
risk is high, arising from Amentum's strong appetite for acquisitions
that results in periodic leveraging transactions.
Nonetheless, the ratings are supported by Amentum's competitive
scale and ability to lead large, prominent programs. The
company benefits from its established position within the US federal nuclear
remediation segment which is a steady niche that possesses many barriers
to entry. Strong backlog reflects its incumbency positions within
large/long duration projects that give long revenue horizon.
Amentum, headquartered in Germantown, MD, is a provider
of test and training range maintenance and operations, equipment
maintenance and sustainment, facilities management, cyber
/ IT, and environmental remediation services to the US and other
national governments. Amentum is owned by entities of Lindsay Goldberg
and American Securities.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bruce Herskovics
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653