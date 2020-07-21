Moody's places Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's ratings under review for upgrade on derisking transaction

MPS Capital Services' ratings also placed under review for upgrade

Paris, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today placed the b3 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), Caa1 long-term senior unsecured ratings and B1 long-term deposit ratings of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (MPS) under review for upgrade. Moody's also placed under review for upgrade the long-term ratings and assessments of MPS's fully-owned subsidiary MPS Capital Services S.p.A.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MPS's BCA of b3 was placed under review for upgrade following the bank's announcement on 29 June 2020 that the bank had reached an agreement with state-owned Asset Management Company S.p.A. (AMCO) for the transfer of €8.1 billion gross problem loans, in addition to other assets, liabilities and equity. This action also follows approval of the transaction by the European Union's Directorate General for Competition (DG Comp) as compliant with state-aid rules.

MPS expects the transaction -- which is still subject to approval from the European Central Bank (ECB) -- to decrease its pro-forma non-performing loans (NPL) ratio to 4.3% from 12.4% at end-2019. However, it will also have a negative impact on capital, with its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio expected to decrease to 13.3% from 14.7% at the same date. Moreover, Moody's considers that the bank's franchise has been weakened and faces considerable profitability challenges. The review will consider the net benefit of these changes, depending on which the BCA and ratings could be upgraded by more than one notch.

The review for upgrade reflects Moody's view that the transaction is credit positive for MPS. In particular, MPS's BCA of b3 could be upgraded to reflect the materially lower asset risk in its loan book, as the pro-forma 4.3% NPL ratio contemplated by the bank would be one of the lowest in Italy and well below the Italian banks' average of 6.7% at end-2019. Even though Moody's expects asset quality to deteriorate due to the difficult operating environment resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the agency expects MPS's NPL ratio to remain stronger than those of peers.

In Moody's view, the positive impact on MPS's asset quality from the transaction more than offsets the negative impact on capital. MPS's CET1 pro-forma ratio of 13.3% would still be relatively sound and a lower level of NPLs would reduce the risk of capital volatility. Moody's also expects MPS's profitability to benefit from the lower level of NPLs and potentially lower funding costs.

The long-term ratings and assessments of MPS Capital Services were placed under review for upgrade to reflect the action on its parent MPS. Moody's considers this entity to be Highly Integrated and Harmonized (HIH) with MPS and its standalone characteristics have limited credit significance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

MPS's ratings and assessments could be upgraded once the transaction receives all approvals and in the absence of material deterioration in its credit fundamentals.

MPS's long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings could also be upgraded following the issuance of material amount of bail-in-able debt.

A downgrade of MPS's ratings and assessments is unlikely given the review for upgrade. However, the BCA could be downgraded if the transaction with AMCO were not to take place and/or if the bank experienced material asset quality deterioration and capital-eroding losses.

MPS Capital Services S.p.A.'s ratings and assessments could be upgraded or downgraded following and upgrade or downgrade of MPS's ratings and assessments.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

..Placed on Review for Upgrade:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, currently Ba3

....Long-term Bank Deposits, currently B1, outlook changed to Rating under Review from Developing

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, currently Ba3(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, currently b3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, currently b3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Caa1, outlook changed to Rating under Review from Developing

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)Caa1

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Caa1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)Caa1

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)NP

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Rating under Review from Developing

Issuer: MPS Capital Services S.p.A.

..Placed on Review for Upgrade:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, currently Ba3

....Long-term Bank Deposits, currently B1, outlook changed to Rating under Review from Developing

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, currently Ba3(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, currently b3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, currently b3

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Rating under Review from Developing

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

