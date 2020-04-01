Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Awaze Limited Compass III Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: Compass III Limited: Update following the proposed €100 million add-on and rating affirmation Credit Opinion: Compass III Limited: Update to Credit Analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Compass III Limited Rating Action: Moody's affirms Awaze's ratings following the proposed €100 million add-on to the first lien LGD Assessment: Compass III Limited Rating Action: Moody's places Awaze's ratings on review for downgrade 01 Apr 2020 London, 01 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) of B3 and B3-PD assigned to Compass III Limited ("Awaze"), a leading European manager of holiday rentals. Concurrently, Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the B2 rating on the senior secured facilities and the Caa2 rating on the second lien loan issued by Awaze Limited. A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to ratings under review, from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus pandemic, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The leisure sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Awaze of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. The rating action was prompted by the very sharp decline in bookings and leisure sites closures driven by both fears and travel restrictions since the outbreak of coronavirus started during January 2020. From a regionally contained outbreak the virus has rapidly spread to many different regions severely denting air travel and the lodging sector. Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe reductions in the number of park and holiday home guests over at least the next 3 months with regulatory closures of parks and holiday homes in the Netherlands, UK and Germany. The base case assumes that there will be a gradual recovery in the third quarter this year. However, there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity and duration of the pandemic and hence on travel restrictions and consumer sentiment is uncertain. Moody's analysis assumes around a 75% reduction in revenues for Awaze in the second quarter and a 30% fall for the full year but depending on length and severity of the travel restrictions and government confinement measures could include a significantly deeper downside cases including close to zero occupancy during the peak summer season. The rating also reflects flexibility of the company's cost base, as Awaze uses a significant number of freelancers and seasonal workers. In addition, the company will benefit from the government support programmes for the payroll for its other staff. Awaze has responded to the crisis by reducing capex to below €20 million from €60 million in 2019 and cutting administrative costs. Moody's also understands that the company's planned M&A transactions are now naturally on hold, even though Awaze continue to maintain close dialogues with the respective sellers. Moody's expects that Awaze will be able to reduce its overall cash cost by more than 70% assuming close to full shutdown scenario and little revenues. At the moment the company's rental agency business in Denmark continues to operate and a few Landal parks in the Netherlands remain open, although with a significantly declining occupancy. The company is offering free re-bookings to the affected customers into the late summer / autumn and Moody's understands that the risk of potential cash outflow for reimbursements is mitigated by the terms and conditions of the company's contracts which do not allow for free cancellations. Moody's estimates that the company has sufficient cash to cover potential reimbursements for the next 3 months, however, in a more negative scenario of a prolonged shutdown and many guests claiming their money back for the key summer period Awaze's liquidity will likely come under pressure. Assuming that confinement measures or travel restrictions are gradually lifted throughout June in Awaze's key geographies, Moody's estimates that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA could temporarily spike to around 9x in 2020 from around 7x in 2019 while Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest could reduce below 1.0x compared to 1.4x in 2019. That said, Moody's cautions there are inherent uncertainties and variables involved in modelling profitability and cash flows in times of great uncertainty. The review process will focus on (i) the current market situation with a review travel restrictions and occupancy levels across Awaze's key markets, (ii) the liquidity measures taken by the company and their impact on the company's balance sheet, and (iii) other measures being taken by the company to reduce its cost base and protect cash flows. Moody's considers certain governance considerations related to Awaze as the company is controlled by Platinum Equity which, as is common for private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage and potentially high appetite for shareholder-friendly actions. Moody's also notes that the company is executing its large business optimisation programme following the carve-out from Wyndham Worldwide, which makes it more difficult to monitor the underlying business performance. That said, the company has made a notable effort to improve transparency by providing additional disclosures, including third party reviewed quarterly reports. LIQUIDITY Moody's expects that the company will have sufficient liquidity to go through 2020 season even in a scenario of substantial shutdown during the peak summer months. Awaze accumulated approximately €250 million cash on balance sheet, including fully drawing the €105 million revolving credit facility (RCF) and the recent €130 add-on to the term loan B. The RCF is mostly used to cover seasonal working capital outflows in the fourth quarter of the year. The company does not have any notable debt maturities until 2024 apart from ongoing finance lease payments of circa €10 million per year. The RCF contains a leverage-based springing covenant tested if the facility is drawn more than by 35% and for which Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance, albeit with a reducing headroom. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The B2 ratings assigned to the €715 million senior secured first lien and the €105 million RCF are one notch above the group's corporate family rating. The ratings on these instruments reflect their contractual seniority in the capital structure and the cushion provided by the second lien, which is rated Caa2. The collateral package consists of a pledge over the majority of the group's bank accounts, intragroup receivables and shares. and does not include the company's owned parks and land in the Netherlands with an approximate value of €300 million. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and travel flows return to more normal levels. Over time, Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if Awaze builds a track record of profitability improvements and reduce restructuring costs. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA to decline to sustainably below 6x while maintaining a consistently positive free cash flow generation. Moody's could downgrade Awaze's ratings if confinement measures and travel restrictions extend through or beyond the peak summer season, leading to further deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity. Over a longer term a negative rating pressure would result from any operational difficulties preventing the company's EBITDA to grow and its free cash flow generation to remain positive. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS: On Review for Downgrade: ..Issuer: Compass III Limited .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3 .... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3-PD ..Issuer: Awaze Limited ....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 ....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa2 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Compass III Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Awaze Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable PROFILE Awaze is a carve-out from Wyndham Worldwide, acquired by Platinum Equity Advisors in May 2018. The company operates in three main business segments: Landal Parks (Netherlands-based holiday parks operator and franchisor), Novasol (professional agent for Continental European holiday homes) and Awaze Vacation Rentals U.K. (Awaze UK), which includes a rental agency business for UK holiday cottages, lodges, parks and boating accommodations, as well as a specialist villa tour operator business. In the last 12 months to 30 September 2019, Awaze generated around €697 million in revenue and €126 million in management-adjusted EBITDA. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Egor Nikishin, CFA

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



