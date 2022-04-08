Moody's places CDK Global's ratings on review for downgrade, including Ba1 CFR

Approximately $1.6 billion of rated debt affected

New York, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of CDK Global, Inc. ("CDK") on review for downgrade following the announcement that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Business Partners. The ratings affected by the review for downgrade include the Ba1 corporate family rating, Ba1-PD probability of default rating, and the Ba1 senior unsecured rating. The outlook is revised to ratings under review from stable. The SGL-2 rating is unchanged at this time.

Brookfield will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of CDK for $54.87/share, a total equity value of $6.4 billion and an enterprise value of $8.3 billion owing to $1.9 billion of existing debt. CDK's unsecured notes contain a change of control provision where holders can put the notes back to the company at 101% should they decide to exercise the option. The sale agreement has been unanimously approved by CDK's Board of Directors and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, after which CDK's common stock will no longer be public on the Nasdaq. The post-transaction capital structure of the company that will operate as a private company is yet to be determined.

Moody's has placed the ratings of CDK on review for downgrade because ownership under a private equity sponsor is expected to lead to a more aggressive financial policy and more highly leveraged capital structure.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: CDK Global, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CDK Global, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will consider: 1) strategic and financial policy changes, including capital structure changes; and 2) the forward prospects for the company's financial performance.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CDK Global, Inc., headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries. The company provides software solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers in North America, serving roughly 15,000 retail locations. The company generated roughly $1.7 billion in revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

