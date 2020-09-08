Moody`s places CDHU`s ratings on review, direction uncertain

Sao Paulo, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's America Latina has today placed all ratings assigned to Companhia
De Desenvolvimento Habitacional e Urbano do Estado de São Paulo
(CDHU) on review with direction uncertain, including the long and
short-term global issuer ratings of B2 and Not Prime, as
well as the long and short term Brazilian national scale issuer ratings
of Ba1.br and BR-4.
The following ratings and assessments of Companhia De Desenvolvimento
Habitacional e Urbano do Estado de São Paulo were placed on review
with direction uncertain:
- Long and short-term global local currency issuer rating
of B2 and Not Prime
- Long and short term Brazilian national scale issuer rating of
Ba1.br and BR-4
The issuer outlook of Companhia De Desenvolvimento Habitacional e Urbano
do Estado de São Paulo is ratings under review.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The rating action reflects the proposed law of the State Government of
Sao Paulo (Ba2, stable) under which it proposes that CDHU as an
institution be extinguished and liquidated with its assets transferred
to other parts of the state`s housing operations. The law is scheduled
to be voted on 30 September 2020. It is possible that CDHU Is not
liquidated or that it could merge with other entities owned by the State
of Sao Paulo, which in turn could lead to it growing in importance
to the state. The uncertainty regarding the future of CDHU is the
key driver behind placing the ratings under review with direction uncertain.
Historically, CDHU's ratings reflect the strong support it receives
from its owner, the State of São Paulo, which drives
the company's very high level of capitalization despite loss-making
operations and helps offset its weak asset quality. Moody's noted
that in accordance with its methodology for rating Government-Related
Issuers (GRIs), the ratings for CDHU are determined by (1) the company's
baseline credit assessment of caa1; and (2) strong support from its
shareholder, the State of São Paulo, resulting in two
notches of ratings uplift.
Moody's assessment of support will be reevaluated following the upcoming
vote and the decision of the legislative department of the state of Sao
Paulo on CDHU's future. Moody`s takes into consideration
CDHU´s role as an arm of the government, its mission to provide
subsidized housing to low-income borrowers in the state,
the limited capacity of other government entities to provide comparable
services, and the high level of recurring capital injections it
receives from the state. From 2012 to 2019, the State of
São Paulo transferred R$6.0 billion to CDHU.
The company has been entirely reliant on capital injections from its shareholder
that are budgeted annually to sustain its operations. Thanks to
these capital injections, coupled with the organization´s
very low debt levels, tangible common equity equaled a very strong
88% of tangible managed assets in 2019.
On a standalone basis, CDHU's credit profile reflects very high
delinquency ratios and the recurring net losses it reports due to the
large subsidies it offers its borrowers, both of which are directly
related to its mission. Total past due loans represented 13.6%
of CDHU´s loan book as of December 2019 (the company does not report
90-day past due loans). The company continues to be structurally
loss making once adjusting for one-off provisioning reversals.
In addition to subsidies, losses have been driven by continued increases
in production and commercialization costs, in expenses related to
the organization´s non-lending activities such as production
and commercialization costs of new housing units.
Notwithstanding its high level of capital, CDHU's very low standalone
credit profile also reflects the high level of uncertainty about the recovery
value of its assets -- particularly the mortgage loan book
-- given its unique role in social housing, and consequently
our expectation that it has limited ability to securitize these assets
to raise additional funds should capital injections be significantly reduced.
Moody's would likely complete the review following the vote on the
reforms expected at the end of September, 2020. CDHU's ratings
could be upgraded if Moody`s assessment of support provided from the State
of Sao Paulo rises due to a different, more supportive, legislative
outcome. Conversely, CDHU's ratings could be downgraded if
Moody`s assessment of support provided from the State of Sao Paulo falls
due to its legislated liquidation.
Companhia De Desenvolvimento Habitacional e Urbano do Estado de São
Paulo is headquartered in Sao Paulo and had total assets of BRL 11.6
billion (US$ 2.2 billion) and equity of BRL 10.3
billion as of 31 December 2019.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, economic and demographic data, historical
performance data, public information, and Moody's information.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1235261.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1242791
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1242794
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 16/1/2019.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
