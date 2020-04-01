Moody's places BASF's A2/P-1 ratings on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed the A2 senior unsecured
notes ratings and (P)A2 senior unsecured MTN programme ratings of BASF
(SE) (BASF or "the company") and its guaranteed subsidiary BASF Finance
Europe NV on review for downgrade. It has also placed on review
for downgrade the A2 unsecured rating of revenue bonds guaranteed by BASF.
Concurrently Moody's has also placed on review for downgrade the short-term
P-1 rating of BASF's commercial papers programme and the other
short term ratings. The outlook for both entities has been changed
to ratings under review from stable.
The full list of affected ratings is included in the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has placed ratings on review for downgrade to assess the
willingness of management to preserve a solid A rating. Based on
Moody's expectations, BASF's capital structure as measured
by RCF/net debt and debt/EBITDA (for 2019: 12.7% and
3.9x respectively) will not be in line with our requirements to
maintain the A2 rating. Moody's, however, also
acknowledges BASF's intention to maintain a solid A rating [1]
but assesses management's guidance on the use of cash as less balanced
towards creditor interests. The guidance includes (1) a progressive
dividend policy, which was changed in November 2018 by removing
the optionality to maintain dividend per share payouts at prior year's
level [2]; and (2) from time to time share buybacks.
The proposed dividend payout for 2019 exceeds the company's net
income from continuing operations by around 21% (per 2019) which
is significantly above the dividend payout levels of other similarly rated
chemical companies. This also leads to free cash flow generation
(according to Moody's definition, and after dividend payments)
of break even at best, not even taking into account the company's
sizeable capital spending plans in coming years.
The review will also focus on the impact from the coronavirus on BASF's
business. The severity of countermeasures to contain the spread
of the virus will become visible in the second quarter. Customers
in end markets such as automotive have been halting production and non-essential
retail channels have been closed due to the government-ordered
lockdowns mainly in Europe and increasingly in the US. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on the companies
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Irrespective of the coronavirus BASF is facing a number of structural
industry challenges such as (1) overcapacities in the global polyurethanes
markets; (2) transformational changes in the automotive sector that
accounts for between 10% and 20% of BASF's annual
revenues; (3) increasingly more stringent levels of environmental
regulation that will come at an additional cost to implement. At
the same time the company is embarking on an investment programme including
up to $10 billion until 2030 for BASF's seventh Verbund site
in Guangdong/China, as announced in the company's 2019 annual
report [3] that will constrain its free cash flow generation at least
until 2024 when the bulk of investments related to this project are due.
BASF's liquidity profile remains solid. As of year-end
2019 BASF held around €2.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents
and €0.4 billion of marketable securities and had access to
its undrawn €6.0 billion revolving credit facility.
The company's debt capital market maturities in 2020 amount to €1.3
billion which Moody's expects to be repaid by using proceeds from
the divestment of construction chemicals to funds of Lone Star for a gross
consideration of €3.17 billion and the sale of the pigments
business to DIC Corporation (Ba1 stable) for €1.15 billion.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Ascension (Parish of) LA
Placed on Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
currently A2
....BACKED Other Short Term, currently
P-1
..Issuer: BASF (SE)
Placed on Review for Downgrade:
....Commercial Paper, currently P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, currently (P)A2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: BASF Finance Europe NV
Placed on Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, currently (P)A2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Brazoria County Brazos River Hrbr.
Nav. Dist.
Placed on Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
currently A2
....BACKED Other Short Term, currently
P-1
..Issuer: Port Arthur Navigation District Ind Corp,
TX
Placed on Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
currently A2
....BACKED Other Short Term, currently
P-1
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Moody's could upgrade ratings to A1 if BASF improves its EBITDA margin
to levels of around 15%, achieves an RCF to net debt ratio
of at least 30% on average through the cycle and sustainably maintains
debt to EBITDA below 2.5x. Moody's could downgrade ratings
if RCF to net debt were not to improve towards 25% and if gross
leverage is sustained above 3.0x.
COMPANY PROFILE
Based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, BASF (SE) in 2019 reported
EBIT before special items of around €4.5 billion on sales
of around €59.3 billion, which is equivalent to a margin
of 7.6%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS:
[1] Company Annual Report 28-Feb-2020
[2] BASF Capital Markets Day Presentation November 2018 20-Nov-2018
[3] Company Annual Report 28-Feb-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
