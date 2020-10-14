Moody's places Bakai Bank's ratings on review for downgrade

London, 14 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed all long-term
ratings and assessments of Kyrgyzstan based Bakai Bank OJSC (Bakai Bank)
on review for downgrade. The outlooks on the long-term deposit
ratings were changed to ratings under review from stable. Concurrently,
Moody's affirmed the bank's short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments
of Not Prime(cr) and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs)
of Not Prime (NP), as well as short-term deposit ratings
of Not Prime (NP).
RATINGS RATIONALE
THE REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE REFLECTS POTENTIAL FOR POLITICAL INSTABILITY
AND DETERIORATING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT TO SPILL OVER INTO THE BANKS CREDIT
PROFILE
The rating action was driven by social risk considerations, namely,
the risks for the banking sector from the political instability.
Since the country's parliamentary elections on 4th October, there
has been widespread social unrest in Kyrgyzstan (Government of,
B2 stable) and currently, banks operate under the conditions of
the state of emergency introduced in Bishkek on October 9, 2020.
To address increasing challenges faced by the banks, the National
Bank of Kyrgyz Republic (NBKR) temporary suspended cross-border
payments in order to prevent capital outflows and recommended banks to
temporary (October 6-October 7) discontinue their operations [1].
According to the NBKR, the cross-border transactions resumed
from October 13, 2020 [2].
Bakai Bank's b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is constrained by:
(1) macro-profile of Very Weak +; (2) modest profitability,
which will remain under pressure amid worsened economic conditions and
weakening asset quality and (3) potential challenges related to post-merger
integration. At the same time the bank's BCA is underpinned by
its robust capital levels, limited reliance on market finding,
and ample liquidity buffer.
According to Moody's, a protracted political turmoil in Kyrgyzstan
would be disruptive for economic activity and the banks' operating
environment already damaged by the coronavirus outbreak, and thus
cause a more significant than expected deterioration in the bank's
credit profile.
Moody's, expects that Bakai Bank's problem loans will increase in
2020 because the slowdown in the economic activities in Kyrgyzstan as
a result of the coronavirus outbreak and currently volatile operating
environment which will undermine borrowers' debt servicing capacity and
exert additional pressure on asset quality.
Following the merger, Bakai Bank's capital position materially improved
driven by highly capitalized BTA Bank. Moody's estimates that Bakai
Bank's post-merger tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was around
18%, up from around 12% in 2019 and the rating agency
expects the ratio to remain above 15% in the next 12-18
months.
Bakai Bank's liquidity and funding profiles have been currently stable,
but could face increasing pressure if operating environment in Kyrgyzstan
continues to deteriorate amid political instability.
Moody's assumption of a moderate likelihood of government support takes
into account the bank's sizable post- merger market shares in Kyrgyzstan,
however this support assumption does not result in any ratings uplift
from the bank's BCA.
THE FOCUS OF THE REVIEW
The review for downgrade will focus on the potential spillover from the
political instability and deterioration of operating environment,
which could exert additional pressure on the bank's credit profile
in case of protracted political uncertainty. In addition,
the review will focus on the impact of recently imposed and potential
regulatory restrictions which could affect the bank's ability to
timely execute clients transactions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Bakai Bank's deposit ratings will not likely be upgraded in next 12-18
months given review for downgrade, however, Moody's
could confirm ratings if the political crisis is short-lived and
the impact on the operating environment and the bank's credit profile
will be less severe than Moody's currently anticipates. Negative
pressure could be exerted on Bakai Bank in case of protracted political
instability, exerting additional pressure on bank's operating
environment and its financial fundamentals, notably asset quality,
profitability, and liquidity.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Bakai Bank OJSC
On Review for Downgrade:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently b3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
.... Long-term Bank Deposits,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3, Outlook Changed
To Ratings Under Review From Stable
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
