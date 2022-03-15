Moody's places CIRCOR's ratings on review for downgrade, including B3 CFR

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of CIRCOR International, Inc. ("CIRCOR") on review for downgrade, including the B3 corporate family rating, B3 -PD probability of default rating and B2 senior secured debt rating. The outlook was also changed to ratings under review from stable. The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at this time.

The rating action follows CIRCOR's announcement that its fiscal 2021 Form 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange (SEC) will be delayed due to the emergence of accounting irregularities related to one of its business units, and financial statements issued after fiscal 2017 should not be relied upon. As part of the announcement, the company is also exploring strategic alternatives for a potential transaction such as a merger or divestiture with interested parties to maximize shareholder value.

Moody's review reflects heightened governance risk related to the company's compliance, controls and reporting functions and the uncertainty around forward-view estimates at this time. CIRCOR estimates the accounting irregularities will have a cumulative effect on pre-tax income in the range of $35-$45 million over at least five years, but this is subject to change. Moody's also believes the likelihood that a strategic transaction could potentially favor shareholders over creditors.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: CIRCOR International, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

Outlook, Changed to Ratings Under Review from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will consider: (1) the findings behind the accounting irregularities, their impact on the financials and any resulting changes implemented by the company; 2) the timing and provision of the audited financial statements, including the availability of financial information (or lack thereof) to assess the company's financial position while the process is ongoing; 3) the company's liquidity position, including its ability to make further draws on its $100 million revolving credit facility, of which approximately $50 million is currently available; 4) the strategic and financial policy changes for CIRCOR implied by the strategic transaction, if it materializes, including capital structure changes; and 5) the forward prospects for the company's financial performance.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CIRCOR International, Inc. is a provider of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The company provides flow and motion control precision-engineered pumps, valves, fittings, switches, sensors and flight components for use in extreme operating environments (e.g. high pressure, high temperature, caustic fluids, fluids with abrasives) within the industrial and aerospace & defense markets.

