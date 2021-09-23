Moody's places Azelis under a review for an upgrade

Frankfurt am Main, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
placed B3 corporate family rating and B3-PD probability of default
rating of Azelis Holding SARL, as well as the B2 ratings of the
loan facilities that have been issued by Azelis Finance SARL and Azelis
UK Holdings Ltd. under review for upgrade.
The full list of all the ratings affected by this rating action is at
the end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE/ FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR A DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The placement of Azelis' ratings under review for upgrade has been
triggered by the company's initial public offering (IPO) process,
which is very likely lead to a substantial and sustained improvement in
its credit quality, primarily due to a significant reduction of
its overall debt load. We expect that, as part of the IPO,
all currently rated debt instruments will be fully repaid, and that
Azelis' ratings will be withdrawn following the successful consummation
of the entire IPO process.
Positive pressure on the B3 CFR could develop if Azelis improved its leverage
towards Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA of 6x, while maintaining
EBITDA margins above 8% and consistently generating positive FCF.
Negative pressure on the rating could arise should a significant deterioration
in operating performance and extended period of negative FCF generation
lead the group to exhibit heightened leverage for a prolonged period of
time, including Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA exceeding
7x, and a weakened liquidity profile.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Azelis Finance SARL
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2
..Issuer: Azelis Holding SARL
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3-PD
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently B3
..Issuer: Azelis UK Holdings Ltd
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Azelis Finance SARL
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Positive
..Issuer: Azelis Holding SARL
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Positive
..Issuer: Azelis UK Holdings Ltd
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Positive
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Luxembourg, Azelis is one of the world's leading
distributors of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. In 2020
the company generated revenue of around €2.2 billion.
