Moody's places American Campus' Baa2 ratings on review for downgrade following merger announcement with Blackstone

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed on review for downgrade the ratings of American Campus Communities, Inc, including the Baa2 senior unsecured rating of its main operating subsidiary, American Campus Communities OP PRS LP, (collectively "American Campus", "ACC" or "the REIT'), following the announcement on April 19, 2022 of the REIT entering into a definitive agreement of a merger transaction with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ('BREIT") and Blackstone Property Partners, L.P. (BPP"), collectively, ("Blackstone Funds"). The ratings under review for downgrade is due to the high likelihood of a deterioration in the REIT's leverage profile, coupled with a potentially more aggressive growth strategy. As a result, there is the possibility of a multi-notch downgrade. The transaction has been approved by the REIT's Board of Directors and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to final approval from the REIT's shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

The review will focus on the firm's post-transaction capital structure and portfolio strategy, including the likely trajectory of the operating metrics, leverage ratios and growth plans.

The following ratings were placed under review for downgrade:

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: American Campus Communities OP PRS LP

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

..Issuer: American Campus Communities, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: American Campus Communities OP PRS LP

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: American Campus Communities, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ACC's Baa2 rating incorporates the firm's strong platform as the largest and sole public owner, operator, and developer of student housing with close to 112,000 beds in over 70 campus markets. Established over several decades, the REIT has an extensive network of long-term partnerships with large and well-established four-year public, Tier 1 universities and private colleges. Despite the temporary operating challenges and cash flow disruptions caused by COVID-19, ACC has maintained sound liquidity and broad access to capital. The good-quality portfolio has proven its strong resiliency, largely due to its open-market rate apartment properties that are predominantly new, pedestrian to campus and unencumbered. Further, the REIT benefits from operating in a highly fragmented sector with high barriers-to-entry and constructive secular tail winds, driven by strong institutional demand for more modern student residences, exacerbated by the pandemic, and a contraction of new bed supply in its campus markets.

On a Moody's adjusted basis including operating lease liabilities, ACC's total debt to gross assets and net debt to EBITDA were approximately 42% and 8.6x, respectively, for the 12-month period ended on December 31, 2021. The elevated operating leverage is mitigated by higher expected cash flows due to the strong leasing, occupancy and rent collection rates at the start of the 2021-22 academic year as well as the on-going deleveraging efforts with the $551 million of net proceeds raised from the Harrison Street joint venture. The REIT's financial flexibility is supported by a sound fixed charge coverage ratio at 3.0x and an unencumbered asset base at approximately 90% of gross assets.

With American Campus Communities as the surviving entity, the Blackstone Funds will acquire all of the REIT's common stock in an all-cash transaction, paying $65.47 per fully diluted share. This represents a 22% premium to the three-month daily calendar volume-weighted average share price as of April 18, 2022. Including the assumption of debt, the transaction is valued at approximately $12.8 billion, or 38.0x the REIT's 2022 guidance for modified Funds from Operations. The company announced the suspension of its regular quarterly distribution but will make a special dividend distribution to keep its REIT status, if necessary.However, given the acquiror's aggressive and levered investment strategy, we anticipate that the REIT's share of debt capital will increase. On the other hand, the likelihood of repayment of ACC's outstanding senior unsecured notes is high given the restrictive in-place covenants and the optional redemption clauses in the bond indentures.

ACC's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given the direction of the review. However, the REIT's ratings could be confirmed if: 1) the leverage metrics maintained its improving trajectory given the portfolio's strong operating performance and recent deleveraging with the net equity proceeds from asset sales/JVs as of year-end 2021; 2) the portfolio kept a clear and prudent operating and growth strategies, and 3) the sector's fundamentals remains healthy.

A downgrade would result if the REIT were to pursue a more aggressive strategy, including but not limited to large and significantly leveraged development and acquisitions, or asset sales, such that: 1) total debt to gross assets rises above 45%; 2) net debt to EBITDA rises above 7.0x even after the full impact of higher cash flows and net equity proceeds from recent asset sales/JVs; 3) a significant increase in secured debt; and 4) unencumbered assets ratio drops below 75%.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, American Campus Communities, Inc. [NYSE: ACC] is dedicated to the ownership, development, acquisition and management of purpose-built, on-campus and off-campus student housing at select premier, four-year, public and private universities and colleges in the US. At year-end 2021, ACC's portfolio consisted of 166 owned properties with approximately 111,900 beds, located across 71 campus markets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

