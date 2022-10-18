Moody's places Baa3 ratings of Fastighets AB Balder on review for downgrade

Stockholm, October 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the Baa3 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured bond ratings as well as the Ba2 junior subordinated notes rating of Fastighets AB Balder ("Balder"), one of the largest real estate companies in the Nordics. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating action reflects risks related to Balder's significant refinancing needs because of it's short-dated debt maturity profile (about 25% of total debt is due in 2023-2024 this excludes the Hybrid approaching its first call date in Q1 2023) in the context of more challenging capital market conditions including rising interest rates and widening credit spreads. Overall, the refinancing risk in the European real estate sector has significantly increased leaving public bond markets largely unattractive and we hence expect companies, including Balder, to revert to secured bank financing. Whilst we believe that bank financing remains a credible refinancing option at lower costs compared to bond issuances, it will not shield Balder from higher interest costs. We believe its fixed charge cover will remain under pressure considering about SEK 14-15 billion up for refinancing next year. We also note uncertainty related to its strategy in addressing the upcoming hybrid call date in March 2023, as the instrument benefits from 50% equity treatment.

Additionally, Balder's stand-alone effective leverage at above 52% as of June 2022 is high at this point in the cycle compared to the levels expected for its Baa3 rating, also when compared to peers it leaves little room to digest market value declines of its property portfolio that we believe are inevitable in the current economic environment. In this respect, we also stress the group's high share of investments in associated companies and joint ventures, creating uncertainties as to the longer-term value of these investments as well as potentially lower dividend income and/or the need for equity injections.

Moody's expects operating performance to remain solid over the coming quarters with further net rental growth because of inflation linked rents in a material part of the portfolio or the ability to renegotiate rents. However, these improvements will in Moody's view is not sufficient to offset pressure on values and from higher funding costs.

At the same time, we recognise the large scale of the group as well as its diversified asset portfolio that leaves it with means to address the current challenges. The review for downgrade will focus on the strategy of refinancing the hybrid bond with a call date in March 2023, the strategy for shoring up liquidity to manage refinancing needs or reduce debt such as through cutting back on capex spending, disposals or other capital measures. Also, more visibility on the direction of valuations and yield movements in the corresponding markets will be considered and how the various drivers will affect the group's forward looking credit metrics, in particular as it relates to fixed charge cover, debt/assets and net debt/EBITDA.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN

Further negative pressure would build if the current capital markets situation continued to be challenging resulting in materially higher refinancing costs even when considering reverting to secured bank financing at more economical costs pressuring its fixed charge cover of the next 12-18 months to below 3.5x or fails to create sufficient head room to digest falling market values and increasing interest rates. Also, any indications of liquidity not being managed in line with what we deem appropriate for investment-grade rated companies can result in further negative rating action.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity is adequate. Estimations of Q2 2022 includes that Balder had about 22 billion of liquidity excluding marketable securities comprising about SEK 3.8 billion of cash and SEK 13.2 billion of undrawn committed facilities. Additionally, we expect the company to generate cash flow of about SEK 5.0 billion. At the same time, the company faces net outflows of about SEK 17 billion for the next 18 months period. Moody's expects the company to have a similar amount of liquidity available as of Q3-2022. The calculation of cash outflows does not consider a repayment of the hybrid bond, which would significantly weaken the liquidity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance risks are highly negative taken into consideration that Balder's credit profile include a complex organisational structure given due to a significant cross owning stakes in SATO Oyj, Entra ASA and Collector Bank as well as a significant number of other smaller companies. We also factor in its significant refinancing activities into our assessment of Financial Strategy and Risk Management.

