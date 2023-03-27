Moody's places Baa3 rating of SATO Oyj on review for downgrade

Stockholm, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the Baa3 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured bond ratings of SATO Oyj ("SATO"), one of the larger residential real estate companies in Finland. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating action reflects risks related to SATO's upcoming refinancing needs because of it's short-dated debt maturity profile (about 54% of total debt is due in 2023-2025) in the context of more challenging capital market conditions including rising interest rates and widening credit spreads. Overall, the refinancing risk in the European real estate sector has significantly increased leaving public bond markets largely unattractive and we hence expect companies, including SATO, to revert to secured bank financing. Whilst we believe that bank financing remains a credible refinancing option at lower costs compared to bond issuances, it will not shield SATO from higher interest costs. We forecast its fixed charge cover will remain under pressure considering about EURO 885 million up for refinancing 2023 and 2024. As a result, we expect SATO's EBITDA interest coverage to decrease to 2.1-2.6x during next 12-18 months from 3.7x as of FY 2022, which is at the lower end compared to the requirements for its Baa3 rating. The rating action also reflects governance concerns related to the group's more aggressive liquidity management with more than EUR 840 million in debt maturing over the next 15 months, while we understand that maturing RCFs of in total EUR 350 million have been extended to March/2025.

As a result of the pandemic, rental growth has slowed down significancy in the Helsinki metropolitan area in the past two years because of the combination of new development and the decrease in demand. In turn, we expect that the growth outlook for rents is muted for the next two years, and hence SATO's EBITDA will only grow marginally as newly developed flats get delivered to the market. The unregulated segment within the Finnish rental market, which can lead to changes in operating conditions more swiftly than in regulated markets; high tenant turnover with a weak growth outlook for rents. Forecasted EBITDA growth will in Moody's view is not sufficient to fully balance pressure on values and interest costs from rising interest rates. We expect the effective leverage will increase to 47-50% in the next 12-18 months from current 42.5% with its fixed charge cover declining to or below 2.5x.

Despite the economic uncertainty, there is demand for rental homes and the urbanisation trend continues. In addition, we expect that rising interest rates will make rental housing relatively more active than owner-occupied housing, which should over time lead to a better-balanced market. We expect the stable rental cash flow from its portfolio of 24,999 rental apartments as of Q4 2022 and a well-located residential property portfolio predominantly in attractive locations in the Helsinki metropolitan area but also in other growth cities in Finland.

The review for downgrade will focus on the following points:

During the review process, Moody's will focus on inter alia the strategy and plans of SATO to early refinance (i) the EURO 300 million bond due in Q2 of 2023 (ii) EURO 350 million bond due in Q2 2024, (iii) plans/actions to sustain EBITDA interest coverage at or above 2.5x and strategy to managing its balance sheet in a higher interest cost environment; and (iv) strategy to create a buffer in effective leverage to digest market value declines in its property portfolio that we believe are inevitable in the current economic environment.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN

Positive rating pressure is remote at this point considering the review for downgrade.

Further negative pressure would build if the current capital markets situation continued to be challenging resulting in materially higher refinancing costs even when considering reverting to secured bank financing at more economical costs pressuring its fixed charge cover of the next 12-18 months to below 2.3x or fails to create sufficient head room to digest falling market values and increasing interest rates. Also, lack of proactive liquidity management considering the group's material debt maturities over the next 15 months can result in further negative rating action.

LIQUIDITY

SATO is facing significant liquidity outflows over the next 18 months of in total around EUR 1.1 billion (largely maturing bank debt, bonds and capex). Estimations of Q4 2022 include access to around EUR 890 million of liquidity, including cash of EURO 58 million and EURO 830 million of undrawn committed facilities. Additionally, we expect the company to generate cash flow of about EURO 120 million.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a moderately negative impact on SATO's rating (CIS-3), with a potentially larger impact in the future. This mainly reflects moderate carbon transition risks and concentration of assets in predominately one city, Helsinki as well as potential exposure towards social risks arising from affordable living requirements and competition from alternative lodging options. We also note risks from concentrated ownership with Fastighets AB Balder (Ba1, stable) owning 56.4% of SATO.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: SATO Oyj

....LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SATO Oyj

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

