Moody's places Black Knight's Ba2 CFR and other credit ratings on review for upgrade on news of acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange

Over $3 billion of rated debt on review for upgrade

New York, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Black Knight, Inc.'s ("Black Knight") Ba2 corporate family rating and Ba2-PD probability of default rating, the Ba1 senior secured bank credit facility rating and the Ba3 senior unsecured rating on review for upgrade. The outlook was revised to rating under review from stable.

Yesterday, Black Knight and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ("ICE", A3 stable) announced that ICE has agreed to purchase Black Knight in a cash-and-stock transaction. The acquisition is subject to Black Knight shareholder approval as well as certain regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating review reflects Moody's anticipation that, following the close of the acquisition by ICE, Black Knight's rated debt could remain an obligation of ICE with or without the explicit support of ICE, be exchanged for ICE debt, be repaid, or be refinanced. If the rated Black Knight debt remains outstanding after the purchase closes, it would benefit from the positive credit impact of ICE as a potential source of debt service, whether or not ICE provides explicit support, such as a guarantee. Moody's expects to conclude the review once ICE's plan for the Black Knight debt is announced or effected. Moody's expects to withdraw Black Knight's ratings if the debt is repaid.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The ratings could be upgraded if ICE assumes the Black Knight debt, possibly by more than one notch. The ratings could also be upgraded if Moody's anticipates: 1) balanced financial policies; 2) sustained growth in revenues and profitability; 3) greater financial flexibility from a lower proportion of secured to total debt; and 4) debt to EBITDA will remain below 3.0 times.

Given the rating under review for upgrade, a negative rating action is not considered likely in the near term. However, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects: 1) financial policies become more aggressive; 2) revenue or profitability declines; 3) debt to EBITDA will be maintained above 4 times; or 4) liquidity becomes constrained.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

..Issuer: Black Knight, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD5)

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

Black Knight provides mission critical integrated software, data, and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries.

