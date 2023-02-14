Moody's places Butler Health System's (PA) Baa2 ratings under review for downgrade

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed Butler Health System's (PA) Baa2 issuer and revenue bond ratings under review for downgrade. Butler Health System (Butler) has approximately $125 million of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is driven by Moody's expectation that Butler will breach its debt service coverage test under its bank debt for December 31, 2022 given the calculation is based on a rolling four quarter basis and the system has had negative operating cash flow in almost every month from January through September 2022. Given sector-wide expense pressures it will be very challenging to reverse trends to a degree that would provide sufficient clearance. Failure to clear financial covenants could trigger an event of default and immediate acceleration at the discretion of the bank. Bonds under the MTI are subject to cross-default provisions which could result in immediate acceleration of all of the system's debt. Given negative operating cash flow, there is also increased risk that the system will be unable to clear its MTI debt service coverage test come June 30, 2023. While historically a credit strength, cash reserves have declined considerably which limits Butler's ability to incur further operating losses and cash deterioration at the current rating level. Favorably, Butler still has sufficient cash to cover debt liabilities, however, cash reserves will likely decline further from September 30, 2022.

RATING OUTLOOK

Our review will focus on Butler's operating results, balance sheet strength, and covenants as measured through December 31, 2022. An understanding of bank negotiations in case of a breach will be critical to the forward view as well. Our assessment will also include an analysis of financial results post December 31, 2022 and forecasts for fiscal year-end 2023 as well expectations for financial covenant clearance under MTI and bank agreements for the remainder of fiscal 2023. We will also consider management's plans to curb losses, integration plans for the merger with Excela Health, and financial forecasts and covenant projections for fiscal 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- An upgrade is unlikely at this time given the organization's weak operating results, deteriorating cash position and elevated risk for a covenant breach

- A confirmation of the rating would be considered in the event that Butler can successfully stem operating losses, provide a path to restoring much stronger operating results, stabilize balance sheet metrics and reduce acceleration risk

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to reduce risk of debt acceleration

- Failure to identify improvement plans and curb further cash declines

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group, as well as a security interest in all mortgaged property which includes the main hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital. The obligated group includes Butler Health System, Butler Healthcare Providers (d/b/a Butler Memorial Hospital and Subsidiaries), Butler Medical Providers and Nixsar Corporation, which comprise 98% of the system's net assets and over 95% of net revenues.

Butler Health System is subject to financial covenants, the most restrictive of which are under the bank held debt, requiring a minimum of 90 days cash on hand (measured semi-annually), a maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage ratio of at least 1.25 times (tested quarterly on a rolling four quarter basis), and a debt to capitalization ratio not to exceed 65% (measured quarterly). Failure to meet any financial covenant would trigger an event of default and immediate acceleration of debt at the bank's discretion.

There are also multiple financial covenants under the Master Trust Indenture (MTI) all of which are measured annually, and a cross-default provision to the bank held debt is also included. Financial covenants under the MTI include a maximum annual debt service coverage test of at least 1.1 times and a minimum 90 days cash on hand test. Failure to meet the days cash on hand measurement or the 1.1 MADS coverage would result in a consultant call-in. Failure to maintain at least 1.0 times MADS coverage could trigger an event of default. There is a 30 day cure period, and, if it is deemed that 30 days is insufficient time for the covenant to be remedied but the system is taking action, no event of default shall be deemed to have occurred. However, upon the occurrence of an event of default the Master Trustee may and, if requested by the holders of not less than 25% in aggregate principal amount of all obligations outstanding declare immediate acceleration of all outstanding debt.

PROFILE

Butler Health System owns and operates a regional health care delivery system located in Butler, Pennsylvania, approximately 40 miles north of Pittsburgh. Butler Health is comprised of a 326 staffed bed hospital in Butler County, 72 ambulatory locations serving an eight county region with primary care, laboratory, imaging, health screening, occupational medicine and urgent care services, and an integrated multi-specialty physician medical group of about 250 providers.

In January 2023 Butler merged with Excela Health, a three-hospital system located east of Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County. The organizations have merged governance structures but will maintain separate obligated groups.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

