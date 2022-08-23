Moody's places Azure Power Energy and Azure Power Solar Energy ratings under review for downgrade

Singapore, August 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed Azure Power Energy Ltd's (APE) Ba2 senior unsecured rating and Azure Power Solar Energy Private Limited's (APSEP) Ba1 backed senior unsecured rating on review for downgrade.

At the same time, Moody's has also changed the outlooks to ratings under review from stable.

APE is a special purpose vehicle that used the USD note proceeds to subscribe to senior secured Indian rupee (INR)-denominated bonds and loans, as external commercial borrowings issued by 16 restricted subsidiaries in the restricted group (RG-1). APE is also part of RG-1.

APSEP is a special purpose vehicle that has used the USD note proceeds to subscribe to senior secured INR-denominated bonds and loans, as external commercial borrowings issued by 10 restricted subsidiaries in the restricted group (RG-2). APSEP is also a part of RG-2.

The rating action follows Azure Power Global Limited's (APGL, parent) announcement on 12 August 2022, that it is conducting an internal review regarding internal controls and compliance for certain financial reporting matters. The company also announced that it will be unable to file its Form 20-F financial reports for the fiscal year ending March 2022 (fiscal 2022) to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a timely basis because of this review and that it is making all efforts to file it as soon as practicable. As a result of a delay in the declaration of APGL's company's audited results, the financial results for fiscal 2022 of APE and APSEP have also been delayed.

The two restricted groups -- RG-1 and RG-2 -- represent around 43% of APGL's operational capacity, and their operational and financial metrics are significant to APGL's performance.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review of APE and APSEP ratings will focus on the progress and conclusion of the internal review, the impact of any revisions to the historical and forward-looking financial metrics, and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ, Aaa stable) commitment for RG-1 and RG-2 - CDPQ is 53.4% shareholder of APGL and Moody's expects it to support APGL in case of need, consistent with its shareholding. Moody's expects to conclude the review over the next 2-3 months.

Governance risks are material to the rating action. The company has also experienced senior management turnover recently. The internal review and the delay in filing Form 20-F are additional governance considerations material to the rating action.

APE's and APSEP ESG credit impact scores are moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting a low exposure to environmental risks, moderately negative social exposures and moderately negative governance exposures reflected in the recent review of internal controls and delays in financial reporting.

We could downgrade the rating of APE if the RG-1's operating performance weakens because of sustained liquidity stress or if its FFO/debt declines below 5% on a sustained basis; its off-takers' credit quality declines to an extent that strains the RG-1's standalone credit quality; and/or the support from APGL's shareholders weakens, as reflected in a significant decrease in CDPQ's ownership.

We could downgrade the rating of APSEP if the RG-2's operating performance weakens because of sustained liquidity stress or if its FFO/debt declines below 6% on a sustained basis; its off-takers' credit quality declines to an extent that strains the RG-2's standalone credit quality; and/or the support from APGL's shareholders weakens, as reflected in a significant decrease in CDPQ's ownership.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Azure Power Energy Ltd (Azure Power Energy) is a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) that was incorporated in Mauritius in 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of APGL. The restricted subsidiaries under the US dollar senior notes issuance are wholly or majority owned, ultimately, by APGL. Azure Power Energy is also a part of Azure RG-1. These restricted subsidiaries operated solar power plants with a total capacity of 611 megawatts (MW) as of July 2022.

Azure Power Solar Energy Private Limited is a special purpose vehicle, which was incorporated in Mauritius in 2018 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Azure Power Global Limited (APGL). The restricted subsidiaries under the USD notes issuance are ultimately majority owned by APGL. The restricted subsidiaries operate solar power plants with a total capacity of 647.5 MW as of August 2022.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, APGL is a leading solar power company in India, with a total capacity of 7,425 MW (including 43 MW under construction and 4,470 MW committed solar plants) across 23 states in India as of July 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Abhishek Tyagi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Terry Fanous

MD-APAC Project & Infrastructure Finance

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 61 2 9270 8141

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

