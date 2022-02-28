Moody's places Carvana's ratings on review for downgrade

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed Carvana Co.'s ("Carvana") B3 corporate family rating; B3-PD probability of default rating and Caa2 senior unsecured rating on review for downgrade.

The review for downgrade is driven by Carvana's announcement [1] that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire the physical auction business of ADESA US for approximately $2.2 billion. Carvana expects to issue approximately $3.275 billion of new debt to fund the acquisition as well as pre-fund about $1.0 billion of capital it believes is required to renovate acquired properties.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Carvana Co.

....Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Carvana Co.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review will focus on Carvana's ultimate capital structure and the liquidity required to integrate the acquisition, build the required infrastructure and refurbishment centers to meets its internal goals and support ongoing operations. The review will also focus on the acquisitions impact on Carvana's trajectory towards generating consistently positive EBITDA.

Given the review for downgrade and the lack of profitability, an upgrade in the near term is unlikely. Over time, upward momentum would generate once EBITDA turns consistently positive with at least adequate liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance levels do not continue to progress such that profitability is sustained on a quarterly basis or liquidity weakens for any reason.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Carvana is an online-only used vehicle retailer with LTM June 2021 revenues of $13 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 24-Feb-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

William V. Fahy

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

