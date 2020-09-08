Moody`s places CDHU`s ratings on review, direction uncertain

Sao Paulo, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's America Latina has today placed all ratings assigned to Companhia De Desenvolvimento Habitacional e Urbano do Estado de São Paulo (CDHU) on review with direction uncertain, including the long and short-term global issuer ratings of B2 and Not Prime, as well as the long and short term Brazilian national scale issuer ratings of Ba1.br and BR-4.

The following ratings and assessments of Companhia De Desenvolvimento Habitacional e Urbano do Estado de São Paulo were placed on review with direction uncertain:

- Long and short-term global local currency issuer rating of B2 and Not Prime

- Long and short term Brazilian national scale issuer rating of Ba1.br and BR-4

The issuer outlook of Companhia De Desenvolvimento Habitacional e Urbano do Estado de São Paulo is ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating action reflects the proposed law of the State Government of Sao Paulo (Ba2, stable) under which it proposes that CDHU as an institution be extinguished and liquidated with its assets transferred to other parts of the state`s housing operations. The law is scheduled to be voted on 30 September 2020. It is possible that CDHU Is not liquidated or that it could merge with other entities owned by the State of Sao Paulo, which in turn could lead to it growing in importance to the state. The uncertainty regarding the future of CDHU is the key driver behind placing the ratings under review with direction uncertain.

Historically, CDHU's ratings reflect the strong support it receives from its owner, the State of São Paulo, which drives the company's very high level of capitalization despite loss-making operations and helps offset its weak asset quality. Moody's noted that in accordance with its methodology for rating Government-Related Issuers (GRIs), the ratings for CDHU are determined by (1) the company's baseline credit assessment of caa1; and (2) strong support from its shareholder, the State of São Paulo, resulting in two notches of ratings uplift.

Moody's assessment of support will be reevaluated following the upcoming vote and the decision of the legislative department of the state of Sao Paulo on CDHU's future. Moody`s takes into consideration CDHU´s role as an arm of the government, its mission to provide subsidized housing to low-income borrowers in the state, the limited capacity of other government entities to provide comparable services, and the high level of recurring capital injections it receives from the state. From 2012 to 2019, the State of São Paulo transferred R$6.0 billion to CDHU. The company has been entirely reliant on capital injections from its shareholder that are budgeted annually to sustain its operations. Thanks to these capital injections, coupled with the organization´s very low debt levels, tangible common equity equaled a very strong 88% of tangible managed assets in 2019.

On a standalone basis, CDHU's credit profile reflects very high delinquency ratios and the recurring net losses it reports due to the large subsidies it offers its borrowers, both of which are directly related to its mission. Total past due loans represented 13.6% of CDHU´s loan book as of December 2019 (the company does not report 90-day past due loans). The company continues to be structurally loss making once adjusting for one-off provisioning reversals. In addition to subsidies, losses have been driven by continued increases in production and commercialization costs, in expenses related to the organization´s non-lending activities such as production and commercialization costs of new housing units.

Notwithstanding its high level of capital, CDHU's very low standalone credit profile also reflects the high level of uncertainty about the recovery value of its assets -- particularly the mortgage loan book -- given its unique role in social housing, and consequently our expectation that it has limited ability to securitize these assets to raise additional funds should capital injections be significantly reduced.

Moody's would likely complete the review following the vote on the reforms expected at the end of September, 2020. CDHU's ratings could be upgraded if Moody`s assessment of support provided from the State of Sao Paulo rises due to a different, more supportive, legislative outcome. Conversely, CDHU's ratings could be downgraded if Moody`s assessment of support provided from the State of Sao Paulo falls due to its legislated liquidation.

Companhia De Desenvolvimento Habitacional e Urbano do Estado de São Paulo is headquartered in Sao Paulo and had total assets of BRL 11.6 billion (US$ 2.2 billion) and equity of BRL 10.3 billion as of 31 December 2019.

