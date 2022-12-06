Moody's places Canary Wharf's ratings on review for downgrade because of the more challenging operating environment

London, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review for downgrade the Baa3 long-term issuer rating and the Baa3 senior secured notes of Canary Wharf Group Investment Holdings plc (CWGIH or the company). The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's placed the ratings on review because the worsening outlook for the real estate sector and a more difficult funding environment will make it challenging for CWGIH to maintain credit metrics and unencumbered assets commensurate with the Baa3 rating level. The rating agency expects drops in office values that could be as high as 10% to 15% in the next 18 months to drive CWGIH's Moody's-adjusted gross debt / total assets well above 50% from its 48.5% level as 30 June 2022. Meanwhile materially increased funding costs and weaker demand for occupational space as the macroeconomic environment worsens will make it difficult for CWGIH to materially improve its Moody's adjusted fixed charge coverage which stood at 1.2x as of 30 June 2022. Furthermore, deleveraging through asset disposals is challenging because of weak real estate investment markets and the still wide gap between buyer and seller price expectations that has led to a low level of transactions.

The review will focus on (1) the ability of CWGIH to sustain credit metrics in line with Moody's expectations for the Baa3 level (2) the extent of property value declines and any mitigating actions the company undertakes including potential asset disposals and support from shareholders to maintain its financial policy target of keeping net LTV below 50% (3) review of liquidity and plans in place to refinance upcoming maturities (4) CWGIH ability to maintain an adequate level of unencumbered assets and sufficient financial flexibility through a balanced funding mix between secured and unsecured, given unsecured funding rates have become more expensive relative to secured lending since Moody's first initiated the rating in March 2021. The review could conclude with more than a one notch downgrade of the issuer or instrument ratings.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Credit Impact Score of 3 reflects moderately negative impact of ESG considerations on the company's ratings. This reflects moderately negative exposures to environmental, social and governance risks for credit quality mainly linked to its tolerance for higher leverage and potential social risks as people's changing habits including working from home more regularly could dampen demand for the company's offering. The company has a comprehensive approach and dedicated teams that help it in identifying, measuring, and mitigating ESG risks.

An upgrade is unlikely given the ratings are on review for downgrade.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt / total assets sustained above 50%, or if Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage ratio does not trend towards 1.5x from 2022 onwards

• Weak operating performance or liquidity, or not addressing upcoming debt maturities well ahead of their due date

• The quality of the unencumbered assets pool deteriorates materially or if unencumbered property asset coverage ratio for unsecured creditors deteriorates materially from its current level (ca. 1.5x), or if the company is unable to maintain an unencumbered asset ratio well above 30%

• Excessive risk with the development pipeline or if development activities as measured by the ratio of total costs to complete committed developments over total assets rises materially above 10%

• If we perceive a material gap in credit quality between the rated issuer and its parent (or if the LTV for the fully consolidated group is materially higher than that of the rated issuer), or if any liquidity issues develop across the group especially in relation to the shareholder "Eurobond".

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

CWGIH owns investment properties, developments, and development land which were in aggregate valued at Â£8.3 billion as of 31 December 2021, with 27 income-producing properties generating Â£299 million of gross rental income in 2021. The company is the major landlord and owner of a large proportion of the office accommodation located in London's Canary Wharf and most of the area's development potential. The wider estate consists of 100 acres of land and includes 30 office buildings, five shopping zones in 13 buildings housing over 300 shops, cafés, bars, restaurants, and amenities, and over 20 acres of open space. In addition to directly managing its properties, the company also maintains the roads, car parks, open spaces, gardens and waterfront promenade and other common areas on the estate.

CWGIH is ultimately owned on a 50/50 basis between Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Property Partners LP.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

