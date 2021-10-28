Moody's places Amentum's ratings on review for downgrade

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed all ratings of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC's ("Amentum" or the "company") on review for downgrade, including the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and the B1 rating on the senior secured first lien credit facilities. The outlook is changed to ratings under review from stable.

The review for downgrade is prompted by the company's decision to acquire PAE Incorporated in an all cash transaction valued at $1.9 billion. Amentum expects to close the transaction at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The ratings review will focus on Amentum's pro forma capital structure and leverage at the time of the acquisition and the ability and likelihood for debt reduction in the first few years after the transaction's close. The review will also incorporate the larger scale and broader service offerings of the combined company, the outlook for future operating performance, risks associated with the integration of PAE, and future governance considerations and financial strategies.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE/ FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Excluding the review, Amentum's B2 CFR reflects the company's very short operating history as an independent, newly branded business with elevated leverage and an acquisitive growth focus. The company's margins are low (EBITDA margin of 6-7%) relative to peers and many contracts have pricing terms that limit the company's ability to grow earnings through greater operational efficiency. Governance risk is high, arising from Amentum's strong appetite for acquisitions that results in periodic leveraging transactions.

Nonetheless, the ratings are supported by Amentum's competitive scale and ability to lead large, prominent programs. The company benefits from its established position within the US federal nuclear remediation segment which is a steady niche that possesses many barriers to entry. Strong backlog reflects its incumbency positions within large/long duration projects that give long revenue horizon.

Amentum, headquartered in Germantown, MD, is a provider of test and training range maintenance and operations, equipment maintenance and sustainment, facilities management, cyber / IT, and environmental remediation services to the US and other national governments. Amentum is owned by entities of Lindsay Goldberg and American Securities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bruce Herskovics

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

