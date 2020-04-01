Moody's places Awaze's ratings on review for downgrade

London, 01 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today placed on review for downgrade the corporate family rating (CFR)
and probability of default rating (PDR) of B3 and B3-PD assigned
to Compass III Limited ("Awaze"), a leading European manager of
holiday rentals. Concurrently, Moody's has placed on review
for downgrade the B2 rating on the senior secured facilities and the Caa2
rating on the second lien loan issued by Awaze Limited. A full
list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this
press release. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to ratings
under review, from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus pandemic, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The leisure sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand
and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on Awaze of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The rating action was prompted by the very sharp decline in bookings and
leisure sites closures driven by both fears and travel restrictions since
the outbreak of coronavirus started during January 2020. From a
regionally contained outbreak the virus has rapidly spread to many different
regions severely denting air travel and the lodging sector.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of severe reductions in the number of park and holiday home
guests over at least the next 3 months with regulatory closures of parks
and holiday homes in the Netherlands, UK and Germany. The
base case assumes that there will be a gradual recovery in the third quarter
this year. However, there are high risks of more challenging
downside scenarios and the severity and duration of the pandemic and hence
on travel restrictions and consumer sentiment is uncertain. Moody's
analysis assumes around a 75% reduction in revenues for Awaze in
the second quarter and a 30% fall for the full year but depending
on length and severity of the travel restrictions and government confinement
measures could include a significantly deeper downside cases including
close to zero occupancy during the peak summer season.
The rating also reflects flexibility of the company's cost base,
as Awaze uses a significant number of freelancers and seasonal workers.
In addition, the company will benefit from the government support
programmes for the payroll for its other staff. Awaze has responded
to the crisis by reducing capex to below €20 million from €60
million in 2019 and cutting administrative costs. Moody's
also understands that the company's planned M&A transactions
are now naturally on hold, even though Awaze continue to maintain
close dialogues with the respective sellers. Moody's expects
that Awaze will be able to reduce its overall cash cost by more than 70%
assuming close to full shutdown scenario and little revenues.
At the moment the company's rental agency business in Denmark continues
to operate and a few Landal parks in the Netherlands remain open,
although with a significantly declining occupancy. The company
is offering free re-bookings to the affected customers into the
late summer / autumn and Moody's understands that the risk of potential
cash outflow for reimbursements is mitigated by the terms and conditions
of the company's contracts which do not allow for free cancellations.
Moody's estimates that the company has sufficient cash to cover
potential reimbursements for the next 3 months, however, in
a more negative scenario of a prolonged shutdown and many guests claiming
their money back for the key summer period Awaze's liquidity will
likely come under pressure.
Assuming that confinement measures or travel restrictions are gradually
lifted throughout June in Awaze's key geographies, Moody's
estimates that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA could temporarily
spike to around 9x in 2020 from around 7x in 2019 while Moody's-adjusted
EBITA/interest could reduce below 1.0x compared to 1.4x
in 2019. That said, Moody's cautions there are inherent
uncertainties and variables involved in modelling profitability and cash
flows in times of great uncertainty.
The review process will focus on (i) the current market situation with
a review travel restrictions and occupancy levels across Awaze's
key markets, (ii) the liquidity measures taken by the company and
their impact on the company's balance sheet, and (iii) other measures
being taken by the company to reduce its cost base and protect cash flows.
Moody's considers certain governance considerations related to Awaze as
the company is controlled by Platinum Equity which, as is common
for private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage
and potentially high appetite for shareholder-friendly actions.
Moody's also notes that the company is executing its large business
optimisation programme following the carve-out from Wyndham Worldwide,
which makes it more difficult to monitor the underlying business performance.
That said, the company has made a notable effort to improve transparency
by providing additional disclosures, including third party reviewed
quarterly reports.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's expects that the company will have sufficient liquidity
to go through 2020 season even in a scenario of substantial shutdown during
the peak summer months. Awaze accumulated approximately €250
million cash on balance sheet, including fully drawing the €105
million revolving credit facility (RCF) and the recent €130 add-on
to the term loan B. The RCF is mostly used to cover seasonal working
capital outflows in the fourth quarter of the year. The company
does not have any notable debt maturities until 2024 apart from ongoing
finance lease payments of circa €10 million per year. The
RCF contains a leverage-based springing covenant tested if the
facility is drawn more than by 35% and for which Moody's expects
the company to remain in compliance, albeit with a reducing headroom.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 ratings assigned to the €715 million senior secured first
lien and the €105 million RCF are one notch above the group's corporate
family rating. The ratings on these instruments reflect their contractual
seniority in the capital structure and the cushion provided by the second
lien, which is rated Caa2. The collateral package consists
of a pledge over the majority of the group's bank accounts, intragroup
receivables and shares. and does not include the company's
owned parks and land in the Netherlands with an approximate value of €300
million.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak
is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted,
and travel flows return to more normal levels. Over time,
Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if Awaze builds
a track record of profitability improvements and reduce restructuring
costs. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require Moody's adjusted
Debt/EBITDA to decline to sustainably below 6x while maintaining a consistently
positive free cash flow generation.
Moody's could downgrade Awaze's ratings if confinement measures
and travel restrictions extend through or beyond the peak summer season,
leading to further deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity.
Over a longer term a negative rating pressure would result from any operational
difficulties preventing the company's EBITDA to grow and its free cash
flow generation to remain positive.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985
. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Compass III Limited
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3-PD
..Issuer: Awaze Limited
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Compass III Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Awaze Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
PROFILE
Awaze is a carve-out from Wyndham Worldwide, acquired by
Platinum Equity Advisors in May 2018. The company operates in three
main business segments: Landal Parks (Netherlands-based holiday
parks operator and franchisor), Novasol (professional agent for
Continental European holiday homes) and Awaze Vacation Rentals U.K.
(Awaze UK), which includes a rental agency business for UK holiday
cottages, lodges, parks and boating accommodations,
as well as a specialist villa tour operator business. In the last
12 months to 30 September 2019, Awaze generated around €697
million in revenue and €126 million in management-adjusted
EBITDA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
