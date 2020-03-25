Moody's places Banco Ahorro Famsa's B1 on review for downgrade

Mexico, March 25, 2020 -- Moody's de México ("Moody's") today placed
Banco Ahorro Famsa, S.A.'s (BAF) B1 long-term
global local and foreign currency deposit ratings and Ba3(cr) long-term
counterparty risk assessment on review for downgrade. This follows
Moody's decision to place BAF s b1 standalone baseline and adjusted
baseline credit assessments of b1 on review for downgrade. Moody's
also placed on review for downgrade BAF's long- and short-term
Mexican National Scale deposit ratings of Baa3.mx/MX-3.
Moody's affirmed BAF's short-term global local and
foreign currency deposit ratings at Not Prime and the bank's short-term
counterparty risk assessment at Not Prime(cr).
The following ratings and assessments of Banco Ahorro Famsa, S.A.
(820539657) were placed on review for downgrade:
. Baseline Credit Assessment of b1
. Adjusted baseline credit assessment of b1
. Long-term global local currency deposit rating of B1,
outlook changed to ratings under review, from stable
. Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating of B1,
outlook changed to ratings under review, from stable
. Long-term Mexican National Scale deposit rating of Baa3.mx
. Short-term Mexican National Scale deposit rating of MX-3
. Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba3(cr)
. Outlook, changed to ratings under review, from stable
The following ratings and assessments of Banco Ahorro Famsa, S.A.
(820539657) were affirmed:
. Short-term global local currency deposit rating:
Not Prime
. Short-term foreign currency deposit rating: Not
Prime
. Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's placed BAF's ratings on review for downgrade to reflect
increasing asset risks stemming from high levels of nonperforming loans
(NPLs) and related party exposures that could constrain the bank's
already low and volatile profitability. The review will focus on
BAF's ability to lower its problematic risk exposures in light of
the slowdown in economic growth in Mexico combined with the negative effects
of the recent coronavirus crisis on overall business activity.
Unfavorable conditions could limit the bank's ability to resolve
NPLs and conclude the sale of assets received in lieu of payment,
which in turn, would weaken BAF's core capitalization.
BAF's profitability nevertheless will benefit from lower funding
costs, as time deposits reprice at lower rates. The bank's
retail core deposit base remains its key strength.
Moody's noted that BAF's NPL ratio increased to 14.65%
as of year-end 2019, from 12.16% a year ago,
because much slower economic growth in the year has delayed the benefits
of new loan origination and collection processes. Although new
loan origination processes have reported NPL ratios closer to 10%,
a credit positive, healthy growth in the bank's target market
of lower income individuals will be more difficult to achieve during 2020.
Moreover, the expected economic deceleration and the more challenging
operating conditions related to the outbreak of the coronavirus could
also delay BAF's plans to sell real estate assets it has received
since September 2019 from its holding company, Grupo Famsa,
S.A. de C.V. as payment for account receivables.
BAF had traditionally accumulated accounts receivables with Grupo Famsa
because of an arrangement whereby loans past due for more than 10 months
were transferred to the holding company for a more effective collection
process. Accounts receivables increased to 19% of gross
loans as of year-end 2019, from 13% in the year prior.
However, Moody's believes that accounts receivables from Grupo
Famsa expose the bank to undue asset risks because of the difficulties
the holding company has had in refinancing a large debt issuance.
BAF's total regulatory capital ratio was also affected by increased
related party exposures. The bank's much lower total regulatory
capital ratio decreased to 10.6% as of year-end 2019,
from 12.5% as of year-end 2018, which puts
it just ten basis points above early warning systems of the bank regulator.
This adjustment shaves almost 400 basis points out of Moody's preferred
capitalization ratio of tangible common equity to risk-weighted
assets of 14.1% as of year-end 2019.
The bank's profitability has been low and volatile during 2019,
as a result of high credit costs stemming from the bank's continued
incorporation of another set of accounts receivables, from its sister
finance company Impulsora Promobién, S.A. de
C.V. into the bank's loan portfolio. Promobién
offers payroll-linked loans to individuals and its portfolio traditionally
was ceded to the bank and accounted as collection rights at a discount.
The bank's profitability will nevertheless benefit from lower funding
costs following interest rates cuts in Mexico. Although the bank
benefits from access to granular and stable deposits sourced from individuals,
these tend to be time deposits, which take longer to reprice.
With almost no reliance on market funding, the bank's loan-to-deposit
ratio was a low 75.3% as of December 2019.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
In line with the review for downgrade, there is limited upward pressure
on BAF 's ratings. However, the ratings could be affirmed
at their current level if the bank is able to substantially sell assets
received in lieu of payment and lower accounts receivables with its holding
company, both of which are negatively affecting the bank's
asset quality and capitaliztion.
Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded because of the persistence
of high asset risks. Downward ratings pressure will mount if the
bank is unable to sell the assets received in lieu of payment or lower
accounts receivables in the short-term.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Banco Ahorro Famsa, S.A.'s rating is between 31 December
2016 and 31 December 2019 (source: Issuer website).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 28 March /2019.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
