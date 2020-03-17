Moody's places British Airways' ratings on review for downgrade

London, 17 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
placed the Baa3 issuer rating of British Airways, Plc (British Airways
or the company) on review for downgrade. Moody's has also
placed on review for downgrade the ratings of British Airways Pass Through
Trust 2019-1AA (class AA at Aa2), British Airways Pass Through
Trust 2019-1A (class A at A3), British Airways Pass Through
Trust 2018-1AA (Class AA at Aa2), British Airways Pass Through
Trust 2018-1A (Class A at A3), and Speedbird 2013 Limited
transaction (class A at A1 and class B at A3).The outlook on British
Airways and on all of the above EETC transactions has been changed to
ratings on review, from positive and stable respectively.
A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of
this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact
on British Airways of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The rating action was prompted by the very sharp decline in passenger
traffic since the outbreak of coronavirus started during January 2020,
which will result in a significant negative free cash flow in 2020,
a weakening liquidity profile and a significantly higher leverage.
From a regionally contained outbreak the virus has rapidly spread to many
different regions severely denting air travel. The International
Air Travel Association's (IATA) latest scenario analysis forecasts
a decline in passenger numbers of between 11% and 19% for
the full year 2020.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic
will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over at least
the next three months with partial or full flight cancellations and aircraft
groundings, with all regions affected globally. The base
case assumes there is a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting
in the third quarter. However there are high risks of more challenging
downside scenarios and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel
restrictions is uncertain. Moody's analysis assumes around
a 50% reduction in British Airways' passenger traffic in
the second quarter and an 18% fall for the full year, whilst
also modelling significantly deeper downside cases including a full fleet
grounding during the course of Q2.
British Airways has responded rapidly to the crisis by cancelling flights
to China, other Asian routes, Italy, the US and other
regions and instigated cost and cash preservation measures. Moody's
expects further travel restrictions to be implemented globally and the
United States' extension of its European travel ban to non-US
citizens arriving from the UK will severely affect the company's
routes.
Moody's does not expect British Airways to benefit materially in
2020 from the lower oil price because in line with its parent company
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.(IAG
- Baa3, ratings under review for downgrade) the company has
hedged most of its expected fuel costs during the year at levels at an
effective rate of around $600 per metric tonne, compared
to the current price of around $420 per metric tonne. Whilst
its hedging policy is relatively common across European airlines British
Airways does not benefit from material fuel price alleviation to the extent
available to its US airline peers. Moody's considers that
further actions will be required to reduce the cost base, with staff
layoffs, voluntary and mandatory unpaid leave and deferrals of aircraft
pre-delivery payments and deliveries to support the company through
the crisis.
Moody's also anticipates that the airline industry will require
continued and further support from regulators, national governments
and labour representatives to alleviate pressures on slot allocations,
provide indirect or direct financial support and manage airlines'
cost bases. British Airways has stated publicly that it is not
seeking government support, and it maintains a strong balance sheet.
Nevertheless ready access to financial markets may be required in downside
scenarios and an extension of slot alleviation beyond the current provisions
to June 2020 in Europe is also likely to be important.
LIQUIDITY
British Airways had significant levels of liquidity at 31 December 2019
of GBP4.2 billion, comprising cash and short-term
deposits of GBP2.6 billion as well as undrawn credit lines
of around GBP1.6 billion. With total available funds
representing around 32% of revenues British Airways is one of the
most liquid airlines globally. Under normal market conditions this
would be adequate and Moody's considers British Airways' liquidity
capable of supporting the company for a period of partial or total aircraft
grounding in line with base case assumptions. However a more severe
downside with extended groundings into Q3 would likely start to pressurize
the company's current resources.
Moody's expects British Airways to take further actions to strengthen
its liquidity. Moody's considers that British Airways has
a better liquidity profile than the rest of the IAG group due to its available
undrawn credit lines, higher levels of unencumbered aircraft fleet
and higher profitability. The profile and financial metrics of
British Airways in a post-crisis environment are subject to high
uncertainty but Moody's expects that the company would ultimately
be in a position to gain share and recover its financial metrics over
time, depending on the severity of the current crisis.
The review process will be focusing on (i) the current market situation
with a review of current passenger traffic conditions and pre-booking
trends for the next few weeks, (ii) the liquidity measures taken
by the company and their impact on the company's balance sheet,
(iii) other measures being taken by the company to alleviate balance sheet
and credit metrics stress.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
British Airways' parent company IAG complied with all the applicable
recommendations of the Spanish Corporate Governance Code and 2018 UK Corporate
Governance Code, with minor exceptions as detailed in IAG's
annual report.
The company's commitments to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions
are aligned with those of its parent company, which is targeting
a 10 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency between 2020 and 2025,
a 20 per cent reduction in net CO2 emissions by 2030, and net zero
CO2 emissions by 2050.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in rating British Airways, Plc was
Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018. The principal
methodology used in rating British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1A,
British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1AA, British Airways
Pass Through Trust 2019-1A, British Airways Pass Through
Trust 2019-1AA, and Speedbird 2013 Limited was Enhanced Equipment
Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
COMPANY PROFILE
British Airways is the UK's largest international scheduled airline and
Europe's third-largest airline carrier in terms of revenues.
Following the merger with Iberia S.A. (Iberia) in January
2011, British Airways reports as part of IAG, which is incorporated
as a Spanish company, with its shares trading on the London Stock
Exchange and the Spanish Stock Exchanges. 2019 revenues and Moody's
adjusted EBIT were GBP13.3 billion and GBP1.8 billion
respectively.
RATINGS AFFECTED
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1A
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
..Issuer: British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1AA
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Aa2
..Issuer: British Airways Pass Through Trust 2019-1A
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
..Issuer: British Airways Pass Through Trust 2019-1AA
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Aa2
..Issuer: British Airways, Plc
.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently Baa3
..Issuer: Speedbird 2013 Limited
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A1
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1A
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1AA
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: British Airways Pass Through Trust 2019-1A
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: British Airways Pass Through Trust 2019-1AA
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: British Airways, Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Positive
..Issuer: Speedbird 2013 Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
