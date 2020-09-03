Moody's places Binhai Investment's Ba1 rating on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed Binhai Investment Company Limited's Ba1 corporate family rating on review for downgrade. The previous outlook on the company was stable.

The rating action reflects Moody's consideration on the company's governance risk around financial policy, specifically the heightened refinancing risk on the USD300 million bond maturing November 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

"The review for downgrade reflects Binhai Investment's increasing liquidity and refinancing risk in relation to its USD300 million bond maturing November 2020," says Ada Li, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The company has yet to secure adequate internal financial resources and committed refinancing arrangements to repay the bond, and the timing of its announced investment from Sinopec Group remains unclear," says Li.

Moody's review will focus on: (1) the company's plan to refinance its USD300 million bond due November 2020; and (2) the progress on China Petrochemical Corporation's (Sinopec Group) proposed investment, and any subsequent additional forms of direct financing support from Sinopec Group.

The review for downgrade incorporates Moody's governance risks consideration on Binhai Investment's financial policy, which is exhibited by the absence of any committed refinancing arrangement three months before the USD300 million bond maturity.

On 23 April, Binhai Investment announced that it had entered into a conditional investment agreement for Sinopec Group to become its second largest shareholder. In addition, the two companies have entered into a master gas purchase and supply agreement whereby Sinopec Group will supply low-cost gas to Binhai Investment.

The proposed transaction, if completed as planned, will improve Binhai Investment's liquidity as it plans to use the net proceeds from the new share subscription as general working capital and to repay debt. At the same time, the affiliation with Sinopec Group will improve Binhai Investment's access to capital markets and potentially reduce Binhai Investment's financing costs.

Nevertheless, the net proceeds are not sufficient to fully cover the maturing bond, and the potential form and timeliness of Sinopec Group to provide support to resolve Binhai Investment's imminent liquidity issues remain uncertain.

In addition, weakening economic conditions in China and the global recessionary environment amid the coronavirus outbreak cast further uncertainty on Binhai Investment's gas sales performance and its ability to secure timely and sufficient refinancing.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's considers Binhai Investment's environmental risk to be low, because the company's core natural gas distribution business plays an important role in the government's air pollution control plan.

Binhai Investment faces moderate social risks in terms of worker health and safety in relation to the construction and operation of its city gas projects.

Moody's has taken into consideration the moderate to high governance risks relating to its financial policy, as demonstrated by its management of the refinancing of the USD bond maturing within the next three months.

The outlook could be stabilized if the company is able to refinance all its maturing debt repayments and maintain a stable liquidity position whilst maintaining its financial metrics within its current Ba1 rating parameters.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Binhai Investment Company Limited is principally engaged in providing city gas distribution and gas pipe installation services in China, mainly in the Tianjin municipality. Binhai Investment provides services for 1.9 million households, and commercial and industrial customers. During the first six months of 2020, the company sold 520 million cubic meters of gas and transported 307 million cubic meters of gas, recording year-on-year growth of 4% and drop of 43%, respectively.

Binhai Investment is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is 60.19% owned by TEDA Investment Holding CO., LTD, which is in turn a wholly owned conglomerate of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Tianjin municipality.

The local market analyst for this rating is Qingqing Guo, +86 (212) 057-4093.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ada Li

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 61 2 9270 8141

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

