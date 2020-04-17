Moody's places Atlanta Dev. Auth.'s Revenue Bonds, Ser. 2015 A&B on review for downgrade

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed under review for downgrade the Aa3 rating on the City of Atlanta, GA's Revenue Bonds (New Downtown Atlanta Stadium Project), Series 2015 A-1 and Revenue Bonds (New Downtown Atlanta Stadium Project), Taxable Series 2015 A-2 and the A1 rating on the Revenue Bonds (New Downtown Atlanta Stadium Project), Second Lien Series 2015B. The bonds are issued through the Atlanta Development Authority.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's action is driven by the likelihood that hotel/motel tax revenues will suffer an immediate and substantial drop from a coronavirus-induced slowdown. The slowdown has the potential to cause some tax revenue tied to hospitality and travel-related activity to decline by up to 85% through mid-summer, potentially driving debt service coverage down significantly.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on the Atlanta's special tax bonds.

Our review will consider the hotel/motel tax's specific vulnerability to prolonged-coronavirus related revenue declines, legal provisions for bondholders, including the existence of a debt service reserve and any additional cash reserves that the issuer or parent government can use to pay debt service.

We expect to conclude our review within the next few weeks.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by 39.3% of the first 7% of an 8% tax on hotel and motel stays within the City of Atlanta.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

The City of Atlanta (Aa1 stable) serves as an economic hub to the southeast and is the largest city in Georgia (Aaa stable). As of 2018, the city's population was 479,655.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

