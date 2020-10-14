Moody's places Bakai Bank's ratings on review for downgrade

London, 14 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed all long-term ratings and assessments of Kyrgyzstan based Bakai Bank OJSC (Bakai Bank) on review for downgrade. The outlooks on the long-term deposit ratings were changed to ratings under review from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the bank's short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of Not Prime(cr) and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Not Prime (NP), as well as short-term deposit ratings of Not Prime (NP).

RATINGS RATIONALE

THE REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE REFLECTS POTENTIAL FOR POLITICAL INSTABILITY AND DETERIORATING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT TO SPILL OVER INTO THE BANKS CREDIT PROFILE

The rating action was driven by social risk considerations, namely, the risks for the banking sector from the political instability. Since the country's parliamentary elections on 4th October, there has been widespread social unrest in Kyrgyzstan (Government of, B2 stable) and currently, banks operate under the conditions of the state of emergency introduced in Bishkek on October 9, 2020.

To address increasing challenges faced by the banks, the National Bank of Kyrgyz Republic (NBKR) temporary suspended cross-border payments in order to prevent capital outflows and recommended banks to temporary (October 6-October 7) discontinue their operations [1]. According to the NBKR, the cross-border transactions resumed from October 13, 2020 [2].

Bakai Bank's b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is constrained by: (1) macro-profile of Very Weak +; (2) modest profitability, which will remain under pressure amid worsened economic conditions and weakening asset quality and (3) potential challenges related to post-merger integration. At the same time the bank's BCA is underpinned by its robust capital levels, limited reliance on market finding, and ample liquidity buffer.

According to Moody's, a protracted political turmoil in Kyrgyzstan would be disruptive for economic activity and the banks' operating environment already damaged by the coronavirus outbreak, and thus cause a more significant than expected deterioration in the bank's credit profile.

Moody's, expects that Bakai Bank's problem loans will increase in 2020 because the slowdown in the economic activities in Kyrgyzstan as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and currently volatile operating environment which will undermine borrowers' debt servicing capacity and exert additional pressure on asset quality.

Following the merger, Bakai Bank's capital position materially improved driven by highly capitalized BTA Bank. Moody's estimates that Bakai Bank's post-merger tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was around 18%, up from around 12% in 2019 and the rating agency expects the ratio to remain above 15% in the next 12-18 months.

Bakai Bank's liquidity and funding profiles have been currently stable, but could face increasing pressure if operating environment in Kyrgyzstan continues to deteriorate amid political instability.

Moody's assumption of a moderate likelihood of government support takes into account the bank's sizable post- merger market shares in Kyrgyzstan, however this support assumption does not result in any ratings uplift from the bank's BCA.

THE FOCUS OF THE REVIEW

The review for downgrade will focus on the potential spillover from the political instability and deterioration of operating environment, which could exert additional pressure on the bank's credit profile in case of protracted political uncertainty. In addition, the review will focus on the impact of recently imposed and potential regulatory restrictions which could affect the bank's ability to timely execute clients transactions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Bakai Bank's deposit ratings will not likely be upgraded in next 12-18 months given review for downgrade, however, Moody's could confirm ratings if the political crisis is short-lived and the impact on the operating environment and the bank's credit profile will be less severe than Moody's currently anticipates. Negative pressure could be exerted on Bakai Bank in case of protracted political instability, exerting additional pressure on bank's operating environment and its financial fundamentals, notably asset quality, profitability, and liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Bakai Bank OJSC

On Review for Downgrade:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2

.... Long-term Bank Deposits, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3, Outlook Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

Affirmations:

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.nbkr.kg/newsout.jsp?item=31&lang=ENG&material=100085

[2] https://www.nbkr.kg/newsout.jsp?item=31&lang=ENG&material=100153

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lev Dorf

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Nicholas Hill

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

