Moody's places Buena Vista Gaming Authority on review for downgrade

New York, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed all of Buena Vista Gaming Authority's ratings ("Buena Vista") on review for downgrade, including its Caa1 Corporate Family Rating, Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and Caa1 $185 million ($205 million initial amount) outstanding 13% senior secured notes.

The review for downgrade considers that Buena Vista's senior secured notes that mature in April 2023, have become current, and despite performing well over recent quarters, Buena Vista does not have the financial resources to repay the senior notes in full at maturity," stated Keith Foley, A Senior Vice President at Moody's.

The company has entered into an agreement with a financial institution to provide up to $185 million of credit facilities. However, there is always the possibility that this agreement will not be consummated, or that an alternative refinancing method will not be available prior to maturity. The agreed upon transaction is still being negotiated, and assuming it does occur, is not expected to close not close until several weeks from now. Buena Vista has received a going concern opinion from its auditors.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Buena Vista Gaming Authority

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Buena Vista Gaming Authority

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Key credit concerns include Buena Vista's single asset profile and small revenue base, competition from several large casinos operating in the company's primary market area, and high leverage. Another concern is that Buena Vista's revenue and earnings are dependent on cyclical discretionary consumer spending, and there is uncertainty regarding the sustainability of the current earnings level when a broader range of competitive leisure activities reopen. Also considered are the risks common to Native American gaming issuers, including uncertainty as to enforceability of lender's claims in bankruptcy or liquidation, and the regular payment of cash distributions from Buena Vista to the Tribe, which can be made even in the event of default.

Positive consideration is given to Harrah's NorCal's close proximity to Sacramento, CA along with that market's favorable demographics in terms of population density, and the benefits from the company's affiliation with Caesars. Harrah's NorCal Casino participates in Caesars highly popular and valuable Total Rewards loyalty program and database of potential customers.

Ratings would be lowered if it appears Buena Vista will not be able to complete a refinancing in a manner that does not result in any impairment to existing lenders. A successful refinancing that provides adequate liquidity and longer-term financial and operating flexibility could result in a confirmation of the company's existing Caa1 CFR.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Buena Vista is an unincorporated governmental instrumentality of the Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, a federally recognized Tribe. The Authority was created by tribal law on July 15, 2009, to own, develop and operate the gaming and related businesses of the Tribe. The Authority owns the Harrah's NorCal, a Class III gaming facility that originally opened in April 2019 near Ione, California in Amador County, about 45 miles southeast of Sacramento, California. Net revenue for the latest 12-months ended 31-Mar-2022 was $120 million.

