Moody's places Baytex's ratings under review for upgrade on proposed acquisition of Ranger

Toronto, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Baytex Energy Corp.'s (Baytex) ratings under review for upgrade, including the B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B3 senior unsecured notes rating. The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity (SGL) remains unchanged. The outlook was changed to rating under review from positive.
The review follows the February 28, 2023 announcement that Baytex entered into an agreement to acquire Ranger Oil Corporation ("Ranger"), an oil and gas producer based in Eagle Ford, in a transaction totaling US$2.5 billion. The proposed deal will be financed with a combination of debt and equity, including drawings under an upsized credit facility (total availability of US$1 billion from US$850 million currently), a US$250 million two-year term loan and a US$500 million 364-day bridge facility.
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Baytex Energy Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1
.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1-PD
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Baytex Energy Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
"The review for upgrade reflects credit benefits of the proposed transaction, including a materially larger production base complemented by an increased concentration in higher-value light oil and a lower-cost profile," said Whitney Leavens, Moody's analyst. "We expect Baytex to maintain a conservative financial policy and allocate positive free cash flow toward debt reduction post transaction, supporting the maintenance of solid financial metrics and good liquidity," she added.
The transaction will slow the deleveraging trend at Baytex with debt-to-production rising to over US$15,000/boe (pro-forma) from around US$10,000/boe at year end 2022; however, stronger cash margins post acquisition will support better durability in a low-price environment, and we expect management to execute on debt reduction in accordance with its track record, adhering to its new C$1.5 billion net debt target.
The review will focus on the final post-transaction capital structure and Moody's assessment of execution risks and macroeconomic conditions, cash generation and deleveraging capacity as well as the trajectory of the company's financial policies and M&A strategy. Moody's expects to conclude the review once the company has finalized the capital structure. Management expects to close the transaction following shareholder approvals expected in June 2023.
Baytex Energy Corp. is a publicly listed Calgary, Alberta-based independent exploration and production company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Whitney Leavens
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Paresh Chari
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653