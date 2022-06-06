Moody's places Barrette Outdoor Living's ratings on review for upgrade on announced acquisition by CRH

About $580 million of rated debt on review for upgrade

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the B1 corporate family rating, B1-PD probability of default rating and B1 senior secured first lien term loan rating of Backyard Midco, Inc. (Barrette Outdoor Living) on review for upgrade.

This action follows the announcement on June 3, 2022 that CRH plc (Baa1 stable) had reached an agreement to acquire Barrette for $1.9 billion. The transaction is targeted to close in the second half of 2022 and is subject to regulatory approval.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Backyard Midco, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Backyard Midco, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will consider the ultimate fate of Barrette's first lien term loan upon the close of the acquisition by CRH, which could include the term loan remaining an obligation of CRH, being exchanged for CRH debt, being refinanced, or being repaid. If Barrette's debt is retired, Moody's will withdraw its ratings upon repayment. If Barrette's debt is not retired following the closing of the acquisition, Moody's ability to maintain the company's ratings will consider where in the corporate structure Barrette's debt will reside, any guarantees of Barrette's debt by CRH plc, and the financial and operational disclosures available with respect to Barrette Outdoor Living.

Barrette's B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's solid financial profile, including strong EBITA margins, low leverage and high interest coverage. The rating is further supported by favorable fundamentals that support investment in home improvement, including the desire to increase home values. These factors are offset by the company's reliance on The Home Depot and Lowe's, which collectively represent over 35% of revenues, as these retailers are high-volume purchasers with strong bargaining power, which could negatively impact the company's sales volumes or margins. Moody's ratings also consider Barrette's exposure to new housing construction, where demand tends to be more volatile through cycles. Finally, raw material cost inflation of resin and aluminum places some downward pressure on margins.

Absent the acquisition by CRH, the ratings could be upgraded if Barrette operates with debt / EBITDA sustained below 3.5x and free cash flow/ debt approaching 7.5%. An upgrade would also reflect an expanded scale while maintaining a conservative financial policy and ongoing positive trends in end markets continuing to support growth.

Given the rating under review for upgrade, a negative rating action is not considered likely in the near term. However, absent the acquisition by CRH the ratings could be downgraded if the company's debt / EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x or if EBITA / interest expense remains below 2.0x. A negative rating action would also reflect a failure to generate meaningful levels of free cash flow or the execution of a sizable debt-financed acquisition.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Barrette Outdoor Living, headquartered in Ohio, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood-alternative fence and railing, with a growing presence in decking and other outdoor living products. For the twelve months ended April 2, 2022, the company generated roughly $873 million in revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

