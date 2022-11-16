Moody's places Axos Financial, Inc.'s ratings on review for downgrade (issuer rating Baa3)

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of Axos Financial, Inc. and its lead bank, Axos Bank, on review for downgrade. Moody's also placed Axos Bank's short-term counterparty risk ratings of P-2 (local and foreign currency) on review for downgrade while at the same time, affirming Axos Bank's short-term deposit rating of P-2 and short-term counterparty risk assessment of P-2(cr).

Axos Financial's long-term issuer rating is Baa3. Axos Bank has a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2, a long-term issuer rating of Baa3 and long- and short-term deposit ratings of A3/Prime-2.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Axos Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently baa2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3, Outlook Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3, Outlook Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Axos Financial, Inc.

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3, Outlook Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

.... Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

.... Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Axos Bank

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Axos Bank

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Axos Financial, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The review for downgrade reflects Moody's view that Axos' evolving business strategy adds additional credit, operational and governance risks to its overall credit profile through both its securities and clearing businesses and its new and planned initiatives in digital asset banking. While Axos has long had a technology-focused business model that aims to position itself for the future of banking, its foray into products and services in securities, clearing and digital assets adds complexity and may increase its funding and operational risk profile. The review will focus on the firm's governance and risk management of these business areas. In particular, the review will focus on Axos Clearing's liquidity stress testing and contingency funding and liquidity planning as well as Axos' risk management policies and procedures in its new digital asset initiatives. The review will also consider the bank's capitalization, which has declined, and its commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio, which both has increased and also contains a sizeable exposure to construction.

Axos Bank's baa2 BCA incorporates the bank's good financial performance which has included robust profitability, large deposit funding and solid asset quality since its inception in 2001, but also takes into consideration the credit challenges resulting from its rapid pace of loan growth and growing CRE concentration.

Axos' asset quality performance has been strong historically and while its indicators remain strong, Moody's believes the bank's future performance depends on its ability to successfully prove its credit discipline in its newer growing portfolios. In Moody's view, Axos has good underwriting discipline, evidenced by a focus on low loan-to-value lending and well-structured loans, which provides support for its asset quality performance in a challenging economic environment. Even so, the rapid pace of CRE loan growth in recent years results in unseasoned asset risk, given the ongoing shift away from residential mortgage loans towards fast-growing commercial lending businesses. As a result, Moody's believes that portions of the loan portfolio could give rise to higher credit costs in a downturn.

Furthermore, Axos has continued to meaningfully grow its CRE concentration, which Moody's views as a credit challenge. Its CRE portfolio accounted for 4.7 times its Moody's tangible common equity (TCE) as of 30 June 2022, among the highest CRE concentrations of Moody's rated US regional banks. This is a meaningful increase from 3.8 times at year-end 2019 as Axos has grown its CRE portfolio at an above-peer-average rate. Furthermore, the construction component has increased notably to 1.7 times Moody's TCE at 30 June 2022 from 0.8 times Moody's TCE at year-end 2019. Moody's believes its CRE concentration exposes it to material credit risk, particularly as the credit cycle is shifting; although Moody's notes much of this portfolio is well-structured and underwritten at low loan-to-value and low loan-to-cost, which provides some protection for Axos. The review will consider further stress testing of the resilience of the bank's loan portfolio in a downturn scenario.

Axos' capitalization has declined in recent periods as growth in risk weighted assets outpaced growth in retained earnings, which reduces its ability to absorb unexpected losses. Its Moody's adjusted TCE as a percentage of risk-weighted asset was 9.61% as of 30 June 2022, compared to 11.28% at year-end 2019. Axos' profitability has been a credit strength historically bolstered by its solid operational efficiency, high net interest margin (NIM), and low credit costs. Moody's views its profitability as an important mitigant to absorb credit costs from some deterioration in asset quality amid softening economic growth.

Axos' funding profile is characterized by a low reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding resulting in limited refinancing risk, a key credit strength, owing to the bank's sizeable and predominantly core deposit base. While Moody's characterizes some portions of Axos' deposit base as more confidence-sensitive, namely its brokered deposits and large short-term time deposits, Axos' funding profile is a key strength of the bank. The review will also consider the funding and liquidity risks associated with its growing securities and clearing businesses and its new digital asset banking initiatives.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the review for downgrade, upward rating action is unlikely at this time. However, Axos' ratings and assessments could be confirmed at their current level should Moody's conclude that Axos' evolving business strategy, including its securities and clearing businesses and new and planned digital asset initiatives, does not materially weaken its credit profile.

Axos' ratings and assessments currently on review for downgrade could be downgraded if Moody's concludes during its review that Axos' securities and clearing business adds operational, funding and liquidity risk and that its new and planned digital asset initiatives will add an additional layer of complexity to its credit profile. Additionally, continued reduction in its capitalization, exacerbation of its CRE concentration or weaker than expected asset quality performance would drive negative rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

