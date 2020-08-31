Moody's places Builders FirstSource's ratings on review for upgrade

New York, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Builders FirstSource, Inc.'s (BLDR) ratings on review for possible upgrade including its B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, the B1 ratings on BLDR's senior secured term loan due 2024 and senior secured notes due 2027, and the B3 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2030. The review follows an announcement that BLDR is merging with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMC, Ba3 stable) in an all-stock transaction. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is maintained.

BMC, a national distributor of building materials and provider of construction services, is one of BLDR'S largest competitors based on revenue. The combined entity will have pro forma revenue in excess of $11 billion and EBITDA nearing $950 million, which includes some savings from synergies and Moody's standard adjustments for operating leases. The combination will also expand BLDR's national footprint and create cost savings from operational improvements and procurement opportunities. BLDR will be the surviving entity with an expected closing by late 2020 or early 2021.

"The merger creates unique opportunities for BLDR as the largest distributor by any measure of building materials and construction services to the homebuilding industry while improving key credit metrics," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's actions:

On Review for Possible Upgrade:

..Issuer: Builders FirstSource, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture , Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Builders FirstSource, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will consider the progress toward a completion of the transaction as planned given required shareholder approvals and review by the Department of Justice for anti-trust concerns. Moody's will also analyze BLDR's liquidity strategy, the company's integration plans and the cash payments associated with achieving the proposed run-rate cost savings of $130 - $150 million by year three after closing. On a pro forma basis Moody's estimates BLDR's operating margin approaching 6.0% and adjusted debt-to-LTM EBITDA of nearly 2.6x. Hence, at least a one notch upgrade of BLDR'S current B1 CFR will be considered upon the conclusion of the review.

Governance risks we consider in BLDR's credit profile include a conservative financial policy evidenced by its low leverage. Upon the completion of the merger, BLDR's Board of Directors will consist of 12 members. Seven directors will come from BLDR's existing Board and five from BMC's existing Board. This level of board experience, independence and oversight should help minimize governance risks, including excessive leverage and integrating the companies without interfering with business.

Builders FirstSource, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a national distributor of lumber, trusses, millwork, and other building products, and a provider of construction services.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Doyle

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

